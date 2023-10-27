How to grow pumpkins - It's not too late

Canterbury food grower Candy Harris with the massive pumpkin she grew and attempted to float down the river in July.

Pumpkins used to be a cheap eat, even out of season. Last week Mt Eden Countdown was advertising an $18 Crown medium online - so it’s little wonder more gardeners are trying to grow their own.

Our last pumpkin harvest came courtesy of a bird who dropped a seed while perching on the garage roof. The pumpkin grew unnoticed and unassisted until it started climbing the ivy to spread across the roof. We discovered the plump pumpkins while cleaning the gutters.

Since then, we haven’t had much luck, despite all the nurture and care given to store-bought pumpkin plants. And it seems to be a common issue for many gardeners.

One of the most common questions at Get Growing is how to grow pumpkins, or, is it too late to start my pumpkins? Another common question is what’s the best variety of pumpkin to grow?

There are many varieties of pumpkins and most need plenty of space, so grow them in an out-of-the-way corner where they can scramble away to their heart’s content.

Here are some more tips from NZ Gardener special edition Vegetable Growing Made Easy.

Sow & grow

Sow seeds: September to November in warm areas; September to October in cooler areas

Transplant seedlings: October to January in warm areas; October to December in cooler areas

Position: Grow in full sun – six or more hours a day

Harvest: 17 – 26 weeks

Good for beginners

Get started

Gill Miles Pumpkins are gross feeders, so a like rich soil in full sun. Taranaki farmer Greg Miles uses recycled plastic piping to funnel fertiliser and water directly to the roots of his pumpkins, which is essential during the height of summer.

Pumpkins require a long season to ripen, so start early by sowing seed into potting mix in trays indoors at the start of spring, then plant them out once the weather is reliably warm and any risk of frost has passed. Alternatively, plant seedlings from Labour Weekend until December in cooler areas. Smaller varieties can be planted until January in warmer regions.

Step-by-step

Plant seeds pointy side down and 2cm deep into trays filled with seed-raising mix. Water well and place in a warm, sunny spot.

Seed should germinate in 4-10 days.

Once the first true leaves emerge between the cotyledons (2-3 weeks), and provided it’s warm enough, transplant your seeds into the garden and space plants about 1m apart.

When the plants send out runners, bury the vines so that only the leaf and half the leaf stalk is showing, encouraging the plant to put down more roots.

Growing tips

Shaun Holloway/Unsplash Save pumpkin seed to sow in September to November in warmer areas and from September to October in cooler areas.

Pumpkins are gross feeders, so like a rich soil in full sun. Prepare the soil with well-rotted manure, compost, and dolomite or hydrated lime. Be careful not to disturb pumpkins when weeding around them as they have shallow roots. Flowers should appear at 8-10 weeks. Once pumpkin vines have two or three fruit on them, nip off the growing tip, so they direct their energy into the fruit rather than more foliage.

Water deeply and regularly at the base of the plant and regular applications of liquid fertilisers, organic seaweed or fish emulsion will boost growth too. Place cardboard or a wooden board under ripening fruit to prevent it from rotting.

Most pumpkins are ready to harvest when you’re unable to pierce the skin with your thumbnail. The foliage will be dying off around the pumpkin and the wick (stem) will be dry because it’s no longer sending moisture into the plant. Cut the pumpkin off, leaving the stem on the fruit.

123RF/Stuff Slip a board or paving tile underneath pumpkins so they're not sitting on damp soil while ripening.

Standout varieties

Reliable classics include grey-skinned ‘Whangaparaoa Crown’, known for its good keeping qualities, and fast-maturing ‘Buttercup’. For small gardens or if you live on your own, sow sweet-tasting ‘Small Sugar’ which produces 2kg of round, orange-skinned fruit or ‘Gold Dust’, a pretty squash with 1.5kg fruit.

At the other end of the spectrum, growing a giant pumpkin is a satisfying challenge but choose varieties which are known to have good flavour as well. ’Musquee de Provence’ reliably swells to at least 20kg and is a great keeper. New Zealand heirloom squash kamo kamo (also called kumi kumi) is a mild-tasting ribbed squash. Saute the flowers, grate the young fruit into dishes, or oven roast wedges of fully ripe fruit.

Troubleshooting

Slugs and snails can be a problem, and powdery mildew affects all cucurbits by the end of summer, compromising plant vigour, and the size and quality of the fruit. You can delay infection by siting plants in well-ventilated places, avoid watering the leaves, and only water in the morning, so plants can dry out during the day. Burn or dispose of infected plants in rubbish (don’t compost them) so spores don’t overwinter.