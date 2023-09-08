How to grow a sunflower

Clayton Marr with the field of thousands of sunflowers he has grown to sell to passing customers. (First published January, 2021)

How do you grow a sunflower? It’s easier than you think when you’re trying to teach a pre-schooler about gardening. And they’re the perfect plant for learning how to grow, with a spectacular outcome.

At this time of year we get a lot of phone calls at Get Growing from parents and pre-schools wanting to know the easy answer. And it is easy. Luckily, this year we’ve been given some free and friendly advice from Daltons to help you get kick-started.

They’re running a Kindergartens Project, where around 14,000 youngsters will take part in a sunflower growing contest that helps sprout little gardeners and spark a life-long love of gardening whilst brightening up garden beds.

It will be stem against stem, flower against flower, as they compete to grow the tallest or widest sunflower within their specific association’s region. There are some lofty heights set with the tallest sunflower grown nationally set at a giant 3.41 metres and the widest sunflower head at 35 cm across.

Each child has the opportunity to develop gardening skills with hands-on learning about a plant's lifecycle by sowing seeds, watching them germinate, tending to delicate seedlings, transplanting them into the soil, and mastering the art of daily plant care. They also engage with numbers and measurement by tracking their plant's growth each week.

Teachers can also integrate aspects of the project into their learning curriculum through a range of activities and information in the Daltons Sunflowers Learning Centre.

The project runs through till Monday, December 11, 2023, when final measurements are taken, and winners announced on Wednesday December 13.

Stuff Sunflowers will self-seed and naturalise in a garden.

Daltons General Manager Colin Parker is delighted to see this biennial project run for the seventh time and says: "Gardening is now an even more valuable life-long skill for both children and adults, especially with fruit and vegetable prices skyrocketing. Our project aims to not only develop these skills in children but also bring a sense of happiness and joy to everyone that takes part.”

Children will nurture the seeds of the amazing Skyscraper Sunflower, generously provided by project partner, Kings Seeds. This variety has the potential to soar to incredible heights of 4-5 metres, with thick stems and stunning golden-petalled flower heads that can grow up to 45 cm across.

"We hope the project will also help children inspire their families to grow their own garden at home, whether it’s planting lettuces or strawberries to eat or creating a flowerbed for bees,” Parker adds.

Supplied Felix, who is 14 weeks old, was one of hundreds of people who came to see the sunflowers at Wayne Langford's Golden Bay farm.

The winning Kindergarten for each region’s Tallest Sunflower Award, and Widest Sunflower Head, will receive prizes from Daltons, and project partners The Warehouse and GARDENA.

The Homegrown Sunflower Award, introduced during the pandemic, also offers children an opportunity to grow a sunflower at home and involve their families.

Budding growers who go the extra mile will also be rewarded at the end of the project, as each Kindergarten nominates their very own “Daltons Best Little Gardener” who receives a certificate and prize pack, courtesy of Daltons. Participation certificates are also available for teachers to download and print off, so every child has their own special memento.

Tips to grow sunflowers

Plants begin as a seed and in order to grow, the seed must first germinate. Germination is what happens to a seed that has been dormant (asleep) and with enough warmth and water it will sprout (grow). Follow our guide on how to sow your little sunflower seed so it can begin its journey and grow into a giant sunflower. It needs warmth, sunshine, and water, a little tender loving care!

What you will need:

Daltons Premium Seed Mix

Kings Seeds – Skyscraper Sunflower seeds

Small pot e.g: yoghurt container etc (just make sure it has drainage holes in the bottom)

Small shovel

Water spray bottle

Plastic dish or ice cream container to hold your pots in

Gloves

Adult to help

Step 1: Take your small pot and fill it (almost to the top) with Daltons Premium Seed Mix.

Step 2: Sow your sunflower seed into the soil about 1-1.5cm deep - no more than twice the diameter of the seed. (Seeds sown too deeply will not germinate).

Step 3: Add a little more soil on top and water lightly. Be sure to water regularly for even germination and growth - but don’t overwater as it can rot the seeds.

Step 4: Place your seed pots into an ice cream or yoghurt container so they do not leak water. Find a nice warm, sunny windowsill indoors. It’s very important to keep the temperature even so they germinate well.

When will your seedling be ready to plant outside?

When seedlings sprout, a set of leaves form first that look almost like a four-leaf clover. A few days later, a third single leaf will emerge that does not look like the first ones. This is called the first true leaf. Your seedling will be big enough to plant outdoors (weather dependent) once it has sprouted its second set of true leaves – it should be about 10-15cm tall.

Planting your seedling

Choose a spot in the garden that gets plenty of sun throughout the day and is sheltered from the wind. Find a strong, sturdy stake that is tall enough to support your seedling plant as it grows. Stake the seedling when planting it so you don’t disturb the plant’s roots later on. Gently tie the plant to the stake with soft ties like recycled panty hose.