Should those bullying tūī be banned from my garden?

Watching the antics of two boisterous, bullying tūī made me question whether they were going to remain welcome residents in our garden. At the risk of courting controversy, I suggest not. At the very least, they certainly won’t be getting my vote for Bird of the Year.

Sure, their birdsong is glorious, their plumage pretty and their flight a reminder of Spitfires in a World War II dogfight film - but they are relentless bullies.

I watched as they chased off silvereyes, pīwakawaka, thrushes, blackbirds, and sparrows - all good feeders of bugs and insects in our garden. They dive, they chase, they bombard and harass every single other bird that dares set a wing or foot on the property.

Tūī are known for their aggressive behaviour, and it has been suggested to me that their recent uptake in violence is because they are nesting. Eggs are laid from September to January high in the canopy and I can see and hear them atop our pine tree watching for other intruding birds.

NZ Birds Online says tūī will defend a flowering or fruiting tree, or a small part of a large tree, from all-comers, whether another tūī or another bird species. They vigorously chase other birds away from their feeding territory with loud whirring wings. Tūī have a display flight, in which they fly upwards above the canopy, and then make a noisy, near-vertical, dive back into the canopy.

Supplied/Stuff Tūī (left) love chasing the smaller bug-eating pīwakawaka. So who has more rights to the garden?

And this is what they have been doing. Defending the flowering kōwhai, chasing from flowering plum, apple and pear trees and raspberry bush.

Southland Times columnist Paul Gay has written about his observations of tūī and says they are often seen with their heads lowered and wings extended, which is a typical pose when something has caused a reaction.

In addition to the wing display, they will often erect their body feathers, seemingly to appear larger and so intimidate a rival.

Kelly Hodel/Waikato Times Tūī love to be the boss bird in the garden and have many tactics to shoo other birds away.

And this is the problem. The garden has fallen silent of vibrant birdsong, and I’m concerned the bad bugs will thrive.

That said, tūī play a very important role in the garden because they are one of the most common pollinators of flowering plants, and also disperse the seeds of trees with medium-sized fruits.

What is your experience of aggressive tūī behaviour? And should they be allowed more rights to the garden because they are pretty, endemic, and have a beautiful voice?

Email inbox@getgrowing.co.nz