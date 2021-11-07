The Dirt: Kirsten Matthew's Red Beach oasis

Kirsten moved to Manhattan in 2002 but starting out was tough as every single contact she called did not want to help her. She eventually became lifestyle editor of the New York Post.

Kirsten Matthew has led a life of extremes - from a frenetic career in Manhattan to living off the land in Te Horo. Now she cruises somewhere in between, running her own PR company and suffusing the garden around her Red Beach, Auckland home with a 1960s Palm Springs vibe.

I moved to New York in 2002 because I was a feature writer at Metro magazine and someone said “you’ve basically got to leave and come back if you ever want to get a senior position”. I was about to turn 30 and I thought OK I’m just going to do it.

If I’d known how hard it was going to be I probably wouldn’t have done it. People had given me names of people to ring – every single person I called did not want to catch up with me. I spent weeks wandering the city with nowhere to be, no-one to talk to. But I just dug in and got on with it. I got a green card as a journalist and I was there for 10 years. I worked on InStyle.com and then I was lifestyle editor of the New York Post – super high-pressure, high-stress, high-anxiety environments.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Kirsten gave up journalism to start her own business, as owning a property in Auckland on a magazine editor’s salary didn’t stack up.

Dating In New York is like MMA fighting. It’s dirty, it’s competitive, it’s hierarchical and so different to the way people date here.

I grew spring bulbs and some miniature roses and tomatoes on my fire escape in New York, but the problem there is the squirrels, they scamper up the fire escape and just dig everything up.

I worked until 10 o’clock most nights then went to parties. It was a completely different reality. But it was super exciting too. You’re never really ready to leave New York because it gets under your skin, but in hindsight coming home was the right thing to do at 40.

In the 1980s my granddad opted out of life and moved to a converted tram carriage in the Coromandel. We spent a lot of time there as kids – we’d go fishing and get kaimoana, and we’d tend the garden. I didn’t know that would become important to me. I think that resonated with me, the way my granddad lived that part of his life.

supplied/Stuff When Kirsten came back to New Zealand she rented an old shearer’s cottage on a farm and lived off the land.

When I came back to New Zealand I did an experiment of living off the land in Te Horo and writing a blog about it. I rented an old shearer’s cottage on a farm and asked the landlords if I could dig up the land around it. I grew everything from seed, from potatoes to greens and herbs. Someone donated five chickens and they were the worst part, to be honest, but they produced beautiful eggs. There was also this amazing community, people would drop off meat from their hunting or a box of artichokes or preserves.

But the chickens were so creepy. They were a beautiful lustrous black heirloom breed and I named them after the Mitford sisters, but they were wily and sly. They’d go up a tree and I couldn’t get them into the coop at night and they’d poop everywhere.

I don’t really experience loneliness and I’m really fortunate that my super power seems to be making friends wherever I go. Even though New York was hard, I made friends for a lifetime, and the same in Te Horo, which was much easier.

I came back to Auckland and took on a job editing a magazine. I quickly realised that publishing in New Zealand was hard. I was single and owning a property in Auckland on a magazine editor’s salary didn’t stack up. I thought, OK I have to get out of this. It was hard because journalism was all I’d ever wanted to do. But I’m pretty determined and I’m good at reinvention so I started my business [Mabel Maguire] and got into applying my editorial experience to brands.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Kirsten Matthews says her superpower is making friends, so she never experiences loneliness

I only work with women. That is a conscious decision on my part. All the women I hire have a side hustle, whether it’s their kids, or a business. On a really basic level they get their work done on time without any bulls... they’re super-efficient because they’re working around other commitments.

The patriarchy is real. I just feel like hiring women is this very small gesture I can make towards righting the wrongs of a system that promotes men over women. I’ve spent a long time working for men who knew less than me but talked louder.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Kirsten Matthews and her dog, right. She only works with women, saying “I’ve spent a long time working for men who knew less than me but talked louder.”

I lived in an apartment in Ponsonby for 10 years but I knew that eventually I wanted to get back on some land. I had a running Trade Me search for “60s architecture”. This place came up, I drove up to see it, came out of the open home and said “I guess I’m moving to Red Beach.”

I knew what I wanted with this garden, but I didn’t have the vision required to create it. Someone recommended Erin Farrow and it’s probably the best garden decision I've ever made. She is rad. My brief was “the opposite of a Ponsonby villa garden”. I wanted a crazy Palm Springs-inspired tropical garden. Erin had the vision and also the academic understanding of the sandy soil and what would grow in it. I’m on a budget so she said, “let’s do it bit by bit”.

I don’t want to look at this beautiful garden and not have got my own hands dirty. I do all the maintenance and weeding, veggie planting and pruning, but if something’s not doing well I’ll send Erin a picture.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Landscaper Erin Farrow designed the garden to match Kirsten plans for a “crazy Palm Springs-inspired tropical garden”.

Kirsten’s gardening tips

I love companion planting. It really works and it’s amazing how flavours that work together grow well together. Your tomatoes like to be near basil and then you chuck a mozzarella ball at it and there’s a Caprese salad.