Radish are one of the first summer salad crops to grow

One of the easiest salad crops to grow, radishes mature in just a few weeks and come in a huge range of shades, shapes and sizes to jazz up any salad. You can also harvest baby radishes as sprouts or microgreens. Their peppery flavour is more noticeable then. Let them flower and you can eat the tangy blooms too.

Sow and grow

When to sow: September to April in warmer areas; September to January in cooler areas

Position: Full sun

Harvest: 6-8 weeks

Good for pots

Good for beginners

Get started

While radishes can be sown almost all year, they prefer the more temperate conditions of spring and autumn when the soil is moist and cool rather than winter or the heat of summer, when dry conditions will see them bolt to seed unless you give them partial shade. But in warmer regions, or under cover down south, you can still grow radishes over winter, when garden soil is too chilly for germination, by sowing in buckets placed in a warm, sunny spot.

SALLY TAGG/Stuff Radishes grown in a bucket.

Step-by-step

Radishes do best in cool, moist, deep soil. Before sowing, dig over thoroughly so soil is loose and friable.

Always sow radishes direct, 6-8mm deep, taking your time to space the large seeds 5cm apart.

You should see germination in 5-8 days.

Radishes are crispest and tastiest when they grow quickly so feed plants fortnightly with diluted liquid fertiliser for more rapid growth.

Water deeply every couple of days rather than giving them a light daily sprinkle. A soaker hose along the row will deliver water directly to the roots. Shovel a thick layer of mulch around the plants to keep the soil cool and moist too.

Sow more radishes every two to three weeks for a regular supply.

Growing tips

PIXABAY/Stuff Newly germinated radish seedlings.

Either follow the recommended spacing when sowing seed or be sure to thin after germination, because crowded radishes waste their energy jostling with their neighbours and fail to fatten up.

Even though you can purchase punnets of radishes at garden centres, they should always be sown direct as transplants tend to bolt.

If growing in containers, choose one at least as deep as a 10-litre bucket. The fine, white feeder roots are much longer than you’d expect compared to the plump edible part. Plus larger containers are easier to keep cool and don’t dry out as quickly. Choose smaller varieties for containers; the larger daikon types will bolt as soon as their long roots hit the bottom of the pot.

SALLY TAGG/NZ GARDENER/Stuff Radishes: ‘Salad Crunch’, whitetipped ‘French Breakfast’ and ‘Gentle Giant’. All are fast and flavoursome, with ‘Salad Crunch’ slightly spicier than ‘Gentle Giant’.

Don’t be too generous with compost or fertilisers. It’s unnecessary and serves only to promote excess foliage at the expense of chubby roots.

Standout varieties

NZ Gardener trials gave round, red ‘Salad Crunch’ with firm, crunchy (not hot) flesh top marks as the best performing radish. In second place, mild-tasting ‘Gentle Giant’ is fast-growing and fat, with roots up to 6cm in diameter.

An attractive variety is white-tipped ‘French Breakfast’ which has crisp, firm, large, white-tipped roots. Cylindrical ‘White Icicle’ has a spicy flavour and long white roots, while ‘Ping Pong’ is fabulously crunchy.

Want pretty-in-pink, purple or yellow radishes? Try ‘Pink Beauty’, ‘Purple Plum’, a French heirloom that dates back to the 1700s, and mild-tasting Polish heirloom ‘Golden Helios’. Or go for multicoloured ‘Easter Egg’ or ‘Halloween Mix’.

Troubleshooting

Complaints about radishes’ poor performance in summer can almost all be traced back to too much heat, not enough water or over-maturity. If left unpicked, old radishes split open to reveal hard, dry flesh. If the soil gets hotter than 25ºC, radishes start to develop bitter, fiery flavours and woody, pithy flesh. In hot weather, give radishes morning sun, afternoon shade and lots of water.

Keep it fresh

Radishes start to shrivel and shrink within hours of harvesting unless misted with water and kept in a plastic container in the fridge. Sliced radish can be lightly salted and added to sandwiches or salads. Don’t forget about the tops. Add them to salads or steam or blanch them very briefly and serve with a little sesame oil and oyster sauce.