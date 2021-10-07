Garden your way out of bland and boring

Consider natural, non-treated timbers to create raised edible beds as part of your design.

OPINION: There is nothing more exciting than planning out your new home to show your style, character and personality.

Planning a new outdoor space can be just as fun as the house itself.

New modern and convenient homes rise in our neighbourhoods daily, and the standard planting plans most developers include are easy, but bland.

But one way of making your new build and garden stand out is your planting plans.

Introducing native plants and edible gardens to your home gives depth and interest.

Even as the square footing of our outside areas gets smaller, you can make the most out of clever design.

Espaliered trees

Glenn Taylor/Stuff Espalier your fruit trees to maximise your outdoor space.

Gone are the days where you have to stick to easy care grasses and mondo grass to fill any gaps along your fenceline – your choices are endless.

Espaliered trees are one of the most practical ways to maximise your outdoor space, bringing interesting textures and height.

When it comes to edibles, the most suitable fruit trees are citrus, apple and pear varieties. They are hardy trees and a popular choice especially when you don’t want the maintenance other trees require.

Most garden centres can advise you on the suitability of their stock, if you want to give it a go there are many online helpful guides to follow.

If fruit trees aren’t your thing, but you like the look of espaliers, you can choose many other species that do well – camellia, bay tree, flowering peach, and crepe myrtle all add vibrant pops to a fence or wall.

Native plantings

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Consider planting native plants, which can come in all shapes, sizes and textures.

There are many beautiful natives we have to choose from in Aotearoa. If you are looking at natives as part of your garden plan, our unique species will give you the scope to create with height, depth and texture.

Some are sky towing, some low and delicate – choose your style, and look for patterns of interest to set your garden apart.

While we traditionally look at just the ground for our native grasses and ferns, wall gardens can be filled with a huge amount of plants as an eye-catching focal point. They give the most interesting range of hues and texture.

Including a wall garden into your outdoor seating area will give you space to create themes of native planting around the property, or make this the special feature. There are many landscapers who specialise in these incredible gardens, or you could try your hand at creating one yourself.

Native gardens create a naturalistic feel to your space and contrasting textures givse you creative control.

Bringing in big trees like nikau palms and puka trees, underplanted by grasses and ferns, create a lush semi tropic feel. Punga and cabbage trees add width and height, while to create lines of interest you can add to in your understorey shapely harakeke/flax and hebes.

Edible food gardens

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Planting your garden with edible herbs gives you an extra kitchen space - and great aromas, says Jade Temepara.

Indoor/outdoor flow from our kitchens into our gardens means we can design an effortless space using edibles. Herb gardens right outside, on the decking, patio or fence, can extend your entertaining space.

Choose materials for your garden beds, potagers and pots that are natural and clean. Macropcarpa and natural, non-treated timbers, or the use of potager hedging with edibles inside, are a gorgeous feature that compliments any outdoor space. Herbs will also provide aromas and beauty that you and your guest will enjoy.

There are no hard and fast rules any more about what new-build gardens have to look like, meaning you can create diverse and interesting flavours – even when you have a home that is the same design as those houses around you.

Get creative and use the spaces you have to bring your new home to life.