The Dirt: Entrepreneur Jade Gray on the move from the Great Wall of China to Waiheke Island

Entrepreneur Jade Gray recently returned from two decades of living in China, moving to Waiheke Island with his wife Kerry Lim and their 18-month-old daughter Raphaella. Jade and Kerry own Off-Piste Provisions, a plant-based food company and they’re also establishing their first home garden.

I don’t buy into labels but I’ve had a real shift towards plant-based living in the last 10 years. We’re vegan at home, vegetarian when we’re out and about, depending on the options. Then I’ll taste certain meats that we’re trying to emulate with our alternative meat products. And I hunt my own fish, so there you go.

Having a very intimate life experience with the meat industry – everything from raising cattle and sheep to slaughtering, processing and selling meat – gave me insight into the realities of that industry and I got less and less comfortable with it. I’ve also always been pretty health focused and I found veganism really worked for me. I felt lighter.

My parents were grocers so I grew up around food. But I actually fell into farming through, I guess, fate. I studied Mandarin at Otago University and when I graduated I was pretty desperate to get up there. The first opportunity I got was to run a cattle farm up in rural China.

I was up for it. I did a six-month intensive crash training course on the North Canterbury stud operation Te Mania. Then I was flown up to the middle of nowhere in a 747 megatop to run a cattle farm. There were 300 cattle and I was the farm manager at 22 years old. I had enough Mandarin to get through the day and manage the team. It was a tough, rewarding year. I look back on farming with a lot of fondness. It’s the intensification of livestock that I challenge.

It was a sight back in 98, a white guy in rural China. For a lot of people I was the first white guy they’d ever seen. I got very close to the peasants, which is a non-derogatory term for rural Chinese people.

I got asked by one of the world’s largest meat processors, OSI Group, who were running key accounts for McDonald’s and the like, to stay in China and run one of their meat processing facilities. I had a really insightful time working for them and I won’t lie, it was a pretty raw experience. The highlight would have been managing butcheries; a lot of the animals were actually live in the supermarket: snakes, frogs, turtles, massive aquariums of fish, a significantly large aviary containing everything from guinea fowl to peacocks, all sold as meat.

The low light was probably the slaughter operation. I did the night shift in a Chinese abattoir for several months. That was pretty soul-destroying.

Supplied Jade met Kerry when she applied to for a part-time sales role at his cafe, Jade said. “Then she left, she moved down to Hong Kong and I always kept in touch with her.”

I started a cafe, which transformed over the years into a couple of pizza chains, which I started with two co-founders. That's where I started to play with different models of business around social enterprise.

Kerry applied for a part-time sales role at my cafe. Then she left, she moved down to Hong Kong and I always kept in touch with her. I guess I was taken by Kerry. I spent the next five years pursuing her around the world. She grew up in France, but her father is ethnically Cambodian Chinese and her mother’s British. She is a beautiful mixed spirit, hard to put her in a pigeonhole. She speaks six to eight languages. She’s a real linguist. The complete opposite to me.

I was pretty much bottom of my class every year of my degree. I think it was passion that pulled me through. I wanted to go on that journey, and learning Mandarin was the ticket.

We got ourselves a hut, a traditional Chinese farmhouse that we restored, near the Great Wall of China. You could leave Beijing, a city of 20 million people and be on the Great Wall having a beer at sundown. We started to live there. We had a compost, we’d forage for things to put on pizza. We had incredible guests from corporate leaders to backpackers, everyone from Al Brown to Annabel Langbein cooked for us there. It was a really special time and it reminded me of the importance of having that dirt under your nails.

Supplied Having a young family and a start-up, we don’t have a lot of hours to put into it, but we’ve zoned in on herbs and microgreens.

I was born in Twizel. I spent the first years of life in one of the most majestic places in New Zealand, the Mackenzie Basin and that forged a love of the land and the great outdoors.

I basically said, ‘hey if we're moving to New Zealand you get to choose where we live’. Kerry felt that Waiheke was a good option. My mother lives on the island now and we thought it would be good to be near Grandma.

I was ready for a change. I wanted to do an impact venture and we settled on plant-based meats. The inventors of plant-based meats were Buddhist monks, 900 years ago. I think the essence is creating something that’s better than meat, something with the taste, the chew, those fibrous textures, those rich savoury flavours, along with all the proteins, vitamins and minerals. We can take out the negatives: cholesterol, trans fats, antibiotics, gristle and sinew – all the stuff of a bad steak.

For us our garden is about engagement with the land. We collect rainfall off the roof, we use our composting bin. Having a young family and a start-up, we don’t have a lot of hours to put into it, but we’ve zoned in on herbs and microgreens. I think our whole journey around gardening is probably more around permaculture. We’ve got great ambitions to be sustainable.

Jade’s gardening tips

Beware of compostable packaging – just because it breaks down doesn’t mean you want it on your garden. We have a separate compost for that kind of material and we take it down to the bush where it can be spread more widely and doesn’t end up in our food source.

If you put netting over plants make sure you don’t leave gaps. The first year we grew grapes we were trapping a lot of birds in there who would gorge on the grapes and get stuck.