The Auckland Mission garden, 9 storeys up, helps promote self-sufficiency

Auckland City Mission's rooftop garden at HomeGround, which features 80 apartments for people in need, is a finalist in NZ Gardener's 2023 Ryman Healthcare Gardener of the Year.

Bryne Gregory is showing me around the garden on the roof of the Auckland apartment building, HomeGround, where he lives.

Herbs and veges grow in the outdoor beds – residents often harvest something for their shared Tuesday lunches, he says – while tender exotics (mainly) thrive in the glasshouse.

Kūmara didn’t flourish, he admits, it got too dry; but bananas, coffee, curry leaf, ginger and turmeric are all doing well.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Mission roof garden, Auckland HomeGround residents Theresa Lawson and Mark Fletcher both help out in the rooftop garden. Theresa is responsible for painting a lot of the colourful plant markers.

HomeGround, which was opened by Te Tāpui Atawhai Auckland City Mission last year, was built to assist in solving chronic homelessness in Auckland. It includes 80 studio and one-bedroom apartments, permanent homes for people in need, along with withdrawal facilities, a health centre and a pharmacy, and a residents’ lounge. And, of course, that rooftop garden.

Gregory, who has previously worked as a commercial cut flower grower, says it is great to have a chance to grow something.

Another resident, Theresa Lawson, says she’s been inspired to grow herbs and flowers on her apartment balcony.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF/Stuff Bryne Gregory, who lives at HomeGround, tending the veges.

Richard Main is a project manager for Gardens4Health, an initiative by the Diabetes Foundation Aotearoa to support community food gardens. He has been involved in the gardens since the planning stage – along with Auckland City Mission’s Community Development Lead Sam Morrison, and the engineers and architects who had to factor it into the building’s design to allow for the weight of soil, plants and water.

Main is a regular visitor and on hand to offer advice. He runs regular workshops in the garden for residents to learn more growing skills too. But the garden is very much owned by the residents themselves, he says.

“We wanted to build something that would inspire residents and that they could take to the next level.

Stuff Richard Main, Gardens4Health project manager.

“This garden will be what the residents want it to be. Gardens always change, and the residents who live here will be part of that transformation. People come here having had real challenges in their lives. But we all know the benefits of gardening. Sam tells me some people come and do a bit of watering, they find that soothing. Some like to do a bit of propagation. But this garden gives everyone a place to be at peace.”

