Designer vegetable garden: how to make your edible plot look better than ever

Follow these easy, practical tips to get your garden looking its best.

As there's less space for growing edibles in most properties now, the kitchen garden can no longer be kept out of sight at the back of a quarter-acre section. It's often located right beside the deck and therefore needs to look good all year round.

Landscape designer Jules Moore has designed many edible gardens and believes aesthetics are as important as practicalities. "You have to make those garden areas look really sharp. Invest a bit of time in the design of your edible garden with well constructed beds, espaliered trees, edible hedges and so on," she advises.

And the good news is that by making kitchen gardens pretty, you can improve their productivity. Tests have shown that planting the right flowers amongst food crops attracts pollinators and pest predators, which can result in increased yields.

Besides, if you make the kitchen garden as attractive as possible, you're more likely to want to spend time out there. Here are great ways to beautify your plot.

PAUL MCCREDIE/NZ Gardener Nicky Fullick weeding a rabbit-proof vegetable bed viewed through an archway of espaliered Asian pears in her Levin garden.

Play with shapes: vege beds don’t have to be square

"Get creative and think outside the box," says landscape designer Sandra Batley of Flourish Garden Concepts. "Circular, rectangular, even triangular gardens can look interesting. Decorate with additional elements such as large feature urns and pots, bird baths and garden art."

If you need inspiration, look up images of English cottage style and European parterre gardens with their smaller plots planted with a diverse array of herbs, fruit trees, flowers and veges.

CLAIRE MOSSONG/NZ Gardener Tauranga gardener Dion Seeling designed the raised vege beds and connecting ramp so he can fully access the space and use his growing arsenal of gardening tools from his wheelchair.

Raise your beds

Raised vege beds make sense practically for their ease of use, soil warmth and drainage. But they also add a strong structural dimension to the kitchen garden, particularly if they are painted or stained the same colour as surrounding fences or even the house. Some designers turn raised vege beds into sculptural features incorporating boldly coloured squares, corten steel rectangles or woven willow, and brushsticks cladding.

Landscape designer Moore specifies macrocarpa raised beds for many of the edible gardens she designs. "They work a treat but they have to be well detailed, and ideally waist height so you don't have to bend over when gardening. We also often incorporate wide capping that can double as seating," she says.

Form and function: freestanding supports

Along with walls and fences, use freestanding vertical elements such as obelisks that will enhance the atmosphere of your vege garden while providing support for peas, beans, courgettes, tomatoes and other climbers.

Sandra Batley favours timber or iron arbours and archways for beautifying some of the vegetable gardens she designs. "Grow edibles or ornamentals up them to soften the structures. They can provide focal points and frame views," she says. "I also use bamboo canes to create interesting rustic climbing frames and teepees for plant supports."

You can buy or make your own frames, teepees and towers from willow, bamboo or manuka poles, adding extra detail in crisscross or horizontal pattern.

Aim high: make use of vertical space

This is a great way to add interest, and create extra growing spaces in small gardens. Batley recommends using existing vertical structures within the vegetable garden such as boundary walls and fences for this. "Dress them up with espalier fruit, wall-mounted vertical gardens, scented climbers and carefully placed wall-mounted garden art."

Vertical wall planting systems are becoming very popular now for growing herbs and salad greens, adding a lush, verdant feel to courtyards and other small spaces.

Landscape designer Jo Hamilton and husband Mark installed a Woolly Pocket green wall system on a north-facing wall of their inner-city Auckland balcony and plant it with strawberries, herbs and salad greens. "As well as saving space, the vertical garden adds an ornamental quality to this part of the garden," she says. "For growing vegetables, we use 10-litre black plastic pots (a good batch size for two people) raised up on tiers of timber and brick to capture more light and to save on space. We use square or rectangular pots for perennial veges, herbs and fruit trees as they take up less space than round ones."

PAUL MCCREDIE/NZ Gardener Interplanting flowers and edibles brings the bees and deters pests naturally. The espaliered fruit trees provide shelter and enclose the space.

Create patterns

Rather than randomly planting flowers and vegetables together, you can make more impact with a tapestry-like effect in different colours and textures as the French do with their potager gardens. "Mix and match edibles with pretty flowering ornamentals and plant in interesting combinations," says Batley. "Play with colour. Think purple cabbages planted next to bright yellow Hemerocallis 'Stella Bella' (day lily). Plant in blocks of colour for maximum impact."

Grow espaliers

The ancient art of espaliering is enjoying a renaissance in contemporary edible gardens, as it's a great way to grow fruit trees in small spaces and espaliered fruit trees make very striking design elements. But you have to know how to prune, warns Jules Moore. "It's a very nice look and for tiny townhouse backyards, they are fantastic.."

Define paths and edges

Creating well-defined pathways between your vege beds improves accessibility and gives it a crisp, finished look.

Materials can range from inexpensive bark, straw and gravel to recycled brick, granite setts and concrete pavers. Strong edges add definition to low garden beds whether you use timber, brick, steel, willow, bamboo, stone or other materials.

Take into account the materials and colours used in the rest of the garden when choosing your paths and edges.

Juliet Nicholas/NZ House & Garden Lavandula 'Grosso' and catmint (Nepeta 'Blue Beauty') thrive in the dry summers and bring bees to the potager which is studded with fruit trees; vegetables grow in raised beds edged with macrocarpa sleepers set in white lime-chip paths in Margie Waters’ Canterbury garden.

Plant flowers

A tried and true method of dressing up vegetable gardens is, of course, to plant flowers amongst the edibles. Joanna Hamilton even did this on her balcony garden despite the space constraints. "I love flowers and was determined to have them here," she explains. "We planted a lot of blue flowers to attract bees which of course you need to pollinate the fruit and veges."

When planting flowers in your vege patch, decide whether you want to use perennials or annuals.

Use perennials as semi-permanent anchor plants with other perennial vegetables rather than annuals so their roots are not disturbed too frequently.

Annuals need to be replanted regularly but bloom for long periods, providing plenty of pollen and nectar for visiting pollinators. These work well with annual vegetables.

Consider edible flowers such as nasturtium, calendula, marigold, borage, chamomile, cornflowers and zinnia.

Juliet Nicholas/NZ House & Garden The painted steel obelisks made by owners Odette and John Edmondston ensure their Canterbury vegetable garden is pretty as well as practical; potatoes, brassicas, carrots and strawberries do well here.

Add decorative touches

These can be practical as well as ornamental. Birdbaths and feeders, for instance, to encourage birds into the garden for slug and snail duty. Or try a scarecrow to do the opposite.

Think about placing a gorgeous big container, planted or left bare, in the centre of your vege patch.

Hanging baskets of chillies or strawberries, mosaic or shell pavers, recycled wheelbarrows or wash tubs planted with bee-attracting annuals, even small decorative details such as cute herb labels will personalise the garden, making it a pleasing place to be throughout the year.

Plant pretty veges

Many vegetables are as attractive as flowers, particularly if planted in big groups. Coloured beets, lettuces, red cabbages, peppers and chillies, parsley, chives and many other herbs can be used to beautify your vege patch.

BARLOVENTO, WIKIMEDIA COMMONS/Stuff A hedge of upright rosemary.

Plant edible screens

Enclosing your kitchen garden with hedges, walls and fences enhances the space by creating a sense of intimacy. This is also a practical move as it provides protection from weather extremes and at the same time, screens the vege area from other parts of the garden.

Plant close together

Treat your vege garden as you would a pot of flowering annuals, grouping plants closely together to minimise gaps and create a lush, full look. This helps to reduce weeds too. As plants mature, you can thin them out and leave the rest to grow to full size. After harvesting your plants, take time to fill the gaps with fast-growing crops, including radishes, lettuces, rocket and basil.