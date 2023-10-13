Taranaki permaculture gardener shares her snail, slug, weed control techniques

Taranaki permaculture gardener Dee Turner admits she is getting her vege seedlings planted out two weeks too early.

A late October frost wiped out summer vege gardens last year - something she wants to avoid given her Korito Garden is a highlight of the Taranaki Garden Festival, which is in the running to be voted New Zealand’s favourite event.

Her seedlings are what an expected 1400 visitors to her garden are coming to see and learn about during the 10-day festival, which features 42 gardens, from Friday, October 27 to Sunday, November 5.

And then there are the hundreds and hundreds of hungry slugs and snails in the garden she has to deal with before they get at the seedlings. But getting the seedlings out early is a risk taken with a lot of preparation and organisation, key to any successful permaculture operation.

The snails are an easy fix for Dee, who has set a tasty trap to lure them out of their hiding places on her acre block (0.4ha) at the end of a cul-de-sac in Westown, New Plymouth. The property also features an ancient native forest she has protected under a QEII covenant.

“I put a load of old cabbage leaves on top of the new beds, I’m going to put the seedlings in and then, for about four nights, I get out there with a bucket of salted water and my head torch and I probably pick off 150-200 slugs and snails per night for about four nights,” she says. “Once you’ve decimated the population that has overwintered in these beds you’re sweet.”

SIMON O'CONNOR/STUFF/Stuff Dee Turner has 4 cubic metres of mulch to spread on pathways to accommodate 1400 visitors to her garden.

The seedlings are also protected against the frost and snails with 50-60 plastic drink bottles that have had their bottoms cut off before being placed over the plants. Frost cloths are also used at night well into November.

Dee’s priority during the festival is to teach gardeners about permaculture and show how easy it is to become self-sufficient. She also runs gardening courses in New Plymouth and Wellington throughout the year.

Permaculture is just a design system, she says. “It’s about designing your property or laying it out in a way that is really easy for you to manage, and we have something called relative location, so instead of sticking your veges right down the back of your section, you’re more likely to have them closer up to the back door. And instead of having a three-bay compost bin down the back of your section, you’re much more likely to have the compost bin, one of those black plastic bins, right up next to the vege beds where you throw the weeds straight into it.”

Dee’s chook tractor in one of the round gardens. “If you’ve had something like silverbeet you have those really tough root systems, so the chooks will devastate what’s left of the actual leaves, and then they will literally dig out the silverbeet roots as well so that might take them a week or two.”

But she has no weeding to do at the moment thanks to her chook tractor.

“The chooks actually sit in their own little moveable chicken dome and I move them around the beds, and they do all my weeding and manuring, and as I move them on I just mulch on top of them, plant straight in and on we go.

“Obviously, the chooks are in one of my round gardens during the festival, and I think it’s good for people to see how you can integrate chickens into even the smallest of sections.

Korito Garden is based on a zoning system. “So I’ve got zone 1, you know the vegetables you go and pick every day, and then zone 2, which is some of the smaller, dwarfing fruit trees, down into zone 3, which is the food forest, and the main, you know, your potatoes, your corn beds, pumpkins, that sort of thing.”

Weeds are also kept at bay in her lasagne layered garden beds - even controlling the weeds that ride in on the horse manure.

If you’re going to put horse poo right on top of the beds, then weeds are going to germinate, but not if you get that carbon-nitrogen layering system right, she says.

“So you put your layer of cardboard down, then you put your layer of horse poo, then your layer of cardboard, then your grass (clippings) layer, then your layer of cardboard, then a load of annual weeds. Then you finish it off with this massively thick hay layer right at the top. Those weeds haven’t got a chance in hell of getting up past those layers.”

Teaching gardeners about permaculture systems, which involves a lot of mulching, is one of Dee’s passions.

After the vege garden comes the fruit forest. “I tend to go for heritage varieties of apples rather than your royal galas. I make my own cider and wine, so I’ve got three or four cider apples, and then I’ve got a lovely cooker, which is ‘Peasgood’s Nonsuch’. I’ve got some of the ‘Monty’s Surprise’. And I’ve got lots of really old-fashioned varieties. I’ve probably got about 55 fruit trees in the garden, including nine beautiful heritage pears and a couple of cider pears to make perry with, which is your pear cider.”

New Plymouth has a beautiful temperate climate, she says. “When I was outside town and on my 10 acre (4ha) block, I was 420m above sea level, so you know quite high. And now here I am at 90m above sea level, so I'm able to grow sub-tropicals, including bananas, sugar cane, papayas, babaco, loquats, avocados, citrus, cherry guavas, feijoas and pitino ground covers, she says.”

“I think it was quite a punt for the garden festival to put me in it six or seven years ago because I had only been on the property about 18 months at the time, and it was originally a rose garden. But I just ploughed into it and did a massive makeover in the first year I was here, so it looked pretty good from year one really.

SIMON O'CONNOR/STUFF/Stuff Dee has been able to add sub-tropicals such as bananas, sugar cane and papayas to her overflowing citrus trees.

“And now the festival people get to see and learn about the vege and fruit gardens, and get to do this little bush walk at the end. When they come out, they say, ‘that was just amazing’.

Gardening by the moon

October 13-16: Plan your to-do lists for the fertile period to come. October 17-27: Sow and transplant leafy crops. Sow out of doors if the soil temperature is sufficient; peas, bush and climbing beans and all the brassicas. Don't prune.

Gardening by the maramataka

The first of the planting months for most regions. Long-term crops which include kūmara, kamokamo, kānga (Indian corn), taewa, pumpkin and watermelons should be initiated and/or planted now. Whiro falls around the 14th so the period from 10th to 15th is best focused on seed sowing indoors, grafting or softwood cuttings. Near the end of the month is the full moon and aligns to Te Rākaunui phase which brings together the influences of several atua including Rongo (crops and wellbeing), Tane (trees, bushes and forest as well as wild foods) and Tangaroa (foods of the sea) so it is the start to a season of plenty. Beyond this take the cues from the perennials around you for signs of temperature gains in the soil (new weed seedlings of summer species or the new buds on fruit trees) and the presence of some related species such as the pepe tuna (pūriri moth), emperor gum moth or tunga rere (beetle of the huhu grub) – all signs that spring is fully embracing the garden. Dr Nick Roskruge