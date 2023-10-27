New Zealand's most hated vegetable may surprise you

New Zealand’s favourite and worst tasting vegetables have been released by Yates.

The trusted tomato has topped the polls, which saw around 4,500 people cast their vege votes from across New Zealand. With a clear majority, the tomato was declared a versatile and widely used ingredient in salads, sauces and sandwiches, making them a popular choice for many people.

However, the winning ‘vegetable’ also comes with some controversy. As pointed out by horticulturist, Kate Hillier, it's important to remember that the tomato is actually classified as a fruit because they develop from the flowering part of the plant and contain seeds.

In a surprising twist, the notorious brussels sprout did not get banished to the compost bin of history as the Most Hated Vege. That dubious honour was taken out by the much-criticised kale, which ironically has risen to popularity in recent years.

The traditional cow-fodder reached superfood status a few years ago due to its range of beneficial nutrients including antioxidants, vitamins and iron. However, kale's strong flavour and texture has provided a challenge for some.

Yates spokesperson Fiona Arthur says the VegElection was all about having a bit of fun in wake of the serious business of voting for politicians.

The favourite runner-up was broccoli, followed closely by kūmara, while the second most hated vegetable was okra, followed by broad beans.

PIXABAY/Stuff Our new PM Christopher Luxon loves a feed of spuds, but isn’t too fussed with cabbage.

Incidentally, our new Prime Minister Christopher Luxon’s favourite vegetable is the potato, and his least favourite is cabbage.

Fiona says cabbage has had a bad rap over the decades. “Grandmothers were famous for boiling cabbage into submission, but these days, cabbage has had quite the facelift. Think cabbage rolls or okonomiyaki – Japanese pancakes – and you can’t go past a good coleslaw.

Most hated in order: kale, okra, broad beans, swede, celery, silverbeet, asparagus, beetroot, cabbage.

Most liked in order: tomato, broccoli, kūmara, carrot, peas, spinach, asparagus, beetroot, cabbage, silverbeet.

Stuff Kiwis love kūmara but our favourite vege tomato is actually a fruit.

What to plant in the north and south – now

Seeds to sow in the north and frost free areas: basil, dwarf and climbing beans, beetroot, bok choy, cabbages, carrots, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, lettuces, pumpkins, radishes, rock melons, scallopini, spinach, spring onions, sweetcorn, watermelons and zucchini.

Seeds to sow in the south and cold inland areas: beans, bok choy, cabbages, carrots, corn, cucumbers, lettuces, melons, peas, pumpkins, radishes, scallopini, swedes and turnips.

Punnets/seedlings to plant in the north: beetroot, eggplants, kūmara, onions, peppers, potatoes and tomatoes.

Joseph Beaumont/Stuff Plant frost tender scallopini after the last frost.

Punnets/seedlings to plant in the south: broccoli, cauliflowers, celeriac, leeks, onions, potatoes, tomatoes and yams.

Start succession planting now

As well as tomatoes, all their heat-loving friends such as chillies and capsicums can be planted out too. Plant all your favourite herbs and salad greens. Put in another crop of early potatoes, such as ‘Rocket’ or ‘Swift’, and plant strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, boysenberries and blackberries.

Veges that love a decent feed

Pumpkins, zucchini, squash and melons appreciate lots of mulch - dig in sheep pellets, compost, aged manure or general garden fertiliser first.

RACHEL OLDHAM / GET GROWING 'Bhut Jolokia' chillies supported by a wire frame.

Deal to fungal disease - rust

Rust affects a wide range of veges, including silverbeet, rhubarb, mint, spinach, asparagus, beans and beetroot. It’s easily identified by the orange, brown or red pustules on leaves or stems, which break open and release spores. It’s worse in wet weather, and it’s spread by splashing water or rain. You can spray with a fungicide (or try an organic spray such as neem oil, which has the added benefit of eliminating pests), but once it takes hold of spinach and silverbeet, it’s sometimes easier just to remove the plants and start again. Deal to rust on mint by chopping it back to the ground now. It will soon sprout away again, so you’ll soon have a flush of fresh mint to go with your early potatoes.

Keep on top of weeds

Be vigilant with weeds that pop up in and around your vege patch. Not only do weeds compete for water and nutrients with veges, they harbour bugs, slugs and snails which come out at and chomp on your valued plants.

Gardening by the moon

October 28-31: Weed, turn the compost heap and work the soil. November 1: Deal to weeds. November 2-3: Sow root crops beetroot, carrots, radishes and turnips.

Gardening by the maramataka

The 4th of the month and November 3-9 are the best days for kūmara planting. All kūmara for this season should be in by the maramataka phase Ōrongonui (9th) in northern regions (or December 8 in the south) otherwise they will be small and/or unproductive. The new moon is on the 13th; so avoid planting from the 12th-15th and do activities that support your māra. Take on the task as crop or plant sentinel once you are finished working in the soil: know your plant cycles, understand growth habits and observe. A new generation of birds are learning their way so they can be encouraged, especially as most fruiting plants and trees are now setting fruit and young vege plants are a magnet for pests. November 27 is Te Rākaunui or the full moon and in colder areas you will need to protect young emerging plants such as potatoes and taewa from overnight cold temperatures. Following this period of three days (28th-30th) the risk of frosts should be over. Dr Nick Roskruge