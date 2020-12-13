Whanganui’s unique greenhouse market garden

Bok choy, pak choy, tatsoi, wong bok and choy sum – the names may be confusing but they're grown the same way.

Walking through one of the four large greenhouses that make up the market garden enterprise owned and tended by Shane McCulloch is rather like being immersed in the steamy jungles of Southeast Asia. Which is altogether appropriate given that McCulloch’s crops of choice are an eclectic mix of Asian vegetable staples that are hard to find in the usual selections of New Zealand supermarkets.

Green tendrils twirl and twist up strings, and thick forests of leaves form almost impenetrable tunnels of vegetation dripping with other-worldly fruits.

Renee Davies/Stuff Shane McCulloch single-handedly prepares, plants and tends an array of exotic delights from his glasshouses in suburban Whanganui. His passion is infectious and much admired by his culturally diverse customers.

McCulloch is one of those gardeners destined from birth to be a great horticulturalist. He caught the gardening bug early, learning at the side of his grandfather in his large vege garden. This early exposure evolved into a full on takeover of his parents’ garden (the gardening bug skipped a generation in the McCulloch family and his mother was quietly grateful for his enthusiasm in the garden).

McCulloch went on to study horticulture at polytech and then did an internship in the very greenhouses he now owns in Whanganui East.

He bought the property from the previous owner, then started out with the standard capsicum and tomato crops.

However, the labour costs of picking and packing for the retail market, and the vulnerability of monoculture crops to mass failures, took their toll.

He realised he needed to break out of the traditional mould of production.

A chance request for him to grow chillies literally set the seed for a new and innovative approach for his market garden. McCulloch realised that his greenhouses were perfect for growing the more tender vege crops that form the foundation of a range of Asian cuisines.

Word quickly got around and McCulloch’s greenhouses are now a mecca for a staggering array of ethnicities that flock to pick much-beloved ingredients seldom available in mainstream markets.

His customers’ cultural origins are as diverse as the produce he grows. They include Peruvian, Bhutanese, Chinese, Indian, Sri Lankan, Papuans, Malaysian and Thai, to name a few.

A point of difference with McCulloch’s approach is that he has taken a knife to what can be crippling overheads by establishing his greenhouses as “pick your own”. In doing so, his customers become an integral part of his business – a sort of symbiosis. “There are pros and cons to this approach,” McCulloch explains. “There is less wastage and customers get fresh produce. One drawback is people sometimes take undersize veges as they don’t want to miss out. But for the most part it works really well.

“Some days, you walk in the greenhouses and hear the laughing and chattering of a melting pot of different languages and cultures –reminiscent of a vibrant marketplace.It’s wonderfully satisfying to be a part of creating such a unique experience and important place of connection for these people.”

McCulloch is humble about his own role in building this capacity. His patient, cheerful manner in communicating with people who often speak little or no English ensures a loyal and regular customer base. McCulloch recalls that one of his first regulars was an elderly Chinese gentleman whose only means of communication was the universal gesture of holding up a bitter melon and raising the corresponding number of fingers to kick-start a negotiation over price for the produce.

Recipes are also shared in the aisles of McCulloch’s greenhouses. Local Whanganui Indian restaurant chef Virendra Singh happily divulges the secrets to transforming bottle gourd Lagenaria siceraria into aromatic vegetarian curry. “Peel and cut up the gourd into small pieces, and freeze any extra, then saute with onion, green chilli, ginger, turmeric and coriander, and then add chickpeas and lentils and tomatoes, and boil together.”

McCulloch laughs at the end of the impromptu cooking lesson. “That recipe won’t be on any of their menus. They save the best stuff for home – it’s too treasured a vegetable to reach any restaurant table!”

A crop that is lucky to get to any decent size on the vines due to its popularity is the luffa or Chinese okra (Luffa acutangula). It is the same luffa (also spelt loofah) – when mature and dried – that forms the popular shower accessory.

When young, the luffa is a staple of many Asian dishes as it can be used in a similar way to zucchini but doesn’t go mushy when cooked.

The most popular crop that McCulloch grows is the bitter melon (Momordica charantia). He grows two varieties, one being the milder Chinese bitter melon and the other an Indian variety with a much stronger bitter taste and indeed more dangerous-looking persona, with dragon-like scaled skin.

McCulloch has observed that many of his Asian customers also want the shoots as well as the veges. Filipinos, for example, love the shoots of the bitter melon. Bottle gourd and luffa shoots are particularly sought-after by his Bhutanese customers.

Many of McCulloch’s crops take full advantage of the high ceilings of the greenhouses. In one season, his crops will clamber magic bean-like up the strings and spread across the ceiling. Much of this luxurious growth is down to McCulloch’s horticultural prowess and unstinting dedication to his plants.

The crops are all treated as annuals. After the last fruits and veges are picked in late May, McCulloch clears the entire crop from all his greenhouses.

Then begins the winter preparation – removing all the strings and plastic coverings and sawdust mulch (which will be reused), and digging over all the soil with the addition of sheep manure. McCulloch then creates over 3.5km (he’s measured them) of mounded rows through the greenhouses, places watering tapes down and covers the mounds with plastic and lays sawdust in the troughs between.

Young seedlings are planted into the mounds in August, and as the plants start to grow are tied and twisted around the strings hanging from the greenhouse ceilings. In other areas, natural posts set in V-shapes form a support for shrub chillies that grow to impressive stature in one season.

Most of the Asian veges start in mid-December. Snake bean finishes in March and eggplant runs out in April (which is when McCulloch takes some well-deserved time out to indulge his other passion, hiking).

What is completely outstanding about the business is that he doesn’t hire any help. He single-handedly tends to the greenhouses and crops. It’s a testament to his determination, but it’s also the smart move, reducing overheads and simplifying to a range of about 18 niche crops.

In order to keep things chemical-free, McCulloch’s greenhouses are kept in top shape by a dynamic and balanced ecosystem of predators and prey. Bumblebee nests sit in each greenhouse and their buzzing fills the air as they pollinate the star-like flowers of his vines and bushes. “The bees are critical to the whole operation. Without them, I wouldn’t have such great fruiting.”

He also uses a mix of neem oil and organic spray oils. “I like it as I don’t have to suit up in a hot protective spray suit,” he says. “Using the neem oil also allows for the natural balance of predator and prey to establish.”

This balance is occasionally augmented by mail order from Bioforce Ltd; little packages of predatory mites for white fly control are let loose and often come back naturally each year once established.

McCulloch also has a small flock of sheep that graze the clover crops he has planted between the greenhouses. A flock of battery house rescue chickens thrive under the shade of orchard trees and produce free-range eggs as an added bonus for his customers.

Always on the go and thinking about ways to further develop his sustainable approach to growing, McCulloch has just joined the local beekeeping association with an ambition to have hives to augment his bumblebee pollinators and produce honey as an added bonus.

Although McCulloch has the benefit of a sheltered and warm greenhouse environment, he says that any home gardener can explore some of these Asian crops. “The trickiest part is people being brave enough to try them in cooking and know how to use them. The growing is the easiest bit. Chillies are prolific and can be grown outside or on a windowsill.”

The long beans are his only crop that will probably struggle for most gardeners outdoors – but a small greenhouse, sunroom or polytunnel would suffice for a crop as they are prolific.

McCulloch sources seeds from both Hawke’s Bay-based Asian Seeds and Kings seeds. “They both have a good mix of seeds.”

In talking with some of McCulloch’s regular customers, it is apparent that another reason for his success is his dedication to a natural approach to gardening. They travel from as far afield as Palmerston North, Levin and New Plymouth to spend a morning picking bucket loads of crops that they know are fresh and spray-free.

Wimal, originally from Sri Lanka, travels from Palmerston North every month with his wife to gather veges for their home curries. This week she will be making a traditional curry with saffron, coconut cream, coriander and cumin using the peeled white flesh of the luffa. “I’ll make a batch big enough to freeze some and send to my niece in Christchurch who is pregnant and craving this treasured taste from home,” she says. “We don’t waste the peelings. They make a delicious salad.”

McCulloch says that his yearly ebb and flow of crops has helped with the recent Covid-19 lockdown situation.

“By the end of March, when the lockdown occurred, most of my crops had finished. I was allowed to do home deliveries, so that meant I could pick and sell some of the remaining produce without too much wastage. I will admit however that after the initial novelty, my sheep got a bit sick of eggplant and beans after a few weeks!”

For the rest of us, McCulloch’s success is a call to break out of our tried-and-true vege selections to try something new, interesting and full of flavour.