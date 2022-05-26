Postcards from a garden road trip

Julia Atkinson-Dunn is the writer and creative behind Studio Home.

A few Fridays ago, I got up at the crack of dawn and pointed my car south, setting course to join a group of my mentors to tour gardens that met our mutual interests.

Our convoy of two cars (vital to allow for plant purchases), led us to the dramatic landscape of Cromwell.

With our first stop, we were generously welcomed to wander the magical naturalistic planting of Karen Rhind’s garden, Briar Dell. Backlit in the low autumn light, I was thoroughly transported by the soft splendour of her mixed perennial and grass border, thrilled to see mature combinations of tough plants that I have been experimenting with myself.

Julia Atkinson-Dunn On this visit to Lanarch Castle, I gained a new appreciation of the acres of mature planting, as it melted through autumn to its winter form.

Spread across a barren, stony river terrace and receiving little watering support, Rhind’s planting ranges from ornamental to productive, including arching rows of lavender and groves of olive trees for the natural products she sells through her store, The Tent House.

The following morning, we pulled down a gravel road to the internationally renowned garden of Jo Wakelin. With bare moody hills acting as borrowed landscape on all sides, her extraordinary planting in gravel was a tapestry of texture and colour, pools of silver, green, rust and gold shifting softly into each other.

My party crept their way through, discussing in botanical depth each resilient plant used, in what is an entirely dry garden that exists on natural rainfall only.

Julia Atkinson-Dunn The tonal autumn state of Jo Wakelin’s dry garden.

From here, we took the beautiful drive through to Dunedin and on up the winding roads of the spectacular Otago Peninsula to our next port of call, Larnach Castle. Having visited this outstanding place in summer last year, I gained a new appreciation of the acres of mature planting as it melted through autumn to its winter form.

Castles are high on my list for visits, and the next few days were made extra special with the time spent in the company of the owner and highly respected plantswoman, Margaret Barker. On her recommendation, we also visited Orokonui Ecosanctuary, where we were delighted with astonishing native bush and the busiest birdlife I’ve come across in a long time.

This trip was far from relaxing for me, every moment presented a new lesson in gardening, gleaned from a group of women who led the way with their ambition and drive to push the bounds of natural aesthetics.

I will be processing this for years to come no doubt, but I wanted to share some immediate takeaways from the experience.

Visiting gardens after the summer show has finished

Beyond seeking out the bright toasted colours of deciduous trees, I would never have sought to see gardens at this time of year.

While many gardens that open their doors to the public tend to have a closed period through winter, it was on this trip that I discovered the immense importance of form after flowering – from the sea of fantastical grass heads at Briar Dell to the incredible contrast in tone and structure in Wakelin’s garden.

I itch to return to see these places in full summer chorus to fully appreciate the efforts made by their creators for a year-round, seasonal display.

Julia Atkinson-Dunn Looking across the lavender planting to the grass border at Karen Rhind’s.

Slow your roll

As we passed through the predator gates at the Orokonui Ecosanctuary I marched off down the path, only to turn and realise I was alone and my compatriots were clustered around a tall native grass. Never have I inched through a forest like we did that day, eager discussion on lichen and climbing rata was only interrupted to stand in stillness at a bird feeding station.

I not only gained a vast new insight into the intricacies of our native plants, but also in every other we examined at each garden visited. This same crawl was repeated through all our walks, where single specimens were observed and discussed as much as the overall effect of the planting scheme.

Ask advice

In stark comparison to the creep through the forest, there was a charged vigour with which my travelling experts explored Blueskin Nursery. The team split five ways at furious speed as they urgently hunted out specimens they hoped would be in stock. While I left with just a single climbing hydrangea, I had been able to glean advice in real-time, realising how blind many of my purchases had been before. Had my friends not been there, I was reminded of the huge resources available in garden centre staff who can immediately fill gaps in your knowledge when selecting.

Julia Atkinson-Dunn Backlit in the low autumn light, I was thoroughly transported by the soft splendour of Karen Rhind’s mixed perennial and grass border, thrilled to see mature combinations of tough plants that I have been experimenting with myself.

Gardening is a life force

I arrived home unable to speak for two days. Even as we tiredly looked across the table at each other over lunch on the way home, no one had the ability to take a break from the incessant discussion of gardening. Over four days no other topic had been broached, and my dried-up voice box was only matched by my overflowing brain.

At times ,I felt panicked that I would never recall all I had learned by being part of this trip with such knowledgable company. What I’ll never forget though, is the eagerness of these women to help me along, never blinking an eye as I incorrectly identified a plant or appeared blank-faced as they energetically debated the intricacies of one rare cultivar vs another.

What a true inspiration each and every one of them is.

Julia Atkinson-Dunn’s weekly column will be dropping to fornightly over the winter. You can still join her on @studiohomegardening or at studiohome.co.nz