Home gardeners can help save rare native butterfly before it becomes extinct

On the hunt for the mysterious copper butterfly, butterfly expert Brian Patrick is taking us to find some of the rare species that have made Canterbury their home.

On warm, still days you almost have to fight your way through clouds of floating, flitting, feeding butterflies in Rosa Davison’s Marlborough garden. There’s a haze of monarchs, but also the rare native red and yellow admirals and coppers.

The Paripuma garden, south of Blenheim, has spectacular coastal views and masses of native plants, and is a stalwart of the Garden Marlborough Festival, which begins on November 8 for five days.

While the garden is known for its masses of native plants, including the rare Three Kings Islands Elingamita, Three Kings kaikōmako, and Muritai bloom, it is the butterflies that Rosa has now turned her attention to.

One of her fondest memories is releasing 200 monarch butterflies from her tunnel house, built 18 months ago to protect caterpillars from predatory paper wasps. “I was absolutely fastidious about looking after the caterpillars. It was phenomenal, and I was absolutely besotted then.”

She started growing swan plants in 2021 and had the “most extraordinary result - literally hundreds and hundreds of butterflies in the garden, which I have grown specifically for butterflies and little things.”

Butterflies are great pollinators and both the adults and the caterpillars are a valuable ingredient in the diet of our native birds.

“The sad thing is that, subsequently, the paper wasp has found us, and we’ve had far fewer butterflies than we normally do, although they are always there, but it’s not like it was in 2021. It’s not as good as it was, so to speak.

The Asian paper wasp loves to prey on our beautiful butterflies.

“The problem is you can’t battle with the paper wasp because they haven’t found a way. There are no biological controls.” The wasp feeds on live prey: insects, caterpillars and eggs, and avoids Vespex poison bait used to control other wasp species.

“Unless you can find their nests, which are particularly hard to find, you can’t eradicate them. The best thing is to have some little children around probably and give them $10 for each nest they find.”

The shield bug or stink bug is also a very nasty predator of the caterpillar larvae. “I’ve actually seen them eating them. It’s a horrible little bug.”

Rare native red admiral butterfly can be encouraged back into our gardens with the right plants.

Rosa says she became a little bit more realistic about her butterflies this year because "I can't fight nature, and you don’t want to spray because that will kill other insects.”

She also encourages gardeners and councils to stop spraying Urtica ferox, the native tree nettle or ongaonga, that is host to the red admiral, on which the species lays its eggs. “It grows wild in Marlborough and people continue spraying this nettle when they can leave a little area unsprayed.”

The problem is the nettle is ferocious and has been known to poison humans, horses and dogs.

The copper butterfly on federation daisy in Rosa's garden.

Apart from protecting butterfly caterpillars in a tunnel house, Rosa also suggests creating shelter belts in the garden to reduce wind.

“We live on the east coast just south of Blenheim, and there’s the salt works just along the coast from us, and it was the most horrifically wind swept property you could imagine. So, I planted native bush for over 20 years and a huge amount of it, and now we have a very sheltered spot, but of course, the wind hasn’t stopped blowing.

“The most extraordinary thing is I’ve seen monarchs out on the beach flying against the wind. But they don’t like flying in the wind and prefer a calm day.”

Male monarch butterflies can be identified by the spot on their lower wing.

Buddleia, or butterfly bush, provides shelter and can grow quite big, and Valerian is another plant to be encouraged, is easily grown and flowers early in spring.

Moths and Butterflies of New Zealand Trust secretary Jacqui Knight is a big fan of Rosa, and is behind a campaign to get more red admirals back into city gardens by encouraging the planting of nectar flowers and the butterfly’s host plant.

“While few people are brave enough to plant Urtica ferox, they can still support the campaign by providing more nectar flowers in their gardens.”

When Rosa Davison and her husband, Michael, came to Paripuma in 1999, the site was bare and ferociosuly windy until she started planting 2000 ngaio to create shelter. Now it's a haven for bees, insects and butterflies.

Depending on the size of their proboscis, different butterflies choose different flowers to pollinate, says Jacqui. “They need a landing pad, which is why daisy-shaped or clusters of flowers are often preferred. Small butterflies like the blue butterflies take nectar from flowers like clover and other herbs.”

Most Aucklanders don’t remember the red admiral which was common in Auckland before the turn of the century, she says.

“It seemed to disappear about the time the painted apple moth was discovered in Auckland when the city was sprayed with insecticide to eradicate the pest.”

Development and the loss of wild spaces hasn’t helped, either.

There are other red admirals in the world, but the NZ red admiral, Kahukura (red cloak) is definitely the most beautiful, says Jacqui.

“It’s as much a part of NZ as our kiwi and kauri, but it seems to have been gone and forgotten here over the past twenty years.”