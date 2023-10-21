When it comes to houseplants, variegation is the spice of life

They may not be making headlines anymore with the record-breaking prices reached in recent years, but variegated plants are still breaking hearts with their often high maintenance requirements.

New Zealand made headlines around the world in 2021 when a houseplant with nine leaves sold for over $27,000. It was a stunning variegated Rhaphidophora tetrasperma (also known as a mini monstera). You can pick up a similar sized all-green Rhaphidophora for under $50.

My hand’s up for being variegation-obsessed and my heart’s been broken by them multiple times over the years. I am also guilty of paying too much, typically in the heat of the moment when a Trade Me auction is closing.

Stuff The dappled variegation of Scindapsus is caused by pockets of air.

In hindsight, I regret not waiting for the availability of variegated plants to increase, and their prices to come down.

Much to the delight of houseplant hobbyists, the last couple of years have seen the prices of variegated indoor plants steadily dropping along with the price of houseplants in general. The once rare, variegated ‘Thai Constellation’ monstera, for example, is now a Mitre 10 regular.

But just because the prices have changed and they’re now available everywhere from supermarkets to hardware stores, doesn’t change their care requirements.

Stuff The spotted leaves of begonia varieties such as Maculata, Annan Grace and Rosea Picta are a stable type of variegation.

The same trait that gives some variegated indoor plants their unusual looks, also gives me the occasional heart palpitation. Especially when I see a beginner fall in love with a plant so highly variegated it’s likely to brown and die, leaf by leaf, within just weeks of bringing it home. Cue the heartbreak.

There are plenty of easier-care, affordable variegated plants now. Once they’ve settled in and adjusted to your conditions, and you’ve adjusted to their care, there absolutely is hope of happily ever after.

Best variegated plants for beginners

We’re spoiled for choice when it comes to variegated plants. If worrying about light, watering, substrate and more all seems a bit much, these are some of my top picks for easier-care variegated beauties which are ideal for beginners.

POPOSUN/Stuff Golden pothos are one of the hardiest variegated indoor plants.

The cheerful, yellow-dappled golden pothos becomes more variegated in brighter light but is also tolerant of lower light. One of the hardiest plants in my collection, it is a great all-rounder for new plant parents.

Stuff Splash variegation, often seen in hoya, is an example of blister variegation though the burgundy colour of these Hoya pubicalyx leaves is caused by sun stress.

Philodendron ‘Brasil’ was one of my very first variegated plants. Their heart-shaped leaves trail beautifully, making them a gorgeous choice for hanging pots for that jungle vibe. Every leaf is different with stripes of bright lime on darker shades of green.

Stuff Half-moon pattern chimeral variegation on a Philodendron 'Pink Princess'.

At first glance, Angel Wing Begonia, often called Begonia Rosea Picta in New Zealand, looks high maintenance. In reality, they are unlike their fussier Rex begonia cousins; the Angel Wing is a Cane begonia, and easier care than they appear. They also readily flower indoors.

Stuff Once a rare collectors plant, the Aglaonema pictum 'Tricolour' has recently appeared in garden centres.

I have a soft spot for Scindapsus, with their glistening air variegation. I find the larger leafed ‘Trebie’ (also spelled ‘Trebii’ and ‘Truebii’), an easier variety to start with. My latest addition to my Scindapsus collection is the smaller leafed, higher variegated Scindapsus ‘Silvery Ann’.

Stuff Syngonium 'Pink Splash'.

Even with plant prices dropping and availability going up, my plant wishlist still has a lot of variegated plants yet to tick off. I can’t see my love of variegated foliage abating.