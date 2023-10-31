Warm weather is swarm weather: what to do when you encounter a swarm of bees

Backyard beekeeper Jacob Leaf and his family say bees just make life more interesting. (First published September 2019)

Shoppers parking in Nelson’s Whakatu Square had to share the space with a swarm of bees looking for a new home on Tuesday.

The homeless honey makers were spotted in a tree in the car park on Tuesday afternoon, which begs the question – what should you do when you come across a swarm of bees?

Nelson beekeeper and swarm collector Daniel Levy said the best thing to do was stay calm, carry on, and call a beekeeper.

Bees were at the peak of the swarming season, and people could expect to see swarms until the end of November.

Warm afternoons with little wind were prime swarming conditions, he said.

“This is perfect weather, and there’s actually quite a narrow period of opportunity for the bees to swarm.”

Swarms occurred when the Queen got older and the hives were overcrowded, he said.

The Queen wouldn’t be able to produce enough pheromones for all the bees, so a swarm would break away with the old Queen and go in search of a new home.

“It will be warm afternoons that aren’t too breezy that the bees will chance it.”

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff A swarm of bees gathered on a tree branch in a downtown Nelson car park on Tuesday.

Usually the bees would settle somewhere like a tree while scouts went out in search of a new home.

Because they were between homes they wouldn’t have a territorial response, and were unlikely to sting unless provoked, Levy said.

“The best thing to do around swarming bees is just to move slowly. If you swat them or move really fast they can panic and sting.”

If you spotted a swarm you could contact the council who would be able to point you in the direction of beekeepers who voluntarily collect swarms, or else visit the Nelson Beekeepers Club website for a list of local volunteer swarm collectors, he said.

The collector would bring a box to put the bees in, and would usually leave it in the area until after sunset, so any straggler bees could land in it before it was taken away.

The bees would then be put into a new hive and often given a new Queen, or used for breeding if they were particularly good bees, he said.

He advised urban beekeepers to keep an eye on their hives and check for any signs of swarming to prevent losing bees.

The onus was on beekeepers to make sure they were keeping friendly bees in urban environments, he said.

“We should be able to walk right up to a bee hive and not get stung.”

He urged the public to learn more about bees.

“They’ll learn to love them – they really are good little insects.”