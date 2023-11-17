Stop digging your garden and save the planet

If you are making your own compost and saving seeds you can eat organic almost for free, says Alex Morrissey, founder of the organic market garden, Little Farms NZ.

Growing your own food at home has a certain feel good factor about it, not least because you’re doing something to reduce carbon emissions, right?

But according to one leading AgTech specialist, home growers may be contributing to increasing carbon emissions through their gardening practices. The good news is we can all make more of a difference by changing a few steps in the way we organise our vege patch.

And one of those steps means we’re going to have to stop turning or tilling the soil, says Mark Gabsch, CEO of Bactivate and an advocate for sustainable agriculture.

“One of the key things nearly all home gardeners need to address is tillage. People mistakenly believe that tillage is a good practice as it lets air into the soil,” he says.

"But tillage practices disrupt soil structure, release carbon into the atmosphere, and deplete soil nutrients, posing a threat to both agriculture and the environment."

Aurora Joy AgTech specialist Mark Gabsch says lessons learnt in farming can be applied to the home garden to reduce carbon emissions.

Mr Gabsch says more sustainable gardening practices address soil quality. These include:

Keep Soil Covered: Maintaining continuous soil cover with organic mulch or cover crops prevents carbon erosion and supports soil organisms responsible for carbon sequestration.

Maintain Living Roots: Year-round living roots in the soil, achieved through crop rotation or cover crops, enhance carbon storage and microbial activity and contribute to a healthier garden ecosystem.

Multi-Species Crops: Growing diverse plant species and ground cover helps capture more carbon from the atmosphere, increasing soil carbon content and promoting biodiversity.

Minimise Synthetic Fertilisers: Reducing synthetic fertiliser usage lowers the carbon footprint of gardening as these fertilisers can release nitrous oxide, a potent greenhouse gas, into the atmosphere.

Integrate Livestock: Incorporating livestock such as chickens (also think fresh wholesome eggs) into your gardening system contributes to nutrient recycling and soil enrichment, ultimately supporting greater carbon sequestration.

Mr Gabsch also says there is a correlation between the practices that help lower emissions and the improved nutritional value of your plants.

PAUL MCCREDIE/NZ GARDENER Diversity is fertile! Cover the soil with a variety of herbs, green crops and crops for less weeding, and a steady supply of both chop- and-drop mulch and beneficial insect fodder. This keeps soils strong and pests low in the easiest and prettiest of ways.

The importance of soil quality

The key to achieving the improved nutritional quality of produce, off the back of climate-friendly methods, is the soil quality.

“The foundation of nutrient-rich produce is healthy soil. As the saying goes, ‘you are what your food ate’ and that’s a direct reference to what’s in your soil.

"Boosting soil nutrients with organic additions is the same as providing your garden with a balanced diet. These not only enhance the plants but also cultivate a thriving microcosm of beneficial organisms in the soil.”

Stuff If you run out of goodies for mulch, turn to cardboard.

Turning organic waste into ‘treasure’

Mr Gabsch says composting is also a positive practice as it reduces the amount of organic matter sent to landfills, where it can produce methane, a potent greenhouse gas, and instead be turned into nutrient-rich compost for your garden.

Mulching helps retain soil moisture, reducing the need for irrigation. It also moderates soil temperature and suppresses weeds, which can reduce the carbon footprint associated with watering and weed control, he says.

"Climate-smart gardening leads to healthy soil which forms the bedrock of nutrient-rich harvests. Sustainable gardening practices not only improve soil quality but also foster the microorganisms essential for nutrient uptake.”

Read more: A year in a no-dig garden.