Why you should start saving your seeds

Avoid watering beans at the end of the season to keep the outer shell hard and the beans inside able to dry.

Seed saving and sharing is a fundamental part of any culture around the world.

The very essence of our evolution and existence has relied on the practice of saving seeds that have nourished the generations. When our ancestors travelled, these tiny resources came with them, telling a story of promise and new adventure.

Often in our past, these stories through seeds made us connect to another land, time and whakapapa.

When I learned about growing food many years ago, it was my grandfather Colin who challenged me to extend my lush gardens with Peruperu potatoes he had saved for many years.

READ MORE:

* Tips and tricks for propagating edibles and seed saving

* Save your own seeds: Seed-saving basics & choosing what to save

* Cash crops: money-saving edibles to grow

* Environmental educator embarks on seed saving documentary campaign



These knobbly-looking spuds weren’t appealing at first – they were not your standard white spud, washed and looking ready to eat. They had indents on them and were a soft purple-red colour with white on the inside of the dents.

Needless to say, I wasn’t interested – until he shared a story with me. These potatoes had been grown by his father in our papakāinga in Tūrangi, where he was raised, in fertile whenua layered by nutrient-rich, lush volcanic soil.

Supplied Peruperu and other Māori potatoes are not your standard white spuds, washed and looking ready to eat.

When he told me his memories of his father’s garden – my great grandfather – it took me back there, back to the 1950s where life was much simpler and food was grown in large gardens to feed your family.

The food you relied on was the food you grew and shared amongst your whānau and community.

He told me his sons had never been interested in growing food and, that now if I didn’t grow these potatoes, the whakapapa and line would end with me! Geez, talk about pulling on the heartstrings to take those darn spuds and throw them in the ground to not feel so emotional.

This actually was the start of the journey I have grown to love the most about growing food, flowers and plants – saving the seeds.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Within a few months of Jade Temepara’s avid seed-saving journey, she ended up with more than 12 varieties of seed potatoes.

As I took to learning more about saving seeds, it opened my eyes to where our security in food comes from. Sure you can buy packs from garden centres and catalogues, but finding out the whakapapa (heritage) of the seeds was so interesting. Some seeds were more acclimatised to the north and I was trying to grow them in Canterbury.

Some were sterile, so you couldn’t save the seed and regrow. Some had been treated with chemicals to do the same.

If I had success in growing, I researched how to save the seeds so I could grow the plant again the next year.

As I talked with my friends who gardened, I discovered their techniques. I started to collect and ask friends to share.

Within a few months of my avid seed-saving journey, I ended up with more than 12 varieties of seed potatoes! Not bad for a girl who turned her nose up at her grandfather’s Māori potatoes. now had so many knobbly mismatched heritage potatoes, we were eating them nearly every night. I also came to understand how our heritage seeds were best for our bodies in nutrients and, that by saving them, we have a better chance of keeping the seed-lines alive for future generations.

Stuff Just as potatoes do, kumara will sprout and can then be planted.

How to save your seeds at home

We know it costs to start a garden at home – and it can be expensive if we are starting from scratch – so saving seeds and asking friends to share seeds can be a great way to make your garden pay for itself over time.

Most seeds are pretty easy to save if you have the time to let them complete their life-cycle.

Tomatoes

Tomatoes are the best seeds to save, especially if you have children who are inquisitive and helpful in the garden.

Taking a very ripe tomato, you can squeeze out the seeds onto a paper towel and dry in a couple of days and you will quite literally have plenty to plant the following season.

Use these basic ideas to make your home garden more productive and sustainable.

To store, just put into a brown paper bag or envelope and write the date and variety of seeds. When the next season arrives, take the paper towel out, rip into pieces where the seeds are and directly sow into seed mix.

Beans

Beans are also simple to harvest for seeds: The trick is at the end of the growing season to not let the beans on the vine get damp and start to rot.

Avoiding watering away from them at the end of the season will keep the outer shell hard and the beans inside able to dry and become hard. Harvest the seeds once the shell is dry and hard, by peeling open and storing in a brown paper bag or envelope.

Label and date ready for next season.

supplied Plant a large block of marigolds and dig the entire lot in to the soil to prevent nematodes.

Marigolds

Marigold flowers bring such sunshine to your garden and help attract beneficial insects who will become your allies against butterflies and bugs who think you planted the food just for them.

They have a wonderful cycle of colour and, when they are done and turning to seed, are easy to harvest. Once the seeds are hard – and in their seed form they turn brown – they are ready to save.

If you are unsure if they are dry enough, bring them inside and dry in a sunny place. Take the long seedheads off the plants and store in paper bags, or envelopes, label for the following season.

The Kōanga Institute and Kings Seeds seed-saving networks around Aotearoa have plenty of exciting and old heritage seeds for you to try your hand at growing. So why not give it a grow and see what stories you have in the years to come?

Jade Temepara is an Ellerslie Flower Show medal winner and former New Zealand Gardener of the Year. She is also the host of Māori TV's He Kākano.