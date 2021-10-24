The Dirt: Dancer Malia Johnston’s stunning Lower Hutt garden

Malia Johnston’s career as a dancer, choreographer and director has spanned decades and included major roles with shows like the World of Wearable Art. She’s currently directing Belle, an aerial performance set to show at next year’s Festival of the Arts. Malia lives and gardens in Lower Hutt with her husband Guy Ryan.

I was brought up in rural towns across the South Island, places such as Otirā, Clandeboye, Hinds and North Loburn. So that was my childhood, living in the middle of nowhere without access to anything.

We lived and ate off the land. We used to pull the carrots straight out of the garden, wash them under the hose, dip them in salt and eat them. Delicious.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Dancer Malia Johnstonâs stunning Lower Hutt garden.

My dancing started in the lounge with my parents’ records, 1960s and 70s stuff. My mother was a double bass player in the orchestras in the local towns. My father was a teacher and he owned lots of dress-ups and a unicycle. So I had access to creativity.

At 12 I started dance classes. I was quite late to start and I had to catch up. I didn’t do ballet (I didn’t come into my first ballet class until I was 23 and it was horrific). I took what was then called jazz, or jazz ballet, and that meant dancing to Wham! and the Pet Shop Boys. I wasn’t being pushed into it by Mum and Dad. I really had to force them to let me go, because it required leaving school early to catch the bus into town – which was Ashburton.

I opened my own dance school in Christchurch when I was 18. My school was about taking all the kids who get rejected from the dance schools. I just wanted kids to dance, I didn’t give a s... about the exam. I was interested in making the shows. We used to hire out the Repertory Theatre. I had lots of parents on the DPB [domestic purposes benefit] who couldn’t pay me. It was a diverse, passionate group of kids and parents and we had fun. I was also doing a science degree at Canterbury University.

KEVIN STENT Choreographer Malia Johnston picks lemons from a heavily laden tree in her garden at Alicetown, Wellington.

You have this idea that you have to go to university. I tried environmental science because I wanted to save the whales – all of that stuff. Dance was something I absolutely loved, but I didn’t connect that being an artist was a career. I was running a school, which I didn’t even realise was a business. And on the side I was trying to do the science thing. Then I found out that you could study dance in Auckland. I just left Christchurch and went head on into it.

I cried for two weeks. I didn’t know anyone in Auckland and it was such a massive shift. But that quickly changed. It was exactly what I had always dreamed of. I was so excited to get to class. You find your tribe.

I just have blind passion for what I’m doing. It’s not a frontal lobe exercise in working out what I need to do to have this career. A career in the arts is a snowball. As you go, you collect the experience and the people and the data. The momentum. You just have to be bloody into it.

KEVIN STENT “I plant the way I make work. I put things in and say ‘look what’s happening!’ And then I research it afterwards.”

Not long after my husband Guy and I got together we started a company and created a show that toured. We performed it more than 70 times, just the two of us. It was about the terrain of the body and the politics of nature versus man – a lot of people saw it as a love duet. We performed it in a handmade space designed for an audience of 14 people – an intimate, miniature environment. The music was on a record player so it was all very analogue and vulnerable. It was cool, a real adventure, we went everywhere with it in a van – even Stewart Island – and we met a lot of people on the road. You have to deal with each other, you’re really in each other’s faces. Fights? Of course!

Being an artist you feel like you’re off the table when it comes to buying a house. We’d been chipping away at the concept for a while, saving our pennies. We finally bought in 2014 just before the market went mental. It’s just me and Guy living here, but we have a lot of artists staying when they’re performing so we own lots of mattresses.

I didn’t think I was a gardener until I had a piece of land and it just starts flowing. I plant the way I make work. I put things in and say “look what’s happening!” And then I research it afterwards.

The garden was neglected and a bit grotty. Parts of it just felt dead, and then you put plants there and realise you like sitting in them. We don’t have children, but we have nieces and nephews and friends with kids and you really notice how they’re drawn to play in different parts depending on how inviting they are.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Johnston says: “don’t think you're stuck with your plants in the location you planted them - you can always transplant things”.

I love cooking, so planting herbs was one of the first things I did. I’ve got all the herbs to make Asian dishes: makrut lime, lemongrass, chillies. It’s so cool to go into the garden and pick flowers and vegetables. It’s my favourite thing.

I enjoyed the acrobatic component of dancing. I’ve been on the ropes, I love it. I met the whole aerial circus community when I moved to Wellington. Jenny Ritchie [the choreographer on Belle] is one of New Zealand’s best spinners. She has designed new apparatus for Belle. We have dancers and aerialists combining and it’s been an entirely creative process at looking at what we can do with these bodies.

Andi Crown/Supplied Malia Johnson's aerial show, Belle, will be held as part of the Aotearoa New Zealand Festival of the Arts.

Malia’s gardening tips

The hook has replaced all the other tools for me. You can dig, you can weed, you can plant with it. They’re $5 from Mitre 10.

If you want to plant a fruiting tree, experiment with different species. I have two lime trees - one produces heaps of fruit, the other nothing. They’re a metre apart.

Don’t think you're stuck with your plants in the location you planted them - you can always transplant things, unless they’re really sensitive. I’m constantly shifting plants around. It’s quite choreographic.

Belle – a Performance of Air is scheduled to be part of the New Zealand Aotearoa Festival of the Arts, in Wellington, February - March next year.