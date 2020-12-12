The ultimate vegan’s garden

Grow these money-saving edibles to get the most out of your gardening.

When I visited Sarah Oliver’s three-acre garden in the Waitetuna Valley in Raglan, I was not actually looking for proof of concept, but in fact, that is what I found.

Not only is Oliver a vegan, she is also a veganic gardener (combining the principles of veganism and organic horticulture), which means she eschews all animal inputs not only in her diet but also her garden – no blood and bone, no manure, no sheep pellets – a method known in these circles as stockfree.

Instead, she relies on green manure, seaweed fertilisers and mountains of grass mulch – in part because her vege beds are not irrigated and grass is the most abundant resource she has at hand, she explains – to build soil fertility as she works to clear and rehabilitate land once dedicated to grazing stock.

“Cover crops is a big thing here,” Oliver says. “I make my own seed-raising mix from my compost. I plant clover and cover crops in low-fertility areas (to later chop and drop). I use crop rotation. Basically, I try to encourage as much biodiversity as possible.”

It is all very much a work in progress but the idea, she explains, is to develop food-growing systems “that use the lowest input I can manage to maintain and grow the fertility as much as I can”.

Dominico Zapata/Stuff Sarah’s husband Stuart Bridson built this versatile cart which she uses to “carry everything from her garden tools to mulches”.

Oliver, the gardening columnist for the Vegan Society’s quarterly New Zealand Vegan magazine, emphatically rejects the notion of relying on livestock producers for the fertility of her land. She admits there is still much to learn – veganism is becoming ever more mainstream, but there is not yet a great body of knowledge about veganic agriculture, especially within the New Zealand context. As such, she has numerous “experimental rows”, and the most successful one so far was a rotation that started with clover regularly chopped and dropped, followed by potatoes and then brassicas.

Still, green thumbs (even the meat-loving ones) familiar with the ideas and principles of permaculture, organic horticulture and sustainable agriculture will have no trouble interpreting the meaning of the astonishing number of bees (Oliver is passionate about encouraging more native bees to her property); the incessant birdsong throughout the day; the lush foliage and vibrant hues of spring blooms; and yes, the tangle of plants allowed to go to seed that inevitably makes a garden look “messy” (sorry Sarah!). The totality is a thing of beauty. Life thrums through every lush, emerald-hued centimetre.

Oliver’s efforts in studying and researching veganics suggest to me that it does take more thought and yes, commitment. But then again, that relates more to mindset. “If I’m not putting animal products in my food, why would I want it in my garden,” is her way of looking at it.

“Yes, absolutely a vegetable garden can thrive without direct animal inputs,” says Yotam Kay, who runs organic market garden Pakaraka Permaculture in Thames with his wife Niva. “We use compost which has animal manure in it, as it is such a rich nutrient source and a great compost activator. At the same time, it is important for us that animals are grown in an ethical manner, and that’s where we draw the line.”

Dominico Zapata/Stuff Fourteen years ago, there was exactly one tree on the property, Sarah says.

He cites US-based Ecology Action’s research mini-farms in California as an example of a high-yield veganic model; Oliver, too, cites Ecology Action as a source of information and inspiration. The non-profit environmental, research and education organisation, set up in the 1970s, emphasises small-scale biointensive production.

Biointensive refers to a method of growing as much organic food as possible in the smallest amount of space, and is widely used by many market gardeners and smallholders in New Zealand (though they are not necessarily veganic).

It draws upon and adapts a variety of traditional agricultural methods long practiced in China, Greece and Latin America.

Oliver’s garden is also certified by Organic Farm New Zealand (OFNZ), as she aspires to set up an organic market garden within the community supported agriculture (CSA) model. The modern CSA movement aims to connect small farms and their customers directly, with a number of local families subscribing to one season’s worth of fresh local produce.

With an eye on that prize, the wide variety of crops she grows here include potatoes, chickpeas, beans of all kinds (she has a particular passion for drying heritage beans) artichokes, kūmara, grapes (the vine is espaliered along the border fence), tomatoes (in the tunnelhouse) and asparagus as well as various brassicas and herbs. Fruit and nut trees dot the edges further away from the house. “I am trying a variety of citrus, even though we do get heavy frosts … so probably I’m being too ambitious.”

Dominico Zapata/Stuff Sarah planted the grapevine from a cutting.

Here and there, gorgeous purple beds of lacy Phacelia tanacetifolia carry a sense of expectation – “they are going to be chopped and dropped for a new vege bed”. Many other flowers sit near various existing vege beds, obviously planted to draw pollinators.

But no high-value salads and edible flowers so crucial to the turnover of many a market garden? “The water requirement of those crops exceed what I can currently manage.” She has not yet found a solution with these crops that is in line with her steadfast, low-impact approach.

At the same time, there is a lot of non-edibles here, including native trees, reeds and flaxes along the stream bordering the property. Oliver and her husband Stuart Bridson planted some of them after clearing away the gorse and wild blackberries. Many others were then either allowed to self-seed – or were propagated by native birds.

Perhaps it is this rewilding effort, aimed at supercharging biodiversity and ultimately building the fertility necessary to grow a market garden, that sets Oliver and Bridson apart from the home gardener looking to grow food in the most ethical and healthy way possible for their own family.

Rewilding is not on the radar of the suburban gardener or one potting up a few herbs in the central city.

At the same time, I have never met a gardener (plant-based or not) who would purposefully or actively contribute to animal suffering – whatever their views on animal farming or their problems with slugs and snails (Oliver relies on sacrificial plants, and the one in her brassica bed was certainly a sorry sight, but its neighbours were tall, vigorous and most importantly, untouched).

But while blood and bone, fish frames and possum carcasses are viewed as useful and convenient tools in our food-growing endeavours, they certainly aren’t indispensable if one were of a mind to find alternatives.

Dominico Zapata/Stuff Like many organic gardeners, Sarah uses physical barriers to keep pests away from her crops.

Within the movement itself, there is a wide range of views on where to draw the line. Some vegans, like Oliver, completely reject inputs from farmed or fished animals but welcome fertility brought in by insects, worms and birds (they are naturally on the property, she explains). Others add manure from animal sanctuaries to their compost, but will not use commercial fertilisers or anything from industrial agriculture.

Many, drawing on their ethos of being sustainable and local, believe it’s just as principled to use resources close at hand, even if they may contain some animal products. All gardeners rejoice to see worms wriggling in their garden beds, but not all vegans would use them in a worm farm.

Even beehives are controversial. Amanda Sorenson, president of the Vegan Society, likens it to treating bees as livestock, and says commercial honey has no place at the vegan dinner table.

“The vegan movement is still relatively small, and the percentage of people within that movement who are gardening is smaller still,” she says. “Typically, vegans are quite young and most are not at that life stage of establishing gardens. I suspect they are the next generation though.”

One company that is ready for that is Yates, which recently released a vegan fertiliser containing rock minerals and no animal ingredients. The positive feedback have come not just from vegans, says marketing manager Fiona Yates, but also from gardeners who opt for it for their own religious reasons.