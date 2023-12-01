How do I grow mushrooms at home?

In recent years, an ever-increasing number of gardeners have been adding mushrooms to their repertoire of home-grown produce. Not only are they a fascinating crop to grow, they’re also a great way to turn otherwise underutilised spaces into productive areas for delicious and nutrient-dense food.

Growing your own mushrooms can open up a whole world of new flavours to add to home-cooked meals, and the range of species that can be grown in a shed, under the deck, or outside in the garden could surprise you, with many of the varieties not commonly available to buy in shops or markets.

There are two key parts to the mushroom organism. The first is the fuzzy white root-like strands called mycelium, which spreads through the growing medium, gaining access to moisture and nutrients which will be used to produce the part of the fungus that we’re interested in for eating, the mushrooms themselves! For successful growth, mushrooms require the right environmental conditions. This includes some humidity, a bit of air flow, and shelter from drying winds and direct sunlight.

When it comes to growing mushrooms at home, there are a few different methods, which range in their degree of complexity and also in their time until mushroom harvest.

Ready-made Mushroom Grow Kits

The simplest and fastest option to get some crops of delicious culinary mushrooms is by way of a ready-made grow kit. These consist of a bag that’s packed densely with the suitable kind of growing medium, which has already been colonised by mycelium and is now ready to grow. All that you need to do is take the kit out of the box, cut a couple of slits in the bag (usually marked out for you), and place the kit in a sheltered spot and mist it with water once or twice a day to provide humidity. After a week or two, baby mushrooms will start growing from the holes cut in the bag, and it won’t be long until they are ready for harvest! Kits will usually produce two or three flushes of mushrooms over the course of a couple of months.

Bart Acres founded MycoLogic, to supply restaurants and farmers markets, but has since moved towards a more educational approach for those keen to learn to grow their own.

The easiest mushrooms to grow from kits are oyster mushrooms, which come in a few varieties including phoenix oysters (the best tasting) and also pink oysters which require a good amount of warmth to flourish. There are also kits available of some more obscure species such as the delicious Pekepeke-kiore (a native variety of ‘Lions Mane’), and Turkey Tails which are often utilised for their immune boosting properties when made into teas or tinctures.

Mushroom Logs

Another great way to grow a wide range of gourmet mushrooms is on logs placed in sheltered nooks around the garden. Mushroom logs are made by drilling holes in a freshly cut log, and then tapping wooden dowels which contain the mushroom culture into those holes. This allows the mushroom mycelium to spread throughout the log and eventually produce mushrooms.

I think of logs as the mushroom equivalent of a fruit tree, in the sense that they can take a year or two to begin producing mushrooms, but can remain productive for several years after that, and are otherwise pretty simple, natural and low-maintenance. The process of making a mushroom log is fairly straightforward, and can be a fun activity to do with friends and kids, all you need is a power drill, a freshly cut log, and your mushroom culture dowels to tap into the holes. From here, the log is placed in a sheltered and shaded spot, watered every now and then, and after a year or two, it will begin producing crops of mushrooms when the weather conditions are right!

Some favourite species to grow in logs include shiitake, oyster, tawaka, enoki and pekepeke-kiore, all of which are absolutely delicious!

Outdoor Mushroom Patches

Some species of gourmet mushrooms prefer to grow in an outdoor bed in the ground, rather than in a wooden log. The growing medium will be matched with the species being cultivated, and will usually be materials like woodchip, straw, compost, manure or bark nuggets. The other key ingredient for making a mushroom patch is, of course, your mushroom culture, which for these species is available as wood chips or compost that’s covered with mycelium, that you can use as an inoculum for your patch. Outdoor patches can be a great way to get bonus crops of food from areas of the garden that are mulched, such as around fruit trees, berry bushes, garden beds and paths, or even directly from the lawn itself!

The process of making a mushroom patch is nice and simple. Choose a sheltered spot in the garden that’s not too dry, lay down a layer of the suitable growing medium, spread some of your culture inoculum on the surface, and then top it off with an additional layer of growing medium to create a ‘lasagne’ effect. The mycelium will then spread into the surrounding substrate and after a few months to a year, mushrooms will grow when conditions are right.

To keep a mushroom patch going for a long time, it’s a good idea to add a top-up of growing medium once or twice per year to keep the mycelium well stocked with food so that it can continue to produce mushrooms. Favourite species for outdoor patches include Wine Caps, Shaggy Manes, Wood Blewits and Oyster mushrooms.

Further Learning

If you’re interested in learning more about mushroom cultivation, there is a plethora of info available online which can point you in the right direction. The website www.mycologic.nz features an extensive section of free growing guides for all the above-mentioned methods and more, as well as a shop where grow kits, culture dowels and outdoor patch spawn are available to order.

This year I took advantage of the long, dark southern winter to sit by the fire and write a revised and expanded second edition of my book ‘Growing Gourmet Mushrooms at Home: An Introductory Guide’, which is also available on our website and can make a wonderful stocking stuffer for any curious cultivators in your life, or yourself!

Bart Acres is the founder of MycoLogic and has worked with fungi for more than 20 years, including hobby and commercial scale cultivation, and research to learn more about fungi and their applications in New Zealand.