How to get your weather ravaged garden back on track

Grow crops that like the same conditions together to maintain soil fertility and reduce build up of pests and diseases.

Retired Bay of Plenty gardener Allister Taylor is finally enjoying some success in his garden following the dismal weather of last summer and winter - including a howling Cyclone Gabrielle.

Although the cyclone had minimal effect on his Katikati property, the vegetables didn’t fare so well with the challenging wind, rain and cold temperatures.

The key is to never give up on your garden and maintain a positive outlook - even in difficult conditions.

Allister moved to his new Katikati home 15 months ago after retiring as a Wellington-based marine engineer. And then the weather hit.

He says the best way to deal with the challenges of a new location and climate is to learn from your mistakes and take local advice.

Supplied Allister uses cloche covers and netting to protect his veges from frosts and birds.

His crops have been producing well since October. “Firstly, full credit to the Zealandia cauliflower ‘Mini White’ for producing a 450-500 gram curd, which is outstanding.

“There was a small amount of leaf disease but an exceptional frame height at 45cm.

“To enhance the warmth, I covered with a quality crop cover attached to an existing wooden frame in my raised garden and a climbing bean frame opposite. It worked 100%.

“Broccoli in the same planting produced excellent heads and I harvested a month or more before the cauliflower.

Supplied Allister is delighted with the success of his cauliflowers and credits his organic spray mix for keeping them healthy.

“Additionally, my large cloche hoops, along with crop cover, and latterly bird netting, have seen ‘Massey Peas’, coloured radishes, mini cabbage and ‘Little Gem’ green and red cos flourish. Late-planted leeks are still producing quality-sized eating as well.”

This month he will add another two medium-sized raised beds to allow vegetable rotation and more room for ‘Mini Cos’, carrots, beetroot, broccoli, tomatoes and peppers.

Allister, now in his 70s, says it’s never too late to pick up on new gardening trends and practices. He is moving away from pesticides and learning more about organic sprays.

Supplied Allister prepares his daily meals with fresh vege from his garden, helping him maintain a healthy body and positive outlook.

“For a few months now, I have successfully kept leaf bacteria and insects off my crops with an organic spray mix which I usually apply fortnightly.”

How to get the best out of your melons

It takes a long hot growing season for melons to mature fully - and we don’t always get it. All melons need a hot spot and plenty of water while the fruit is developing, so consider planting them at the base of a north-facing wall for extra warmth. Once they are growing well, mulch with seaweed and grass clippings. Feed weekly with liquid fertiliser or compost tea.

Melons are usually content to sprawl across the ground and the fruit are generally too heavy (without support) for growing on frames, though in Victorian times they would hang from glasshouse rafters in fine mesh bags.

Like most cucurbits, melons have separate male and female flowers. The latter are obvious due to the tiny fruit held between the stem and the petals. It’s normal for the plants to produce only male flowers for the first few weeks of flowering and, even after that, they are produced in far greater abundance than females. This ensures pollination - assuming that there are plenty of bees about.

LYNDA HALLINAN/Stuff Sling a hammock under melons so they don't fall off the vine before they fully ripen.

Judging ripeness in melons is far from an exact science and one that allows very little room for error. If picked prematurely, the fruit can be a bland disappointment and won’t ripen any further. If left too late, some varieties are overpoweringly fragrant almost to the point of fermentation. As a rule, pick when the area where the stem joins the fruit starts to soften, the stem starts to wither and the smell of ripe melon is clear.

Watermelons must be well-established by Christmas to guarantee a sort of crop. In regions with reliably hot summers and not too much humidity (most melon vines are susceptible to powdery mildew), sow the striped American heirloom ‘Georgia Rattlesnake’ or the modern F1 hybrid ‘Rapid Red’ (both from Kings Seeds) or ‘Country Sweet’ (Yates Seeds) Otherwise, your best bet is to plant the small, dark-skinned ‘Sugar Baby’ watermelon. Sow seeds direct or buy seedlings from garden centres.

Rockmelons are easier to grow to a satisfying conclusion than watermelons. Try ‘Hale’s Best Jumbo’ or the delicious hybrid ‘Tuscan Delight’ for large fruit or sow the mini rockmelon ‘Charentais’ (Kings Seeds) for sweet, baseball-sized fruit with firm, flavoursome flesh. ‘Charentais’ is fast to fruit and highly recommended for good yields of 4-5 melons per vine and helpfully, the fruit releases a strong fruity perfume when it is ready to harvest.

Stuff Rockmelon using support as it starts to grow early spring in a Canterbury walipini.

Honeydew melons are milder in flavour. Sow organic ‘Honey Dew Green’ (Kings Seeds) for fruit weighing up to 3kg each. The flesh changes from green to pale when fully ripe.

Irrigation basics you need to get right before the heat arrives

Start planning now for the dry weather to come. Check your hose and tap fittings for leaks and have a spare set of attachments, such as joiners, at hand. If you are on tank water, consider installing a second tank for garden use, or buy cheap buckets and barrels to catch any rain that falls.

After heavy rain, mulch the soil to trap that precious moisture (never mulch dry soil as it creates a physical barrier for water to penetrate. Water in the cool of the early morning, or at dusk, to reduce water wastage from evaporation. Water by hand, directing the flow only to plants that really need it, and plant closely to cover any bare soil.

Stuff A 1000-litre water collection tank, one of six water butts dotted around the "nearly" zero-waste garden of Aucklanders Pam and Innes Nesbit.

Gardening by the moon

Nov 15-25 Sow out of doors: lettuce, cauli and cabbage, spinach and sweetcorn. Transplant tomatoes, courgettes, chillies and eggplants.

Gardening by the maramataka

The 4th of the month and November 3-9 are the best days for kūmara planting. All kūmara for this season should be in by the maramataka phase Ōrongonui (9th) in northern regions (or December 8 in the south) otherwise they will be small and/or unproductive. The new moon is on the 13th; so avoid planting from the 12th-15th and do activities that support your māra. Take on the task as crop or plant sentinel once you are finished working in the soil: know your plant cycles, understand growth habits and observe. A new generation of birds are learning their way so they can be encouraged, especially as most fruiting plants and trees are now setting fruit and young vege plants are a magnet for pests. November 27 is Te Rākaunui or the full moon and in colder areas you will need to protect young emerging plants such as potatoes and taewa from overnight cold temperatures. Following this period of three days (28th-30th) the risk of frosts should be over. Dr Nick Roskruge