Nine ways to save money on your houseplant addiction

Pot plants only make us happy when they look good, a new study has found.

Houseplants are a little like tattoos - once you have one, you tend to want more. And while the lush plant collections you see on social media might look effortless, a trip to your local nursery will quickly correct that impression. Plants not only require real work to stay healthy, they can also get expensive.

There are, however, some strategies you can deploy to keep your houseplant hobby from draining your bank account.

"Starting with small plants is a great way to stay on a budget," recommends Kerbi Howat, owner of Flora Plant Shop. "Plus, you get the joy of watching your plants grow."

Herewith, more advice for the thrifty houseplant collector.

READ MORE:

* Houseplants helped me with the sadness of living so far from home

* Heritage-listed Rotorua villa sells to local buyer

* Gardening on a budget: what you really need to grow your own food



1. Buy common types of plants

If you're on a budget, you'll probably want to steer away from anything rare.

"Plants that are more common, like pothos and snake plants, are typically more affordable than hard-to-find varieties," says Howat. If you're coveting a specific type of rare plant - perhaps a variety that's making the rounds on social media - Howat suggests waiting a bit to see if prices cool down.

Jazmin Quaynor/Unsplash Choose common plants like snake plants which are typically more affordable than rare or hard-to-find varieties.

As nurseries catch up to the trend, the plant might become easier to find and at least somewhat less expensive.

2. Be wary of trendy plants

That said, make sure you do your homework before snapping up a plant just because it's trending. Some popular plants are notoriously finicky, such as fiddle-leaf figs.

"These were Florida, outdoor, full-sun landscape plants," explains Christopher Satch, CEO and founder of NYC Plant Doctor, and an adjunct professor at the New York Botanical Garden. In other words, it takes a lot of effort to keep them alive indoors, especially in suboptimal lighting.

Other plants, such as certain variations of monstera, anthurium and philodendron, are experiencing high prices due to increased demand. "These plants, like diamonds, are not rare, but have been Insta-glamorised," says Satch. "[But] their prices will crash once the big-time plant growers start mass-producing them."

3. Prioritise heartier plants

You shouldn't pick houseplants based on price alone, since a bargain-basement variety that dies right away isn't a deal at all.

"When you're looking for an affordable plant on a budget it's pretty important not just to go for cheap, but also for indestructible," says Lee Griffith, who runs the popular TikTok account @kill_this_plant. Griffith suggests low-maintenance plants that can handle varying light needs and inconsistent watering, such as dracaenas, which come in a range of sizes and shapes.

4. Skip the clearance section

It can be tempting to browse the sale rack, but that's a mistake for most plant owners. Rescue or sale plants are typically sick, explains Griffith, who adds that any pests on these sale plants might cause you to infect the rest of your collection as well.

5. Choose plants that are easy to propagate

Another great way to increase your plant collection on a budget: learn to propagate your plants. One plant can turn into many - especially if you choose the right type.

"If you're willing to let something take over an entire shelf...you can't go wrong with a tradescantia zebrina," also known as an inch plant, says Griffith. "You can take a cutting from this plant, stick it back in the soil, or put it in water and it will root in a matter of days. After about a year you'll have so much of this plant you won't know what to do with it."

Other varieties that are particularly easy to propagate include ferns, pothos, hoya, kalanchoe and pilea peperomioides.

6. Plan for additional expenses

"Plants, like all living things, are susceptible to pests and illness," says Howat. "It's something that all plant owners should keep an eye on and be aware of as a possibility."

You might need to buy treatment options (such as neem oil spray), higher-quality soil or new pots. But for the most part, says Howat, plant-health issues require more time and attention than they do money.

Huy Phan Monstera plants are great statement houseplants.

7. Be strategic about bigger plants

Oversized plants are a fun way to add lots of green to your space all at once, but it's important to choose the right one. "If you're looking to show off to your friends with a huge statement plant, you need to get your hands on my favorite, the monstera deliciosa," says Griffith, because it's easy to care for, inexpensive for its size and fast-growing. He recommends finding a "large form" monstera - which will have shorter gaps between nodes on the stem, a sign that it can reach a bigger size.

Certain types of dracaenas can also get quite tall. Plus, they're relatively affordable and can tolerate most light conditions. If you really have your heart set on something like a fiddle-leaf fig, Griffith recommends opting for a rubber tree instead. "The rubber tree is in the same genus, the ficus," he explains, "but is much more forgiving than the temperamental fiddle-leaf fig."

8. Get creative with pots

As your plants grow and thrive, you'll need to spend more money to repot them. But don't throw away your old pots or feel pressured to fill them immediately. Instead, keep them for reuse in the future, or consider swapping empty pots with friends as needed.

There are also ways to be budget-conscious while shopping for planters. "Terracotta is typically the most affordable when it comes to pottery," says Howat, "and there are beautiful options available that aren't the standard orange clay." Griffith recommends watching for planter sales at the end of summer.

9. Split costs with your friends

One of the best ways to expand your plant collection is by making friends with other plant lovers. Not only can you swap clippings and propagated plants, you can also plan your purchases together. Griffith recommends splitting shipping costs, especially if you're interested in buying hard-to-find plants online, then propagating them.

"This is a great way to expand your plant collection quickly, at a low cost," he says. "Provided your friends don't kill the plants, of course."