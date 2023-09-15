My first scarecrow was a sight to behold. Made with the help of my bird-loving mother, it was designed to help birds build their nests rather than scare them off. Designed after my favourite childhood television character Worzel Gummidge, it had straw poking out its arms, legs and pockets that the birds would peck out.

In the end we decided to pull it down because the birds treated its arms and head as a seating post and cackled at us when we weeded the garden. They seemed to know when seed had been sown, sitting upon their man-made perch. That scarecrow made an even better Guy Fawkes.

In some cultures, scarecrows were actually live people, hired to shoo the birds away, which probably works better as the birds soon work out that motionless body in their garden is not a real person. So what is the best way to make them work?

I attempted to make my first scarecrow as an adult this week. I sewed the sleeves and legs of an old pair of work overalls so that the straw wouldn’t be accessible to the birds – I’m smarter than your average bird. I dressed it in an old suit found at an opshop. It was stuffed with old sheets, clothes, blankets and hay.

Now I just have to make the head and prop it up on an old steel fence frame, held upright by waratahs. The key to a good scarecrow is to make use of anything old and recyclable.

Here are some things I learnt along the way if you are inclined to make your own scarecrow. It’s an enjoyable task you can do with children and grandchildren. Before starting, it may pay to do some research and choose a design. I’ve gone for the traditional Worzel Gummidge type, but you may like to consider a broom scarecrow – using an upside down broom to create the face and frame is a great idea.

How to make a simple scarecrow?

When thinking about how to make a scarecrow, it depends on your chosen design. Scarecrows can come in all shapes, sizes, characters, themes and appearances so deciding on what you want your end result to look like is the best place to start. The classic scarecrow style is a T-shaped wooden frame which is stuffed with straw and eventually clothed, with a head and hat too.

1. Start with the framework: Your scarecrow will need support to keep it upright. You can use old broom handles, branches and fence posts but watch out for rusty nails that could cause harm or splinters.

My headless scarecrow having a rest while we find his frame, hat and head.

2. Move onto the fixings: Think about how you will attach the different parts of your scarecrow to one another. You can use garden twine, cable ties, thin wire, raffia or duct-tape. You can also use a hammer and nails.

3. What will the body look like? Any old piece of clothing can be used and stuffed with straw, twigs, plastic bags and sheets.

4. The all-important head: Now here is where I’ve come undone and would appreciate any ideas to make my head. I’ve already had suggestions of using a pumpkin, football and pillowcase stuffed with straw. Send your ideas to inbox@getgrowing.co.nz.

5. To be more effective, it pays to move your scarecrow around the garden from day-to-day, so the birds think it’s a real moving person. Dangle shiny, moving objects from its arms, such as old CDs, as this frightens the birds. I’ve even heard people place small bluetooth speakers in the pockets to make sudden loud noises that scare the birds (heavymetal, deathmetal, rap and certain hip-hop songs seem to work best).