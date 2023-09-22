Help! Our garden is being overrun by mice

I was reminded of one of my favourite childhood cartoons this week about Speedy Gonzales and his lethargic cousin Slowpoke Rodriguez evading Sylvester J Pussycat (El Pussy Gato).

We don’t have a cat but my dear wee huntaway Osi El Doggo is likewise fascinated with chasing mice. She never knows what to do with them when she catches one under her paw and lets them go to begin the chase all over again.

The game is endless fun and unfortunately there is no shortage of her favourite prey (toy?) at the moment in our back garden. We have a mouse explosion problem.

And they seem to taunt the dog, slowly approaching like Slowpoke Rodriguez, as she sleeps on the hot concrete, often coming close to sniff her smelly hair and wake her up for some more games. I can't help but feel like they're laughing at us, sort of Speedy Gonzales style.

My mouse explosion is probably caused, or not helped, by the grass I grow long to encourage beneficial insects and protect the wildflower seeds we have scattered. The extra seed food is complemented by an open compost and percolating fish stew, which is in a container.

So I approached the mice experts at Kiwicare in Christchurch for some solutions - without resorting to toxins.

And it seems I have created the perfect environment for mice, says Kiwicare senior product manager biodiversity Joanne Davies.

“You’re providing them with the vegetation they need to build their nests, and with a plentiful food source. They will most certainly be attracted to the compost and fish stew, and this will be a key driver for them. Can you create a steel casing of sorts, so they can’t get in?

“I've found a mouse!” reports Osi El Doggo.

“As well as a nuisance, they’re obviously also terrible for our native birds, so you’ll definitely want to get rid of them particularly as they are incredibly rapid breeders, but I do appreciate that you don’t want to use toxins.”

Joanne’s next difficult question is to find out if they’re entering our home. Yes, they are, I’m afraid.

“If so, seal gaps under doors, pipes and broken vents – they can squeeze through the smallest of gaps.

“They are also good climbers, so cut any vegetation back by about 2m from your home. They hate smells like peppermint, vinegar and cinnamon, so you can try spreading these around your home as a natural deterrent.

“Mouse traps will need to be used. You can lure the traps with non-toxic products like cheese, peanut butter or chocolate. If using outdoors, it is best to keep the traps in a trap box of sorts to ensure that birds don’t accidently get snapped.”

Experience tells us that it’s better to place two traps near each other in case the first one doesn’t work, and remove dead mice as soon as possible as it warns other rodents away. Mice can quickly become trap-shy.

Kiwicare's website is filled with tips and tricks, such as the best way to place traps and has suggestions on how to use poisons safely.

Our good friend Sarah Heeringa at the Forever Project has also done a vermin story this week on ‘Creepy rat facts and expert tips for getting serious with rodents near you’.