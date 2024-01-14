Seven houseplant trends of 2024

It’s that time of year where crystal balls come out and those in the know make their predictions.

With a combined 50+ years’ experience between them, four industry oracles from leading indoor plant retailers to large commercial nurseries have gazed into the future to tell us the top houseplant trends of 2024.

1. Go big

The concept of more is more dominated the collections of indoor plant hobbyists during the height of Covid-19 lockdowns. Homes transformed into dense indoor jungles with plants on every surface. As their plant count went up and up, collectors couldn’t help but compare their numbers – I stopped counting when my number topped 100.

As we gained our freedom again, the number of plants in collections began to decline.

In 2024, the trend for less continues and collides with demand for size. Industry experts are predicting a shift to fewer but bigger, statement plants.

After operating for over 25 years, the team at PlantHouse has seen a lot of trends come and go. The shift to large specimen statement plants is one Sam Clode, PlantHouse director, has seen pick up in 2023 and predicts will be set to dominate 2024. “Strelitzia nicolai, the giant bird of paradise, became our most popular plant in 2023,” Sam says. “Customers love the lifetime value they get from them. They can start out small on a windowsill, transition to a large floor plant, then to a pot on their balcony or outdoor garden.”

Supplied/Stuff The purple and white flowers of giant bird of paradise (Strelitzia nicolai).

Bird of paradise might have you picturing bold orange and blue flowers, but that’s the smaller variety Strelitzia reginae with leaves like boat paddles. The much larger Strelitzia nicolai sports leaves like a banana tree with dramatic inky purple and white flowers.

Jenna White, owner of online and Auckland-based indoor plant store The Plant Project, has also seen demand increase for larger indoor plants. “Statement plants like large grade palms, strelitzia and ficus will become popular as people continue to find ways of bringing the outdoors into our interior spaces. We all love the feeling of instant gratification by adding something large and lush to our homes and offices.”

Huw Evans is responsible for sales and product development for Auckland-based nursery and retailer The Green Grower. Huw is seeing hobbyists move away from faster-growing, higher-maintenance plants but “plant lovers still want to green their spaces. Large specimen feature plants will be in demand again in 2024, fully grown and ready to fill that room corner or add a final flourish to interior design.”

Supplied/Stuff Textured foliage of velvety Philodendron ‘Splendid’.

2. Touch me

Although the experts agree houseplant hobbyists’ love affair with variegated foliage isn’t likely to change anytime soon, an emerging trend in 2024 is for textured foliage.

“New Zealand is a nation still in love with variegation, so showy foliage and variegated classics such as Alocasia amazonica, Spathiphyllum wallisii and Ficus elastica will remain in high demand,” says Sam from PlantHouse.

Texture is taking over at The Plant Project. Owner Jenna is “seeing so many weird and wonderful leaf forms and textures, like Begonia masoniana with a leaf texture reminiscent of 1970s textiles. People just love them and how tactile their leaf is. They add so much interest and really pack a stylistic punch in an interior space.”

Supplied/Stuff The Iron Cross begonia is a trending, textured plant.

Sam predicts the tactile trend to dominate 2024 also. “Velvet leaves are increasingly sought-after, with the likes of Philodendron melanochrysum offering that tactile X factor.” Lucky for us then that one of the many new varieties PlantHouse is releasing this year includes, as Sam puts it, “the inimitable and unpronounceable velvet-leafed Anthurium warocqueanum or queen anthurium.”

Over at The Green Grower, Huw and the team are working to produce new-to-New-Zealand hybrid anthuriums that meet the trend for texture. “We will be introducing our own anthurium cultivars ‘Velvet Eclipse’, ‘Matariki Midnight’ and ‘Velvet Solstice’ in 2024.”

Tactile textures are also trending in interior design according to Resene’s annual decorating trend forecast, with textured wall finishings and tactile wallpaper picked to be popular in 2024.

3. Trees please

Trees are coming indoors in 2024. Sam from PlantHouse is seeing “more emphasis on overall aesthetic value of branching indoor trees, like the various ficus, including the classic fiddle leaf fig (Ficus lyrata), and schefflera; with people using tools and techniques seen in bonsai and topiary to craft the perfect, or imperfect, tree for their space.”

The classic green Monstera deliciosa is being replaced by the equally classic fiddle leaf fig in 2024, but with deliberate pruning to create the branching tree form predicted to trend this year.

Supplied/Stuff Fiddle leaf fig pruned to the tree form.

That’s not to say variegated monstera, like ‘Thai Constellation’, are expected to drop in popularity. When Sam shared the news that PlantHouse will be releasing the yellow-variegated Monstera deliciosa ‘Aurea’ this year, I immediately added that to my wishlist.

Jenna White is also predicting a rise in popularity of bringing typically outdoor plants and natives indoors, including kawakawa, nīkau and olive trees, as well as “native bonsai gaining traction as we attempt to take time out of our busy lives and slow down.”

4. The bold & the beautiful

Industry experts also predict a shift towards bolder and more colourful plants in 2024, both in foliage and flowers.

Supplied/Stuff Expect to see Monstera aurea in stores this year.

Jenna from The Plant Project has noticed “caladium have picked up in popularity again and I believe that’s down to colour. Some find it scary using colour and texture in their homes in bold ways, so plants allow us to introduce these elements of design in a more subtle way.

“I also believe this is down to the fact that colourful plants are the new version of a vase of cut flowers, which have lost value to the younger generation due to their short-lived time in our homes compared to a living plant.”

Sam from PlantHouse is also seeing more demand “for flowering varieties of indoor plants, particularly as thank you gifts and for the likes of housewarmings.”

A new flowering indoor plant variety that PlantHouse will be releasing in 2024 is the variegated giant peace lily, Spathiphyllum ‘Picasso’.

Trending at the moment anyway, begonias also readily flower indoors and some varieties have stunning coloured foliage. Huw from The Green Grower is picking another trend this year “will be all about the spectacular colour forms of begonia.”

In Resene’s annual colour trend forecast, exciting bold and bright colours are also predicted to trend in interior design in 2024, including showstopping reds and vivid violets, warm peach and apricot tones.

5. Bananas for begonias

Jump back in time to the start of 2023, when both anthurium and begonia were accurately predicted to become popular houseplants. “The begonia trend has only really just begun,” predicts Huw from The Green Grower. “Anthurium and begonia will really come into their own in 2024. The availability of new cultivars and interesting hybrids is set to strengthen their popularity this year, coupled with the knowledge they are not as fussy as their reputation would state.”

Stuff The spotted leaves of begonia varieties such as Maculata, Annan Grace and Rosea Picta are a stable type of variegation.

The Plant Project’s begonia offering has grown also, much to owner Jenna’s delight. “Begonia’s popularity is set to carry on into 2024. This is down to the incredible variety that are now available. MPI have also allowed for all varieties and hybrids to enter the country, so this is a big plus seeing as there are normally so many limitations around what plants are allowed in New Zealand.”

One of my first “wow plants” was a Begonia maculata, which has turned out to be far easier care than its showy leaves suggest. However, it is well worth researching the care of the variety or cultivar you have your eye on before you catch the begonia bug, as some are more high maintenance than others.

For beginners, the variegated, spotted foliage of B. maculata and smaller cousin ‘Angel Wing’ are a great place to start, but as I found out the hard way, some varieties, like new release B. chlorosticta, require extra TLC.

Another stunning new release I have my eye on is the aptly named cultivar ‘Marmalade’ with its lime and orange foliage.

6. The dark side

If bold colours aren’t your cup of tea, darker foliage is also predicted to take centrestage in 2024. Huw from The Green Grower predicts 2024 will be “all about the dark leaf and variegated forms of anthurium” and has also noticed an increase in demand for scindapsus with darker foliage, including ‘Black Mamba’ and ‘Dark Form’.

Sam Clode’s top picks include Philodendron melanochrysum ‘Black Gold’ along with the dark foliage of Anthurium warocqueanum as two we’ll see trending in 2024.

Supplied/Stuff The red and black leaves of Philodendron ‘Black Cardinal’.

Also one to keep an eye out for is new release Philodendron ‘Black Cardinal’ coming soon from PlantHouse, a low-growing, low-maintenance plant with big smooth leaves so dark green they appear black.

Less rare and more easy-care is the new New Zealand cultivar of the black Zamioculcas called ‘Black Knight’ which unfurls green before maturing to glossy, purple-black foliage. A great addition for the tough love school of plant parenting as ZZ plants are more tolerant of low light and underwatering than most.

7. Honey I shrunk the plants

Good news if bigger isn’t better for your aesthetic. It’s not just plant prices that have come down post-pandemic. Huw from The Green Grower is seeing a change “from the grow-your-own mentality, to a more back to basics approach, with simplifying plant maintenance becoming more of a priority in 2024.”

Reflecting this trend, Huw predicts slower growers, and more compact, clumping plants will be in demand this year, with “a shift away from climbing forms, which require poles and more maintenance to reach maturity.”

Supplied/Stuff Black ZZ plants start green and mature to glossy black.

I’m personally looking forward to adding The Plant Project’s new release ‘Miniature ZZ’ to my indoor jungle this year and have rediscovered my love of the diminutive African violet, as well as the many delightful smaller-leafed hoyas.

The Indoor Plant of the Year?

The National Garden Bureau predicts the ‘Year Of’ Plants for the US and Canadian markets. One annual, one perennial, one bulb crop, one edible, one shrub and one houseplant are nominated annually.

Turns out I’m not alone in my renewed love for them, as the African violet has been named 2024 Houseplant of the Year, following the downsizing trend. Their delightfully soft, fuzzy leaves and flowers in jewel shades follow the trends for texture and colour respectively.

However, no such luck getting consensus locally. Until now, the experts agreed on the trends, until it came time to pin them down on the one plant to rule them all for 2024. Most predicted the trend that started late 2023 for begonia and anthurium has only just begun to take hold, but notable mentions also went to strelitzia and scindapsus. We’ll have to wait and see which takes first place in the hearts of local houseplant hobbyists in 2024.