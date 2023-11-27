Programme teaching adults to cook & grow food wins gardening prize

WELLfed Community Garden in Cannons Creek Porirua are the Ryman Healthcare Gardeners of the Year 2023. The free adult education programme teaches people to cook fresh healthy food at a former bowling club, where the old club rooms are used to learn cooking and the grounds for growing food.

Regular workshops at the garden – including container gardening, propagation, composting and more – share growing skills with locals, some of whom go on to volunteer at the Wednesday working bees and enjoy a share of the spray-free vegetable harvests.

“Winning this award really speaks to the support that the community has for us and that’s really what WELLfed is all about – being in and supported by the community and being driven by the community in a really tangible way,” says garden manager Jess Barnes.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff The old bowling green in Cannons Creek has a new life as a productive community garden and last year it produced hundreds of kilos of fresh food for the benefit of local people.

“It’s really, really exciting and everyone is just stoked. It made us feel so good. It’s such a collaborative effort – there are so many hands that make this happen.

“We’re learning on the ground with folks and we’re connecting with them, and the result is a reflection of lots of people supporting us and voting. For instance, we have a Year 5-6 school class that comes once a week and when they first came back after the school break they said they were so excited when they saw our video (stuff.co.nz/life-style/nz-gardener) and that they voted for us on their Chromebooks in class. Then they went home and told their parents who would have then voted.

“And when the kids talk to their parents about being in the garden, their parents come and do the cooking classes and the growing classes and get the wraparound support around finding a job or getting their CV done and all the other available resources and assets from just having a visit into the garden.”

People attend WELLfed courses for about six months. “They learn all sorts of skills, how to read a recipe, how to produce healthy meals on a small budget,” says Barnes. “It’s not just about growing food, although we do a lot of that. It’s about education, about community. Everyone is welcome.”

Barnes says the community will be really excited about the prizes, which will go back into developing the gardens. “Our soil is very sandy because it’s an old bowling green and doesn’t hold moisture really well so we’re looking at ways where we can be less dependent on rainfall through irrigation. Part of that will be developing this belt of fruit trees and berry bushes and natives in a food forest at the back so the three fruit trees from Waimea (one of the winner’s prizes) are going to go in there.

Another prize, the Vegepod, will be used for folks who come in and are more comfortable gardening standing up, so there will be more options for them.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Prizes from winning the Ryman Healthcare Gardener of the Year 2023 will be used towards providing more veges for foodbanks and expanding WELLfed’s market gardening scheme.

“The Resene paint is huge for us and we’ve been talking about that a lot because it is an old bowling green and will be especially useful at the entrance steps and gate to make them more visible. For a year, we’ve been looking at getting a grant for that, but now we’ll be able to get straight on to it.”

The rest of the prizes from Gardena, Daltons, Lynn River, Matthews Nurseries and Topflite will be used to grow more gardens and food for the kitchen. “And we’re looking at providing more veges for foodbags. We want to expand our market gardening and the prizes will be support for that.

“Apart from the prizes, the great thing about the competition is that you get to hear about all the community groups around the country that are doing such great ecological work,” says Jess. “This type of community gardening is happening all over the country and it’s very exciting when we’re looking at what climate change means to us in urban centres and the New Zealand ecology, and having groups like the finalists is really encouraging.

Bruce Mackay / STUFF WELLFed Community Garden in Porirua is a finalist in the Ryman Healthcare Gardener of the Year 2023.

“It shows there’s some really amazing people who are active on the ground and that some really fantastic tangible things are happening.”

The Colourful Character Award goes to the Stewart Island native plant nursery. They receive $1000 worth of Resene paint.