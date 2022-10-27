Longtime Taranaki festival garden opens, one last time

Mark and Abbie Jury, with dog Ralph, are preparing for their last garden festival.

The start of Taranaki’s annual 10 days of garden festivals signals the end of an era for one of the region’s most iconic private gardens

Mark and Abbie Jury are opening the gates of Tikorangi, their 4ha country garden, in the Centuria Taranaki Garden Festival, for the last time.

Around 40,000 people have visited their garden over the 35 years since the festival began, Abbie said.

Tikorangi is 70 years old, but includes large trees planted in the 1870s by Mark’s great-grandfather.

It has grown and developed massively from the garden the couple took over from Mark’s parents, Felix and Mimosa, and now includes a new section of modern summer gardens, which complement the existing highly manicured areas around the homestead.

VANESSA LAURIE/STUFF/Stuff Abbie Jury in one of the three Summer Garden spaces, which are all different.

There’s a sunken garden and a majestic bush area, where bright clivias flourish beneath massive rimu.

In the outer reaches, mown grass paths wind past clumps of irises growing beside ponds and a forest of giant bamboo in the Wild North Garden.

By Friday evening, the Jurys will be able to predict how busy this year's festival will be, based on experience.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Raindrops sparkle on one of the many irises in bloom around the garden.

In 2020, their biggest year, close to 3500 people came through, while last year, it was about 1300 people, hampered by Auckland and Waikato lockdowns.

Preparation for the festival takes nearly half the year now, a much bigger commitment than in the beginning, when a garden a spruce up and mowing the lawns was all it took.

“We had 100 gardens, it was like a massive church garden safari. It’s evolved a lot since then, and visitor expectation has changed a lot,” she said.

“Standards have lifted, the level of sophistication has lifted, very high. It has kept evolving and changing, and I am sure that’s why it works, along with the level of professional organisation from the underpinning of TAFT [the Taranaki Arts Festival Trust].”

But it's time for them to slow down a little, and that means retiring from the festival and enjoying the garden for themselves, apart from a few tours, she said.

VANESSA LAURIE/STUFF/Stuff Brick walls and palms frame the garden entrance at Tikorangi.

“It's really nice when people come and enjoy the place, it’s magic, and that positive response is so lovely. But I really don't want to spend five or six months of my year focused on a festival.

“It alters the way you garden. You look at your garden differently, you look at it through visitors’ eyes. When you’re not going in it, you can do what pleases you, it’s a different feeling.”

This is the second time they have stepped back from the festival, taking seven years off before returning in 2020.

“We don't want to be the Tim Shadbolt or the Winston Peters of the gardening world, we’d like to go out on a high rather than fade away,” Jury said.

VANESSA LAURIE/STUFF/Stuff Abbie in the giant bamboo forest.

Altogether, more than 100 gardens open from Friday until November 6 during the region’s two garden festivals, the Centuria Taranaki Garden Festival, which includes the Taranaki Arts Trail and the Taranaki Sustainable Backyards Trail and a programme of events, and the separate Taranaki Fringe Garden Festival.

The weather forecast for the festival looks to be mixed, according to Metservice, with cloudy periods and showers on Friday, rain on Saturday and Sunday, but fining up on Monday and Tuesday, with more rain predicted later in the week.