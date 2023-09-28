Predator control & propagating native trees to create a safe corridor for birds

Birdsong Opānuku Trust started small, admits Karen Coglan, one of the Trust’s founding members.

In 2017, a group of five local people got together and decided to set up some predator control in Sharp Bush, a small area of natives at the foot of Auckland’s Waitakere Ranges. “We immediately caught huge numbers of possums,” Coglan says. “Followed by, in the usual way, huge numbers of rats and some stoats.”

The reduction in predators saw, in fairly quick order, an increase in the local bird population, and so another trust member, Matt Ross, decided to start a small nursery at his house to grow on more native plants that could be established in the area and help increase the cover of native trees to provide food and habitat for the birdlife.

Moira West / NZ Gardener/Stuff Three of the Birdsong OpÄnuku volunteers: (from left) Clem Larsen, Karen Colgan and Matt Ross.

“He’s a secondary school teacher, but he’s been very keen on planting natives since childhood,” Coglan says. “He got some funding to cover the potting mix, and he sourced seed and seedlings from everywhere; from roadsides, from the ranges and from private properties.”

The trust had started a monthly newsletter which was sent to anyone who had purchased traps. That was used to let the local people know that free native plants were available.

“Last year I think about 700 plants were given away,” Coglan says. “Everyone comes with information about growing it. Matt is growing flax, kōwhai, tree fuchsia – I have a lovely tree fuchsia from him here – putaputawētā, mānuka, cabbage trees, rewarewa, kahikatea. He’s just got green fingers, so the seedlings people get are really good.”

Moira West / NZ Gardener/Stuff Birdsong Opānuku Trust gives away native plant seedlings to help increase the cover of native trees to provide food and habitat for the birdlife in the North-West Wildlink, a green corridor that allows endangered bird species to travel safely between the conservation hotspots of the Hauraki Gulf Islands and the Waitākere Ranges.

Birdsong Opānuku is operating next to a predator-controlled 2270ha sanctuary in the Waitakere Ranges, Ark in the Park. So planting native trees doesn’t just provide habitat and food sources for birds on individual properties, Coglan says, but helps build what is called the North-West Wildlink, a green corridor that allows endangered bird species to travel safely between the conservation hotspots of the Hauraki Gulf Islands and the Waitākere Ranges.

“Kōkako from Ark in the Park have been seen in people’s gardens,” Karen says. “One even made it to Glendowie. So they could definitely make it down to us and we’d love to see them. We’ve made the garden very nice for them.”

Birdsong Opānuku is a finalist in NZ Gardener’s Ryman Healthcare Gardener of the Year 2023. You can vote for them here.

