Stewart Island volunteers work to restore rare & endemic native plant species

Rakiura Stewart Island boasts tracts of native forest that is as close as anything on earth to what grew when Gondwanaland existed, hundreds of millions of years ago.

“We have plants that are found here and nowhere else,” says Anita Herbert, one of the regular volunteers at the Community Native Plant Nursery. “The other New Zealand islands are volcanic, whereas Stewart Island is granite. So there is stuff that survives here and nowhere else. But when it’s gone, it’s gone for good. And we have had some real disasters over the years, with plants brought across and planted in people’s gardens.”

The nursery is supported by the Stewart Island/ Rakiura Community and Environment Trust (SIRCET), a non-profit organisation formed in 2002 by a group of Stewart Islanders enthusiastic about protecting and enhancing the environment and community of Stewart Island.

Juliet Nicholas / NZ Gardener/Stuff Stewart Island's community native plant nursery was established to provide eco-sourced natives both for restoration projects and to be available to locals at cost to plant in their own gardens to replace potentially invasive exotics. Many of the plants this nursery is propagating are endemic to the island, rare, endangered or all three.

As an attempt to support some of the native plants struggling to compete against exotics in an increasingly modified environment, some 20-odd years ago the community native plant nursery was established, with the aim of providing eco-sourced natives both for restoration projects and to be available to locals at cost to plant in their own gardens to replace potentially invasive exotics.

“Like the Gunnera hamiltonii from Mason Bay, a great little plant that holds the sand in place and just gently spreads,” Herbert says. “And we have had some success propagating the sand-binding pīngao. The selection of plant species you can see just in the village now because of the native planting that we are encouraging is incredible. And at the moment the birdlife in the village is probably the best you will see on the whole island.”

Originally on borrowed land at Horseshoe Bay, the nursery moved to Herbert’s property for a year, then three years ago to Traill Park at the centre of the Halfmoon Bay township. The potting shed is the old water tank, Herbert says – “We got the concrete cutter over from town and cut a few doors in.”

Anyone interested in volunteering can wander along every Wednesday afternoon and on the morning of the last Sunday of each month.

Herbert doesn’t keep track of the number of plants produced, she admits, “but we are probably producing thousands of plants a year. You start to see it making a difference,” she says. “And that’s pretty encouraging.”

