Taro expert explains what the food meant to early Māori

New Zealand taro (Colocasia esculenta) is slightly different from the Pasifika staple due to our drier, cooler climate - and for early Māori it was considered a kai rangatira, or food for important people.

Massey University ethnobotany professor Dr Nick Roskruge (Te Atiawa, Ngāti Tama) says it was picked up on route between Hawaiki and Aotearoa, like kūmara and taewa (potatoes).

But it wasn’t traded because the old variety was quite a demanding crop to grow - ditches needed to be dug to create moisture and wet soils.

“It’s more of a treat than a main vegetable,” says Roskruge. “I grew up in Waitara, and they always grew it down by the river, the old people, and they always grew it to harvest the leaves. So rourou they called it.” He now grows about eight different varieties at his Linton home.

It is thought to have originated in Southeast Asia, but the kōrero and waiata can change from region to region - as can the name, says Roskruge. The Pasifika one here is called taro hoea, for example, but in Hawaii they have something like 2-3000 varieties because that is their favourite food crop. In Fiji, it is called dalo. And the largely pink Samoan variety is called talo or kalo.

There’s a lot of debate amongst the Polynesian communities in Auckland about who grows the best taro. “I’m told I’m not allowed to have an opinion on that one,” says Roskruge. “But I’m going to say the Fijian one because of the health of the taro crop over there. They did have some problems in Samoa affecting the export crop, but I prefer to eat the NZ taro, which is smaller. It has a milder flavour but a different texture because it’s smaller.”

Jovesa Naisua Fiji has one of the healthiest crops of taro, says Massey University horticulture professor Dr Nick Roskruge.

The Pasifika varieties have big tubers and are relatively easy to grow - and you may be able to grow from an imported grocery store tuber.

“You should be able to, but it depends on any treatment it may have got across the border. But in theory you should. Normally, you will see little side bulbs around the side which are what you would break off to grow.

“I would have thought the Indian shops/grocers would still have them, they tend to come in directly from Fiji. But there’s plenty of taro being grown around, especially community gardens and that sort of thing.

Stuff Dr Nick Roskruge, Pal Toroa and Pip Meihana discuss mara matters.

“And you’re better off taking a bulb off the main root rather than trying to grow from the main root, but you should still be able to.” Then, like potatoes, you're basically just dropping them in the ground.

Pasifika taro are gross feeders and require lots of food to fatten the tubers, and are easily grown in New Zealand given enough heat, moisture and food.

“When you imagine how much they’re putting into the roots to get that size, they need some decent food in the soil. If it’s organic, then it’s just about incorporating plenty of compost before you plant them - and a couple of times again during the growth cycle.” Or they’ll take a similar NPK fertiliser to a kūmara or potato crop.

Sally Tagg/NZ Gardener/Stuff Samoan gardener Fa'aleagaina Malo says his taro leaves flourished after the heavy rains experienced by Auckland earlier this year. He grows his taro in the shade of an avocado tree and usually harvests the root in autumn.

The most important thing is the moisture and heat, says Roskruge, so the best time to plant is now for a March-April harvest. And they appreciate a bit of shade and mulch during the hot, dry summer months to help retain moisture in the soil. They were one crop that thrived in Auckland’s February floods.

“One thing they don’t like is frost, it just burns the leaf off, but the roots will still survive, and they’ll just shoot up some new leaf once the cold is over - so a perennial really.” And, like kūmara, they have been known to grow as far south as Kaikōura.

One thing growers need to be aware of is the mild toxin in the leaves and roots - which make them unpalatable to slugs and snails. But make sure you peel the root properly before eating, or you’ll get an unpleasant taste and tingling sensation in the mouth. The roots can be baked, roasted or boiled, while the leaves are best treated like silverbeet.

123RF Completely peel the brown skin before baking, roasting or boiling your taro root to avoid an unpleasant taste.

“We don’t really have too many problems with them here because it’s a crop that hasn’t carried a lot of disease," says Roskruge. “The Samoan crop got hit by taro blight, which affected their exports, but we don’t have that in NZ.

“If you’re harvesting for the leaf, then you’ve got to look out for the white caterpillar and white butterfly, because that sort of thing will feed on it, but it’s superficial damage really.

“The only thing we really notice is deficiencies in the nutrients. Sometimes you’ll see yellowing patterns on the leaf which is a sign they are lacking potassium or some other key ingredients. That’s more of an issue than pests.”