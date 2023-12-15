It's easy to make your own Christmas wreath

There's no right or wrong way to decorate a Christmas tree, but this is one tried and true method.

Let everyone know the silly season has arrived by crafting a wreath for every door in your home.

Take a peak outdoors and you’ll notice hundreds of blooms masquerading as Christmas decorations. Hydrangeas, helianthus and hibiscus can all be fashioned into wreaths, and blackberry vines (together with their unripe fruit) and star jasmine look exquisite twisted in between.

Roses serve as perfumed decorations and berries as brightly coloured baubles. Or spray paint acorns or small pine cones a golden colour and glue them onto a natural wreath.

To make a simple wreath base, use a large bucket or barrel (depending on the size wreath you want) as a mould. Wrap vine stem trimmings around the bucket, weaving the stems in amongst one another as you go.

Once you’ve attained the thickness you require, secure the ends with florist’s wire. When secure, you can remove your wreath base from your mould and decorate.

JANE USSHER/Stuff Christmas wreaths are easy to make using flora from the garden, mixed with trinkets from a $2 shop.

Or use a coat hanger as a wire base. Pull the bottom part of the coat hanger down to form a circle. Cover the wire with tape and it’s ready to go.

Raid your garden for long lasting flowers (like white Tatarian statice, ‘Goniolimon tataricum’, and purple salvia), foliage and seed heads - or anything colourful and decorative.

Make small bouquets and use florist wire to attach them to your wreath frame. Wire one of the bouquets to the frame, then lay another small bunch of flowers or foliage on top, slightly lower down, and wire in place.

Repeat, adding bunch on bunch, until your wreath is finished.