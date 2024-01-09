Four home-grown weedkillers that actually work

A Mitre 10 community project has seen Liz Glasier teaching South Canterbury primary school children to make vegetable gardens. (Video first screened in June, 2023)

While weeds are starting to lose their reputation for being annoying intrusions and are now being embraced by some gardeners, it doesn't mean we want our gardens completely taken over by them.

Some define weeds as plants that aren't in the right place, and it's safe to say most of us don't want to see weeds messing up a pretty flower bed or taking over a veggie patch.

There are also those pesky weeds that pop out from the side of the path and driveway, which leave our front yard looking a little rough.

123rf Pulling weeds out by hand is a lot easier when the soil is damp after a day of rain.

So as much as we're starting to appreciate what weeds can do for the environment and wildlife, there are some we want to get rid of from the garden. But the idea of using chemical weed killers might not be appealing, and there's the cost of buying them to consider too.

﻿Instead of store-bought weed killers, you can make your own cost-effective, low-tox weed killers at home that actually work. Keep in mind whatever you use to kill weeds isn't a permanent fix – they often grow back﻿, so it's just something you need to keep on top of.﻿

Here are four DIY weed killers to try:

Getty Gardening gloves are recommended for an easy clean-up - they're also handy when removing prickly plants.

Boiling water

Nothing fancy here, just grab your kettle and put it on the boil. When it's ready, pour the boiling water straight onto the weeds. Be careful to avoid any plants nearby that you don't want to kill as the boiling water will damage them too.

Boiling water works because of the temperature of the water and the pressure of the pour. Make sure you take care when pouring, and consider wearing shoes, long pants and using an oven mitt.

Though your weed will be dead, you will still have to physically remove it after using the boiling water.

Vinegar, salt and dishwashing detergent

Another cheap and simple mix you can whip up in the kitchen. This one requires a litre of vinegar, a cup of salt and a tablespoon of dish soap.

123rf Mixing up your own spray saves money and avoids harsh chemicals.

You might find success with just the salt and vinegar though, as many versions of this weed killer don't include the dish soap.

Mix the ingredients in a spray bottle and apply to weeds.﻿ And just like with boiling water, be careful not to get this on other plants as it will kill them too.﻿

Newspaper and cardboard

If you have some newspaper or cardboard lying around, you can reuse it in your garden by using it as a layer underneath mulch.

This is known as sheet mulching, and it will help block light from weeds, so they can't grow through the mulch.

Newspaper and cardboard do allow moisture through, so plants can still grow and organisms like worms can thrive in the soil.

﻿Nurseries Online recommends using six sheets of newspaper or just one layer of cardboard and wetting it before adding mulch.

123rf Be sure to have the right tools on hand for easy weeding.

Hands and garden tools

You don't actually need to use sprays and mixtures and can just pull the weeds straight out of the ground. Some come out quite easily by hand, others might require garden tools and a bit of digging and manoeuvring.

There are also tools on the market that allow you to stand up and pull weeds out, so you can avoid straining your knees and back.

It takes time and effort, but pulling weeds out by hand can be quite cathartic and satisfying. You'll need to physically remove the weeds if you use boiling water or vinegar on them anyway, so it's worth a try first. ﻿