The best compost may be the stinkiest: Here's what works

Pip Hawke’s primary gardening goal is to teach growers how to make quality bulk compost - but some of her ingredients may not be for the faint-hearted.

The “Queen of Compost” is displaying her 3 acre (1.2ha) rural Blenheim garden for the first time at the 30th celebration of the Garden Marlborough Festival, which opens on November 8 for five days.

Her garden is rural, but only a cycle ride from the town, and unfortunately, is facing the prospect of fast approaching town housing. But her goal is completely altruistic, and she wants to inspire the townies to grow their own fruit and vegetables.

And a key ingredient to success here is producing your own rich compost. She has sheep and chooks, fish frames and heads, all providing good food for the plants.

“I used to be useless at growing compost, and now I call myself the queen of compost. It’s such good compost and I don’t dig my garden. I've gone in for the no-dig garden. I’m always adding compost and mulch to my plants.

“I save every leaf that falls off every tree on the property, and we have some big plane trees down the back. We scratch up everything when it’s falling. So we have a massive pile of dry and it pretty much all goes back into the compost.” And then the grass, fish heads and bodies, and sheep guts when one is killed.

The key is to get the mixture and moisture right.

Pip Hawke Compost bins work best in threes, allowing you to turn them over and add different ingredients as you go.

“I do a layer of grass clippings, a layer of dry matter, I’ll do some comfrey to bring in a bit of heat, I’ll sprinkle in a bit of blood and bone, but all the time I’m putting water in every single layer and I think that was the thing in the past that has let me down because I didn’t have it moist enough. I get the hose and if we’re doing it together, one of us will get the hose and put water on each level while the other one is forking in.

“We make use of our lawns. People will fertilise their lawns and spend all their time growing it, and it gives them nothing back. They just want to make it look good. I want to grow that grass and use it in compost.

“So after mowing the lawn, I’ve got this big pile. And then a pile of dry.

Pip Hawke Cover your bins once you’re happy to let them mature. Covering allows them to heat and kill weeds.

“All the prunings from our trees we put through a mulcher so that’s saw dust. And I’ve got a brother who cuts firewood for lots of people. He chops down trees or chops up trees for lots of people, and he has a lot of saw dust, so he’ll give me a trailer load of sawdust often. So I have those two big piles sitting out there.

“We’ve got a couple of fishermen friends and when they give me a couple of buckets of frozen fish heads, I’ll defrost them and get some seaweed and add that in. I grow comfrey through it, and we’ve got a bit of stinging nettle to go in there as well.

“If we’re making big lots, and we’re making such big lots, it’s very quick when you’re using comfrey, it seems to heat up really well. Once the bin is full, we cover it over with a piece of black plastic and let it do its own thing.

Pip Hawke Pip is a bulk producer of compost and has different bins of different sizes on her farm at various stages of maturity. She collects dry matter such as fallen leaves to add carbon.

“And we’ve got sheep and chooks, so when we kill a sheep we’ll throw the guts in.”

They started off with three bins a metre by a metre by the chook house, and added another nearby a couple of metres deep before adding two slightly bigger bins in the paddocks.

“It’s a lot of work but good exercise as you get older.”

Dealing with white butterfly by practising your tennis swing

SHELLHAWKER/ISTOCK/GETTY IMAGES/Stuff Cabbage plant with eggs of cabbage white butterfly. Sqaush or spray with the hose to reduce your white butterfly population,

“I’m still growing brassicas, and I’ve got them coming out of my ears. I grow veges all year round and at the moment I’m picking caulis, cabbages and broccoli,” says Pip. “I’ve got leeks and sugar-snap peas. I’m picking zucchini, which are early for them down here, but I grew one in the glasshouse and I potted it up three times until it was quite a big pot, and then I dug a massive hole and I put it in the pumpkin patch, and I’ve been picking zucchinis for three weeks, but that’s early for zucchini here.”

But the problem with harvesting the last brassicas at this time of the year is the white butterfly.

“You get one swing at the butterfly, they’re as crafty as heck. I have a tennis racket in the shed by the chook house and if I see too many of them that comes out. I play tennis, so I’m pretty good, but if you swing, and they miss, they’re gone.

Darko Vojinovic/AP Don’t throw away old tennis rackets as they are a good weapon against the white butterfly.

“I’ve planted a little bit of neem next to my cabbages and caulis, and I’ve sprinkled a few granules around and the smell isn’t too good for those. Now if you’re planting cabbages, now is the time that they’ll grow a bit faster. Anything that was planted in the winter is coming along and is just great at the moment. But those cabbages and caulis and things like that, you’ve got to make sure they get plenty of water and that butterfly problem just stay on top of that, but I really like having those veges in my garden. I really like having broccoli all year round.”

Repel mosquitoes

Has anyone noticed the return of mosquitoes? I have, and I’m usually a scratching mess when coming in sweaty and itchy from the garden. Here are some tips from Northland gardener Āwhina Kingi, who likes Pelagornium citrosum and catnip for their mozzie-busting vibes.

He wrote to NZ Gardener to say: “Pelargonium citrosum is dubbed the mosquito plant because the fragrance in its foliage is a natural repellant. Crush the leaves, releasing the fragrance, and rub them on your skin.”

Catnip is a good natural deterrent against hungry mosquitoes in the garden.

As for catnip? “Cats go wild for this ultra-fragrant herb, but mosquitoes hate it.

Researchers have found that catnip is more effective than DEET, a common (and toxic) bug repellent, at repelling mosquitoes.”

Gardening by the moon

November 2-3: Sow root crops: beetroot, carrots, radishes and turnips. November 4-8: Do odd jobs around the garden. Don't sow or transplant. November 9-10: Sow root crops, spray and prune.

Gardening by the maramataka

The 4th of the month and November 3-9 are the best days for kūmara planting. All kūmara for this season should be in by the maramataka phase Ōrongonui (9th) in northern regions (or December 8 in the south) otherwise they will be small and/or unproductive. The new moon is on the 13th; so avoid planting from the 12th-15th and do activities that support your māra. Take on the task as crop or plant sentinel once you are finished working in the soil: know your plant cycles, understand growth habits and observe. A new generation of birds are learning their way so they can be encouraged, especially as most fruiting plants and trees are now setting fruit and young vege plants are a magnet for pests. November 27 is Te Rākaunui or the full moon and in colder areas you will need to protect young emerging plants such as potatoes and taewa from overnight cold temperatures. Following this period of three days (28th-30th) the risk of frosts should be over. Dr Nick Roskruge