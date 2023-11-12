How to get the best out of backyard tomatoes

I absolutely love tomatoes. I love growing them. I love eating them fresh and I love cooking with them. Homegrown tomatoes are easy, prolific and delicious, and while many crops are one or even two of those things, few are as reliably all three.

They are easy from seed. Dangerously easy in fact, one year I accidentally grew 342 of them – I had seedlings everywhere, the spare room, the kitchen table, the rear parcel tray of my car (if you don’t have space to start seedlings, a parked car makes a surprisingly effective greenhouse, on a sunny day the temperature inside a parked car can be twice what it is outside).

You absolutely should not grow 342 tomatoes. It’s ridiculous to do so, given what you can produce off one well-maintained plant. I don’t keep records every year of what I harvest from my garden but one year I was involved in a tomato-growing competition with some of my colleagues (which I won, just saying). I weighed most of the tomatoes I picked from my competition plants that year and there was easily more than 50kg from just five bush plants without doing anything special (if it had been vine tomatoes, it probably would have been more).

What sort to grow?

There are so many amazing and interesting tomato varieties out there, especially if you start them from seed, and I see the temptation to try and grow all of them, or at least 342 of them, I really do. But honestly, after many years of gardening I increasingly think you are better off in the home garden growing fewer plants, giving them more space (good airflow is vital for tomatoes) and giving more time to the plants you have.

Tomatoes are either determinate (bush) or indeterminate (vine). It should be written on the seed packet, or the plant label if you are buying seedlings. I grow both sorts. Determinate tomatoes are shorter, not much more than 1m. You don’t really need to take the laterals off and while they appreciate some support, you can get away without staking them. If you do stake them, you only need to stake them to a metre or so. Indeterminate tomatoes easily top 2m in height and need a stake of an equivalent height. Determinate toms produce all their flowers at once and all the fruit on the plant is ready over a week or two (which is quite good if you are preserving as you have a decent harvest to make into relish or sauce at one time). Indeterminate tomatoes will continue flowering and fruiting throughout the growing season, so are a better choice when you want a steady supply of tomatoes.

SEEDSOFPLENTY.COM.AU/Stuff Continuously cropping edibles, like cherry tomato 'Tiny Tim', are good value..

Tomatoes are also classed as early, middle or late depending on how soon after planting you can expect fruit. I try to plant a mix to extend my tomato harvest season: the earlies fruit in about 70 days; the mid-season, about 80 or 90; and the lates, more than 90 days. In regions with short summers, focus on the mids and the early varieties.

I have seen again and again how differently the same tomato variety performs in different parts of the country, which offer different growing environments. I mean that’s true for all vegetables, but particularly true for tomatoes. So, don’t be guided by my suggestions, ask gardeners living around you what performs best for them. But in my Auckland garden, I always grow ‘Black Krim’ because I love the flavour and it deals well with humidity, and the determinate heirloom ‘Scoresby’, which has lovely and succulent fruit perfect for sandwiches and preserving. I used to grow ‘Moneymaker’ but I was interested to see it wasn’t particularly productive in tomato trials held at the Auckland Botanic Gardens a few years ago, and since then I have grown ‘Early Money’, which was one of the most productive in those trials.

I always put in a ‘Sweet 100’, which are absolute workhorses producing sweet cherry tomatoes in incredible abundance (‘Black Cherry’ is a good choice if you like tarter cherry tomatoes). Every year, I try one new tomato variety that I have not grown before, and by one I mean up to three.

THETOMATOLADY.COM/Stuff “I always put in a 'Sweet 100', which are absolute workhorses”.

Sowing and planting

With tomatoes I am growing from seed, I start seed in propagation trays inside my house (or car) in early spring, usually September, and grow them on inside so I have decent-sized plants to plant outside late October or November (in Auckland I sometimes sow more from seed in December and add a second round of plants in January to extend the harvest, but only do that in regions where you anticipate at least another three months of warm weather). You can start them earlier inside, lots of people start them in late winter, even midwinter, but frankly I think you can sow tomato seed too early. You don’t want to be fussing about with seedlings inside for months and months while you wait for it to be warm enough to shift them outside. Inevitably, even with constant care and attention, the seedlings get leggy and stretched.

Supplied/Stuff Clean out old punnets and pots before reusing.

I start the tomato seed in trays on a heatpad. They appreciate heat from below: try them on the floor of your bathroom if you have underfloor heating. But if you have neither a seedling heatpad nor underfloor heating, don’t stress. You can also cover your trays with something like a resealable plastic bag and seal it to make a mini hothouse (remove it as soon as seedlings appear). They need heat but not light to germinate, so you can pop them anywhere warm, like the top of the fridge or even in the hot water cupboard, just take the tray out into the light as soon as seedlings appear.

Planting on Labour Weekend is all very well, but tomatoes are absolute heat lovers so hold off if the night temperatures are still cool. You can plant in November or even December, so wait if you think conditions are less than ideal. When I grew up in Christchurch, we never shifted our tomatoes into the garden until Canterbury show weekend, which was late November. Now in my Auckland garden I like to wait until the point in the year when, if we are sitting outside after dinner, I don’t need to go inside and get a hoodie. They would survive if I planted them sooner than that, I know lots of Auckland gardeners have them in much earlier. But I find they don’t produce as well over the whole season and with limited space in my garden, I want to get the maximum yield from the space they take up.

Supplied/Stuff “I use sustainabe peat soil pellets a lot.”

When you are planting tomatoes, bury them deeply, so the soil line is right below the first set of leaves. Tomatoes, especially heirloom tomatoes, produce adventitious or aerial roots along the stem (if you look closely, you can see them, like little bumps or hairs). In contact with the soil, these grow into normal roots so planting deeply helps the plant develop a larger, stronger root system, which will mean a healthier, stronger and more productive plant.

Spacing, staking and soil

I usually prepare the soil where I plan to grow them with organic blood and bone and dolomite lime, maybe a little organic sulphate of potash. Throw on a decent layer of compost too. Leave at least 50cm between the plants, probably more like 80 or 90cm if you are prone to being lazy about taking the laterals off and tying the stem to the stake, and instead let them sprawl all over the ground. Good airflow and not overcrowding tomato plants prevents many of the potential problems that tomatoes are prone to.

Stake them or otherwise support tomatoes at the time of planting, especially indeterminate varieties. It seems ridiculous putting a 2m stake next to a tiny seedling, but you will regret it later if you don’t. I have tried those readymade tomato cages and don’t like them for indeterminate tomatoes – they make it harder to get to the plant to take the laterals off and the growth ends up congested inside the cage (they are OK for determinate tomatoes I suppose, but I now use them to support my dahlias).

Jorien Loman/Stuff Staking is essential for supporting vine tomatoes as they can climb up to 2m.

If you are growing tomatoes on individual stakes, you want to grow your tomatoes as a single leader, which is a single long tomato vine, or I often do a double leader where you let two leaders develop and tie one to each side of the stake. Tomatoes naturally want to sprawl about the place making as many stems as possible, so to support them on a single stake you need to delateral them or take off the side shoots that form at the axis of the main vine and the side branches, which want to become stems too. Check the plant every couple of days, laterals form incredibly quickly.

You can just pinch the laterals off between your fingers if you catch them quickly enough, but if you let them get too big before you catch them, use your snips. Keep tying the main stem onto the stake too with something soft and stretchy.

You can also grow tomatoes against a trellis or some other kind of vertical support, either as a row of single leader tomatoes or a couple of plants supporting multiple stems like a fan espalier. Or you can string train them like the commercial growers do. String training is especially good if you are growing them in a tunnelhouse or undercover as that means you probably have an overhead beam or something like that to hang the string off.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff A tunnelhouse will protect early tomatoes from frosts while the overhead support frame allows string training.

You can grow tomatoes in pots too, but pots do dry out quickly so be prepared to water every day or two. Tomatoes in the ground you need to water at least twice a week, more often when it’s hot and/or dry. Consistent watering is absolutely key to a successful tomato harvest. If their access to water is irregular, the fruit will split or develop sunken black patches at the base, which is known as blossom end rot.

Once my tomatoes start flowering, I start feeding them with a dilute liquid tomato fertiliser (often at a higher dilution rate than recommended on the bottle, aka the weakly-weekly approach) every couple of weeks. You can cut off the lower leaves if they start to yellow off or even if they don’t it still improves airflow around the plant.

It’s fair to say tomatoes are prone to all sorts of pest problems, and the best and most effective control method I have seen is growing them under a physical cover made of the insect mesh from the Biological Husbandry Unit at Lincoln University.

It’s easier to use with low-growing plants like potatoes where you can just throw it over hoops – tall upright plants like tomatoes require you to rig up some kind of tent-like structure – but physical barriers are an extremely effective way to prevent many pest problems, plus tomatoes appreciate the microclimate created by the mesh crop cover.

Extracted from Vege Patch From Scratch published by Upstart Press NZ, RRP $44.99. Text © Jo McCarroll, 2023.