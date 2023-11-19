Living mulch has a big advantage over leaves or woodchip

Each pollinator faces a challenge as they navigate the vast diversity in flower architecture.

Living mulch is simply mulch that’s alive. It’s using plants to cover the soil, and it has a big advantage over the usual leaves or woodchip (though, let’s not ditch these – they are still awesome!). The difference between the two is the roots. Where plant roots reside, soil life (soil biology) comes – like bees to honey – and soil life, dear gardeners, is the answer to all your garden woes and the key to an easy-care, healthy garden.

Plants and soil life are team-mates from way back.

They work brilliantly together off the back of billions of years of practise. The crux of their relationship is played out in the rhizosphere – the area around the roots. It’s a busy place down there. Biology comes to feed on the exudates and carbs that plants secrete, and in a beautiful quid pro quo that only nature knows how to do, they trade these sugars for whatever nutrients and minerals the plants need. Excess is balanced by sharing it amongst those in need. Everything a plant needs comes from the microbiology in the soil, as long as we stop interrupting them with digging, spraying and over-fertilising.

Thin, white, delicate threads in your mulch or compost or topsoil, show you, you are on track. These seemingly incapable looking filaments are part of a super information highway along which news travels at lightning speed. “Rotary hoe coming!” (poor buggers) or “Pest alert!” or “Armour up – disease!” When only one plant gets hammered by aphids it’s because it got word out down the line. What a legend.

Though we cannot see this life, it shows in our gardens as strong, steady growth and resilience to pests, diseases and odd weather. Over time, the advantage of supporting a living soil becomes clear – cropping and good health continue though the soil itself, needs ever less feeding and ministering to. A big player in creating this strength, is living mulch.

Living mulch in the vegetable patch

PAUL MCCREDIE/Stuff Kath Irvine is the author of The Edible Backyard and Pruning Fruit Trees: A Beginners Guide.

An abundance of roots brings a steadying influence to what is potentially, the most disturbed of all garden soils. Keep as constant a plant cover on your soil as you can.

A mixed living mulch is best because each plant attracts different biology and the more the merrier – let’s get a diverse soil life on the job. For brilliant soil support, include something from each of these categories:

• A nitrogen fixer, like crimson clover, lupin, peas or any type of bean.

KATH IRVINE/Stuff Diversity and complete groundcover are the way to go.

• A tap root, like daikon, borage, parsley, dill, Queen Anne’s lace. Tap roots are brilliant, be sure to always have some on hand. Because they dive deep, they have access to a variety of resources as well as aerating heavy clay and holding light sandy particles together – they’re a winner no matter what soil you have.

• An insectary plant is something that entices and nurtures our above ground work force – phacelia, cosmos, flowering broccoli or fennel for instance.

• A cleansing plant like marigold, radish, coriander or mustard.

KATH IRVINE/Stuff Plenty of flowers to encourage bees for pollination.

• A groundcover to target the shallow spaces – chamomile, beetroot, land cress or calendula.

To kick start your living mulches, gather together your chosen mixture – stick to annuals for the vege patch – and sow or plant all the gaps in your garden. Choose combinations that slot together – shorties beneath tall guys, narrow spires shooting out of wide sprawlers, tap roots with shallow roots and quick crops with ones that take ages.

Take into consideration the growth habit of the crop as you choose its companions. Slow, gentle carrots, for example, are easily swamped. They need companions that are low and airy – I have great success teaming them with chamomile.

KATH IRVINE/Stuff Crimson clover, mustard and phacelia green crop.

Rambunctious pumpkins, on the other hand, will rise up above even the most vigorous plants –grasses, lupin or borage – eventually weighing them down. It’s great to watch!

Trial and error is the thing here. You’ll learn as you get to grips with all the different growth habits. The very best way is to leap in. Anything that doesn’t work can be slashed back and used for compost.

Ideas for spring

Nectar-rich flowers such as phacelia, crimson clover, buckwheat or mustard are honey for bees.

Sow them before or at the same time as pumpkin, squash and zucchini, and watch pollination rates go right up. The closer this nectar is to the flowers that need pollinating, the better, so get real cosy.

KATH IRVINE/Stuff A buckwheat-phacelia mix.

Carrots grow strongly amongst calendula, nasturtium and chamomile – I give the carrots a head start, scattering the seed of these companions once the carrots have sprouted. If you do this densely enough, its a great way to trick carrot fly.

Sow marigold, basil, chives, phacelia and buckwheat on the tomato, pepper and aubergine beds, and let chickweed run amok.

Sow crimson clover or soya beans on the corn bed for a nitrogen fixing groundcover.

KATH IRVINE/Stuff Newly planted orange enhanced by the natural living mulch.

Maintaining balance

Managing living mulches is about ebb and flow. Your goal is to keep the productive crop slightly dominant. There’s a sweet spot between living mulch and crop, and retaining good groundcover.

Slash back any plants that compete too vigorously but don’t go too hard. Little and often is the way. Drop the slashed bits back onto the soil as dinner for your brilliant soil life.

Weeds: The ultimate living mulch

Weeds have an important job to do in your backyard and garden. Nature has chosen them with intent to repair damage and remineralise your soil with exactly what it needs. They are your ultimate living mulch, and if you want to build soil rapidly and easily, let them fulfil the job they came to do.

KATH IRVINE/Stuff Pumpkins ramble through a living mulch of crimson clover and cosmos.

When you stop ripping weeds out and spraying them, your soil can rebalance, and when it does, a really cool thing happens, the weeds change from hard-to-manage perennials to softer easy annuals.

The hardest thing about sharing your garden with weeds is adjusting your mindset. Once you do, it’s plain sailing.

Smart tactics

Begin by noticing which weeds fit easily into your living mulches. For example, dandelion (tap root alert!) and chickweed are nourishing, gentle groundcovers that fit within the vege garden, whereas more vigorous grasses, yarrow and plantains work better around fruit trees and perennials. As much as possible, let your chosen weeds be.

Find other spaces where you can let your natural living mulch go the full cycle. Perhaps the strips alongside the driveway, the roadside verge or around native plantings. It’s a joy to watch the life that comes when you let the weeds go. Rest assured, that alongside this change, your below ground workforce is booming.

The cunning bit is finding strategies to deal with the weeds that don’t work for you. As much as possible, recycle them back into your soil. To do this, you need to understand their growth habits. Catch them before the seedheads ripen.

• Chop and drop them back onto the soil as mulch.

• Add them to composts, with the exception of rhizomateous weeds (ones that sprout from the roots like California thistle or kikuyu).

• Drown the tricky, determined ones in a liquid feed and reap the benefit that way. Add the sludge that they become to your compost.