Thyme grows best from softwood cuttings

Aromatic thyme needs excellent drainage so grows well in pots.

Use thyme fresh or dried in cooking for pizzas, stocks, marinades and stews. Thyme has strong antiseptic qualities, and teas are traditionally used as cough remedies and gargles.

Sow and grow

When to transplant: October to December

Position: Full sun

Harvest: 12 weeks

Good for pots

Get started

Thyme can be grown from seed, division, layering and cuttings. However, growing from seed is very slow, and some thymes do not always come true from seed. Taking cuttings and divisions as well as layering can be done from early spring to summer.

Plant well-rooted cuttings or new seedlings outside or in pots in spring.

Step-by-step

Take softwood cuttings (5-8cm in length) from new growth in spring, strip off leaves and plant in pots of standard seed-raising mix.

To propagate by layering, peg longer stems from mature plants into loose soil. Roots will often form at leaf nodes and the stem can then be cut from the parent and planted separately.

To propagate creeping thymes by division, cut off stems with aerial roots and place them in pots. For upright thymes, dig up a mature clump in spring, remove some of the top growth and use a sharp knife to cut the root ball into pieces.

When planting into the garden, space plants 20-30cm apart.

Growing tips

Thyme likes a warm, sunny, spot and a well-drained soil that is low in nutrients. If growing in pots, use a 50:50 mix of soil-based compost and fine bark.

Tough conditions improve its taste so keep watering to a minimum particularly in winter, and do not feed. Thyme is frost hardy as long as the soil is well drained and drought-tolerant once established.

Thyme appreciates regular pruning, which keeps it compact. In autumn, give it a light haircut if it becomes woody or starts dying out in the centre.

Thyme can be harvested throughout the year, although flavour is best just before flowering in summer. In winter, growth stops, so harvest lightly.

Standout varieties

Common thyme (Thymus vulgaris) is the best for medicinal use and cooking, but also look out for the likes of lemon thyme (Thymus citriodorus) and caraway thyme (Thymus herba-barona).

Troubleshooting

Aphids can attack if soil is too rich. Just hose them off regularly.