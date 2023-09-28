Cyclone Gabrielle washed away 15,000 seedlings, so they're starting again

The Esk River Care Group is a finalist in NZ Gardener's annual Ryman Healthcare Gardener of the Year 2023. The group is now working to identify a new site for the nursery away from the river after the chosen site was covered in silt.

A group of like-minded Hawke’s Bay locals got together in 2018 and decided to form Te Huka Waiohinganga (Esk) River Care Group to improve biodiversity and water quality in the river catchment. Irene Cahill was among them.

“When I went along to the first meeting, that was the first time I realised that my house was in the very narrowest part of the catchment,” she says.

The original goal was to plant along the river in a weed-infested area of Crown land next to Eskdale Park.

Supplied Volunteers, from left, Gunnar Kaschka, Mark Mitchell, Bev Pawluk, Baby Tui Hawkins, Kim Anstley, Alan Lee, Kahu Hawkins, Andrea Hawkins, Don Hawkins, John O’Brian and Harvey Burgess. Members of the group not pictured: Chris Barber, Reece O’leary and Dan Bergloff-Howes, Irene Cahill. Photo was taken prior to Cyclone Gabrielle in February 2023.

There were about eight core volunteers, Cahill says, but community planting days saw dozens of locals show up, including every pupil from the nearby Eskdale School, to first clear the site and then replant it with suitable natives.

They always knew the area they were planting was prone to floods, she says. There had been floods in the valley in 1938 and again in 2018.

They sought advice for the right plants to grow at the river’s margins and had focused on low-growing riparian grasses that can filter silt nearer the water’s edge with the bigger trees and shrubs further away.

Supplied Eskdale School students at a community planting day organised by the Esk River Care Group in Hawke's Bay. Photo was taken prior to Cyclone Gabrielle in February 2023.

“But what we had on the 14th of February was beyond anyone’s imagination in terms of a flooding event. No one expected that.”

Of the original eight core volunteers in the group, four lost their homes, she says. Plants were swept away in the flash floods or buried under metres of silt.

Of the 15,000 plants that were planted, she estimates there are less than a thousand that survived. “It was shattering,” Cahill admits. “On top of everything else.”

Supplied Irene Cahill amongst some of the 15,000 seedlings planted by locals from the Esk River Care Group, Hawke's Bay (photo taken prior to Cyclone Gabrielle in February 2023).

Prior to the floods, the group had secured funding to build a nursery. The kitset was onsite ready to go when the floods struck. But staff from the forestry company Panpac managed to find the building materials, still bundled together under the silt, Cahill says, and now they are negotiating for a new site on which to build it. So, soon they will be growing again and supplying native plants to local people for a nominal cost.

“We will continue to have flooding events here,” she says. “It’s a steep catchment. But you can mitigate flooding events with grasses and flaxes. You mitigate some of the silt. Our goal is a 50-year goal and we are not done yet.”

The group is working with Panpac, which had provided the mulch and vermicast last year, to identify a new site for the nursery away from the river after the chosen site was covered in silt. “They will provide water and electricity and buy back plants at cost to vegetate their side of the Esk River over the coming years,” says Cahill.

The Esk River Care Group is a finalist in NZ Gardener’s Ryman Healthcare Gardener of the Year 2023. You can vote for them here.

Meet the other finalists: