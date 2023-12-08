Learn from my mistake: Do your research before planting a 24m tree in your garden

Pinoli Pine Nuts near Blenheim are the only commercial producers of pine nuts in the Southern Hemisphere.

I was reminded of an essential lesson this week: Do your research before planting something you know nothing about in a home garden. I now have to remove a potentially very large tree.

I was enticed by a ‘Pinus pinea’ seedling or pine nut tree that was sitting on the $5 sale table at a popular gardening and hardware store - pine nuts are an essential ingredient in many recipes but can be expensive to buy. And this seedling looked lonely, little and pathetic on that sale bench.

Pinoli Ltd general manager Lee Paterson chuckles when I tell him about the seedling. I think he knows why it was on the $5 table. He oversees the growing of about 500,000 trees on seven properties in Marlborough, producing more than 13 tonnes of nuts a year, which are exported to Italy, Spain and Australia. (Pinoli was named the supreme winner of the Outstanding New Zealand Food Producer Awards for 2023).

It’s not advisable to grow a pine nut tree on a quarter acre section or any suburban property, says Lee, because of the size it grows too - between 12 to 24m high and 12 to 18m wide. “You’re probably going to have to cut it down before any cones appear.”

And you have to be a patient grower as the tree won’t start producing pine nuts for at least 10 years - and then only one or two cones will appear on each tree. It takes 25 years before the tree will produce any real harvest - and then only 50 to 100 cones (or maybe even none). There are about 100 nuts in each cone.

Supplied The emerging cone flower of ‘Pinus pinea’ in November. It takes three years for the kernels to mature.

One misnomer people have about the nut is that it is actually a seed, or kernel, inside a hard shell, much like a pistachio nut. The difficult part of processing the seed involves removing the shell, which requires special machinery that would be expensive and inefficient to buy for a small scale operation.

On the positive side, the trees are hardy and will grow in the poorest soil, as long as their feet don’t get wet. They require dry weather but will tolerate frost and only suffer in heavy snow. ‘Pinus pinea’ have no known pests in New Zealand (a testament to the people protecting our biodiversity, says Lee). And they don’t require irrigation or fertiliser to thrive.

Supplied When the cone dries, the seeds can be shaken out. The edible kernel is encased in a hard shell and has to be cracked open, much like a pistachio nut.

“But you can’t prune the top of the tree because the way the tree works is that it's a hermaphrodite,” says Lee. “So the bottom half of the tree has male flowers and the top half are female flowers, and it is the female flowers that turn into pine cones.”

And here comes the need for patience again. “They flower every year and the flowers that would have been produced this November are the crop for 2026, so it’s a three-year cycle,” says Lee.

Supplied Special machinery is used to crack open tonnes of shells.

‘Pinus pinea’ is the third most traded pine nut in the world. That’s the one Pinoli produces. ‘Pinus koraiensis’ is the one you will generally find in supermarkets, usually imported from China. There are about a hundred different types of pine tree, and they all have seeds, but there are only 10 species that are commercially sold as food under the broad name of pine nuts.

“You can also harvest the timber, but that’s a part of thinning them out,” says Lee. “You start out planting them really close together because when they’re small you’re only getting one or two cones per tree, so you want lots of trees. Then, as they get older, they get bigger, so we thin them out.”

Supplied When the trees grow bigger, they are thinned out and the timber used to make furniture, here in New Zealand

The timber is good for furniture building but not so much for housing, and there’s a whole industry in Spain based around making furniture out of pine nut tree wood. Pinoli timber stays in New Zealand.

So now that I’ve done my research on a tree already bought and planted in the backyard, is there anyone out there with a lifestyle block, because have I got a tree for you?