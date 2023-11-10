Selwyn retiree creates garden of international significance 'instead of going to see a psychiatrist'

This 4 hectare garden in Rolleston uses native plants to create the ultimate English garden.

If you didn't know better, you might fly right by Broadfield Garden on Selwyn Road, Rolleston, without knowing it was there. Surrounded by tall totara hedges, the 4.9 hectare block is secluded from the road.

You have to go up the driveway to understand the scale of what amateur gardener David Hobbs has achieved over the past 30 years on this wedge of former farm land. Long avenues of hedges and trees create vistas that lead the eye the length of the garden. Stands of flax and hebe bring texture. Flowering trees, such as azalea, rhododendron, camellia and cherry, add colour. A 140-metre water feature adds drama.

A seamless melding of European garden design, and native planting, Broadfield is a forest oasis in the middle of flat, rolling farmland.

"I did it as a retirement hobby," the wry 73-year-old says. "I used to have a stressful job in the finance business, and I started gardening instead of going to see a psychiatrist. Some argue that hasn't been very successful."

The project comprises “thousands” of trees over 20 different sections – including a vege garden that provides for his two sons’ families, as well as his assistant gardeners’, a viewing hill planted with tussock, a native beech stand and a kauri forest with more than 100 of the endangered trees.

Bayleys/Supplied Broadfields has more than 20 sections of different kinds of gardens.

"I've enjoyed immensely making it and I planted it with long-term in mind," says Hobbs. "My idea was to make a garden that would entertain people for the same time and money as a visit to the movies."

To get started, he hired a landscape architect to come up with a plan for the section that would "stand the test of time". He wanted it to be low maintenance.

Sticking to the layout and dimensions, Hobbs chose hardy plants and lots of natives.

Bayleys/Supplied The native borders make for a less intensive style of gardening.

The garden opens with a long avenue of native trees, grasses, flaxes and shrubbery, which leads you to a large round sedge pond, dotted with grasses and lilly pads. Branching off the round pond is another avenue of trees lining a 140m canal that leads to the “cricket oval” where events, such as the annual Ellesmere district community care fundraising event and “about 12 weddings a year” are held.

There are more vistas, one towards a quaint little garden shed and another pond, another to a little Chinese-style seat, and another towards an epic stone statue of a parent and child.

"Gardeners like vistas. Seeing through [the landscape] adds interest to it. The hedges mean you can have a rapid transition from one design theme to the next."

Bayleys/Supplied There’s no house on the section, but there is a potting shed...

Hobbs spends two days a week “every week” working on the garden, but feels it is time for a rest. He has put the garden up for sale by auction, which will be held on December 7, unless sold prior. He would be keen to help out with the garden for a year or so after selling, health permitting, but would like to find a buyer “in the next three years” at the latest.

While there is no dwelling on the property, there is room to build a home without disrupting the garden. The size of the section means you could build a house there “by right”, Hobbs says. A wedding venue would need resource consent.

Bayleys/Supplied The Chinese seat provides somewhere from which to enjoy just one of the different vistas.

"We use [the paddock at the top of the section] as a car park for events. The bit beside Selwyn Road is good for 100 cars. And there's another smaller car park, good for 30 cars. The large oval is for a castle or a mansion or wedding venue or something."

Broadfield has been awarded six stars by the New Zealand Garden's Trust, an industry body that caters to public and private gardens that are open to visitors. That's the same number of stars as the famous Hamilton Gardens, and Dunedin's fabled Botanical gardens. It has been designated a garden of international significance.

Bayleys/Supplied The vege patch provides fro three families, but Hobbs says he planted it for internest, rather than produce.

Hobbs hopes it will appeal to someone with green thumbs and lots of energy.

The listing is with Chris Jones and Sam Sidey for Bayleys. There is an open day on Sunday, from 3.15pm for an hour.