Planning a staycation this summer? Builder Stan Scott's outdoor jobs you should tackle now

It’s shaping up to be a cracking summer, but if you’re anything like me, you might have looked at your finances this silly season, and downgraded your holiday plans from vacation to staycation.

It’s not a bad idea – at least it’s summer and there’s always plenty to do in most parts of Aotearoa, from local events, to bush walks, to a day at the beach. But perhaps one of the best things to do during a staycation is spend time entertaining and hanging out at home. For that, you need to get your outdoor areas resort-ready.

Mitre 10 builder Stan Scott is taking a staycation this year. That means the first job on his list will be getting his deck in tip-top shape for entertaining.

TLC for your deck

"I'm a little bit impatient," says Scott. "I don't really like to put down those [outdoor cleaning] products that you've got to wait for the rain to stop, then a couple of months later, you can reseal."

MITRE 10 Stan Scott of Mitre 10 stains a deck the easy way.

He recommends Wattles' Deck and Timber prep, because you can "scrub it on and just hose it off", and the timber should be ready for resealing or staining the next day if the weather is fine.

If you've got pine or aquila deck, all you need is a bucket of water, some timber prep and a relatively stiff broom. But whatever you do, don't water blast it, "unless you've got an attachment on your water blaster that is specifically for decks".

"Putting an oil or water-based stain on [after cleaning] just brings it back. It makes all your outdoor furniture come to life, especially if you've got a bit of greenery up against it. It looks so good.

“That's a really simple job that makes a massive difference, especially if you haven't cleaned your outdoor area for quite a while.”

You can give the same treatment to fences and any timber outdoor furniture you might have.

Set sail

Mitre 10/Supplied If you own a sun sail, now is the time to clean it. If you don’t, now is a good time to think about adding one to your home.

Shade sails can also benefit from a clean at this time of year. "You can take that down, give it a good clean and put it back up to dry."

Alternatively, if you don’t have a shade sail, now could be the time to get a “little bit more hands-on” and put one up. "It's actually a pretty darn easy job. You don't need a heap of tools,” Scott says.

His guide to putting up a shade sail on You Tube is a good place to start. Once you've chosen the shape of sail you want, you need to centre it on your house, and put up attachment rings - preferably tied to a rafter in your roof.

You might also need to concrete in a pair of posts to attach the sail to. The video can walk you through that process.

“You're just digging them down, making sure they're in deep enough concrete, letting them dry before you attach your shade sail and that's it."

Light it up

na/Waikato Times Festoon lights are an easy way to jazz up an outdoor area.

If you’ve put up posts for the shade sail, you can also use them to hang festoon lights. Scott suggests stringing braided wire across your pergola or patio area in a zigzag, and hanging the festoon lights from that.

"You can either get them in solar or plug-in variety. That really changes an outdoor area."

Another way to add light and warmth to your outdoor area is to put in a fire pit. That’s Scott’s staycation plan this year.

MONIQUE FORD/The Post Wellingtonians roast marshmallows over a firepit.

"You can buy steel firepits and the like from Mitre 10. Throw a couple of papers on it and you're good to go. But I did a video a few years back on how to build your own one out of click together Firth blocks."

The wedge-shaped blocks fit together perfectly and form a circle when stacked together - just make sure there are no overhanging branches, and that it's not too close to the house so you don't "smoke it out".

"It's a really, really nice social area to hang out. You can even make a couple of seats pretty easily out of macrocarpa to put around them. That's a really easy job that can be done in a day."

Deck it

A more substantial job would be putting up a deck, or building a pergola. For both jobs, you will need to do some planning ahead of time, which will involve finding out where pipes and underground wiring is.

Depending on the height and size of the structures, you might also need consents from your local council – that might be hard to achieve over the holiday period as most councils are closed until after the new year.

Scott’s comprehensive videos on building a deck and pergola has more information about the process and what you need to know before you begin.