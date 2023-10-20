It doesn't have to cost you $64 per tomato: How to grow them cheaply

Nothing beats the taste of a freshly-picked tomato. Here's how to grow your own.

One of my favourite books is The $64 Tomato: How One Man Nearly Lost His Sanity, Spent a Fortune, and Endured an Existential Crisis in the Quest for the Perfect Garden.

Author William Alexander ran a cost benefit analysis, adding up everything it cost him to grow his tomatoes, and was shocked to learn that it cost a staggering $64 to grow each one of his beloved Brandywines.

I was reminded of the book this week watching people load up their Bunnings and Mitre 10 trolleys with all manner of gadgets, sprays, pesticides, irrigation systems, fertilisers, growing frames and towers - and, of course, NZ’s favourite fruit seedlings.

All fun and helpful, I am sure, and if I had the disposable income, I too would indulge in the extravagance. But totally unnecessary. Even though many gardeners will tell you, you can't put a price on the unparalleled pleasures of providing fresh food for your family.

But growing tomatoes doesn’t have to be expensive or difficult - and this is the premise of NZ Gardener’s editor Jo McCarroll’s new book Vege Patch From Scratch. Growing vegetables is easy and doesn’t have to be expensive.

Basically, to grow a tomato, all you have to do is find a sunny location, dig a hole, add some homegrown compost and a stake and throw it in the ground. Consistent watering is required, and perhaps a little more compost during the growth cycle. Avoid planting next to potatoes as they share the same pests and diseases.

Supplied Our cherry tomatoes were prolific growers last year and were harvested until late March.

You’ll need to prick out the laterals (laterals are the little side shoots that sprout in the v between the leaf and the main stem. This encourages one main stem rather than a lax rambling plant). The laterals can be grown into more free tomato plants if you place them in a cup of water to develop roots.

It’s important to get your stake in the ground before you plant, although it will not need it for a few weeks, if you get it in now rather than later, you will not risk damaging delicate roots.

Don't stint on the stakes – all going well, your tomato plant could reach more than two metres high - if it is a vine. Bush plants don’t need a stake. My partner grew cherry tomatoes in a bathtub last year, and they just flopped over the side, producing fruit into March.

supplied/Stuff Turn your laterals into extra tomato plants by leaving in a cup of water to develop roots before planting out.

I’m going with 2m stakes this year, recycled from a rotary washing line that had round steel tubing. I have made the mistake of using waratahs in the past, but the hard angled steel broke off branches in the wind and bruised fruit. You can also use bamboo or any sturdy stick, or make a teepee from branches.

The plants should be tied to the stake about every 25cm. Use soft cotton as ties to limit breakage and cutting. I cut old t-shirts and singlets into strips.

Should the plant reach the top of the stake, then simply pinch out the growing tip, which inhibits leaf growth and helps fruit development.

Jorien Loman/Stuff Growing towers and stakes can be elaborate and expensive, but all you really need is a sturdy stick in the ground. Use soft cotton as ties. I cut old t-shirts and singlets into strips.

Water plants well – and keep up water throughout its life. Lack of water is one of the main causes of crop failure. You can use drip line irrigation and automatic battery timers, but I just use a watering can and hose. Water long and deep, but try not to wet the leaves - so avoid sprinklers.

It’s going to be a dry, hot summer with an El Nino weather pattern, so you’ll need to add mulch, such as hay or pea straw, to limit moisture evaporating from the soil. Hay is expensive if bought from garden centres or pet stores. We’re lucky to have a friendly farmer down the road, or you can make your own by scything long grass and storing it in a dry place, like ultimate vegan gardener Sarah Oliver.

And watch out for psyllids and other sap-sucking pests, which can be sprayed off with the garden hose or digitally squished. Avoid pesticides as these will also kill beneficial bugs and insects.

Gardening by the moon

Oct 17-27 Sow and transplant leafy crops. Sow out of doors if the soil temperature is sufficient; peas, bush and climbing beans and all the brassicas. Don't prune. Oct 28-31 Weed, turn the compost heap and work the soil.

Gardening by the maramataka

The first of the planting months for most regions. Long-term crops which include kūmara, kamokamo, kānga (Indian corn), taewa, pumpkin and watermelons should be initiated and/or planted now. Whiro falls around the 14th so the period from 10th to 15th is best focused on seed sowing indoors, grafting or softwood cuttings. Near the end of the month is the full moon and aligns to Te Rākaunui phase which brings together the influences of several atua including Rongo (crops and wellbeing), Tane (trees, bushes and forest as well as wild foods) and Tangaroa (foods of the sea) so it is the start to a season of plenty. Beyond this take the cues from the perennials around you for signs of temperature gains in the soil (new weed seedlings of summer species or the new buds on fruit trees) and the presence of some related species such as the pepe tuna (pūriri moth), emperor gum moth or tunga rere (beetle of the huhu grub) – all signs that spring is fully embracing the garden. Dr Nick Roskruge