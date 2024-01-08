What we learned from our favourite gardens last year

Karen Baas and Rob Williams at their Clarksville home in Canterbury. The garden was designed to be an exact copy of the Musee Rodin garden in Paris.

Last year, we published hundreds of stories about our gardens and gardening. We covered every aspect of the pastime, from large to small plots, easy care and high maintenance, general upkeep and radical overhauls.

We were invited by a host of green-thumbed Kiwis to take a sneak peek into private paradises and personal labours of love. Far from being a mere diversion, however, we learnt a lot from these trips into the green and pleasant lands behind the nation’s front gates.

Here are a few things we learnt from our favourite gardens this year:

How to be bold

HOMED It has taken them 20 years and more than 7000 plants, but their garden is thriving.

We started the year with one of the most ambitious and exciting gardening projects we’ve ever seen here at Homed. Cantabrians Robbie Williams and Karen Baas were standing in gardens at the Museum of Rodin in Paris, when the most unlikely gardening idea struck.

"We thought, 'this is just the right shape for our property'," Baas told us, back in February. "Then we looked at the trees and plants and thought, 'these are all plants that we can grow in New Zealand'."

So they did, recreating the museum gardens on their own 4ha Canterbury property, with more than 7000 plants and trees.

We were reminded of Williams and Baas’s epic undertaking in December, when Trott's Gardens in Ashburton found a buyer.

Property Brokers/Supplied Trott's Garden, in Ashburton, found some energetic new owners.

Put on the market in December 2022, it was hoped the garden would find buyers keen to continue Alan Trott’s green-thumbed legacy. It did. Rob and Janene Riedstra, a semi-retired couple from Auckland, via Whitianga, took a chance and bought the garden as part of their retirement plan.

“It’s quite magical,” Rob told us. "Just driving through the gates and down the driveway, your heart really sings, and you get that warm, fuzzy feeling.”

How to create peace

Bayleys/Supplied You have to see it to believe the scale of Broadfield.

You have to see it to believe what amateur gardener David Hobbs has achieved on this wedge of former farm land in Selwyn: Long avenues of trees that lead the eye the length of the garden; stands of flax and hebe adding native texture; flowering trees adding colour, and a 140-metre water feature bringing the drama.

His garden, Broadfield, is a forest oasis in the middle of flat, rolling farmland.

"I did it as a retirement hobby," the wry 73-year-old told us. "I used to have a stressful job in the finance business, and I started gardening instead of going to see a psychiatrist."

Lottie Hedley / NZ Gardener/Stuff The Roberts family, from left, Amy, Caeley, Aaron and Patrick amongst the thriving perennials in their Waikato perennial plants nursery, Villaleigh.

The idea that gardening could bring peace and a place to process was echoed by Waikato mum and Villaleigh Plants owner Amy Roberts, who started a nursery and garden on 1.6 hectares of rolling, rural land near Huntly while supporting her then 4-year-old son through cancer treatment.

“We’d get back from Starship children’s hospital (in Auckland) and, once I’d made sure everyone was sorted, I’d just have to get back outside into the garden for a bit. It was my way of coping really,” she told us in September.

“The garden was both a headache and a help during that time. I could see everything that needed doing, but just being in the garden really helped.”

How to feed ourselves

Talofa Samoa / YOUTUBE The 87-year-old YouTuber teaching gardening in Samoan from his Auckland garden.

In August, Fa’aleagaina Malo and his granddaughter Ameena, turned his Auckland vegetable garden into a YouTube sensation. Malo, 87, uses his first language, Samoan, to teach fellow ex-pats how to grow vegetables under New Zealand conditions. Ameena is camera op, editor and uploader.

Malo’s aim is to teach other Pasifika people living in New Zealand how to produce their own fresh and healthy food. His videos show basic gardening techniques such as preparing soil for planting, making compost, using blood and bone and fertilisers, getting rid of pests and crop rotation in his 40 homemade planter boxes.

“The young ones aren’t that interested in gardening at the moment,” he told us. “I certainly hope that one of them will want to carry on with my garden.”

Kylie Klein Nixon/Stuff Jo McCarroll’s book, Vege Patch frm Scratch came out just in time for us to get our gardens growing.

In October, NZ Gardener editor Jo McCarroll added her voice to the vege patch choir, with the publication of her book, Vege Patch From Scratch, 264 pages of inspiring, sensible advice for getting the most out of whatever size or shape patch you have available to you.

“Spring can make a gardener out of anyone. Nature’s having a party, and everyone’s invited”, she wrote in her book. “If you grow nothing else, grow herbs. When it comes to bang for your buck you cannot go past them.”

How to be different

Juliet Nicholas / NZ Gardener/Stuff In Tekapo, Michael Midgley weeding in his unique crevice garden, full of alpine plants.

Mountain man Michael Midgley has spent his life walking the alpine tracks, hunting, fishing and loving the local flora. He loves it so much, he created an alpine landscape in miniature in his backyard – in other words, he doesn't want fertile soil, he wants sand and rocks.

“People from all over the world come wanting to see our native alpine plants growing in the wild,” he told NZ Gardener’s Sue Allison in August, who is passionate about protecting out native alpine flora.

Midgley’s garden is home to both native and exotic plants. Built using slabs of local greywacke, it was New Zealand’s first crevice garden.

A 20ha block of hilly pasture near Waiuku on Auckland’s Āwhitu Peninsula has undergone a similarly radical transformation over the past decade. Graham Thomson always wanted a chunk of land with native bush and a stream, so he turned the paddock into one.

Jane Ussher/NZ House & Garden The long red flowers of a tree fuchsia (Fuchsia corymbiflora).Graham and Ann Thomson of Angrason Gardens on the Awhitu Peninsula underneath the branches of a dragon tree.

Along with his wife Ann, he also created Angrason Gardens, a “voluptuous patch of exotic loveliness full of palms and bromeliads that pulsates with colour and fragrance”, according to NZ House and Garden’s Barb Rogers, who wrote about the couple’s achievement in August.

It was a “a stop and start garden”, Graham told Barb. “I don’t like square things or straight lines...It took a long time to get it all done, a bit at a time.”

Did you have a favourite garden story in 2023? Let us know in the comments.