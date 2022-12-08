I've taken my garden from boring to wild and seasonal: Here's how

Julia Atkinson-Dunn is the writer and creative behind Studio Home.

Earlier in the year, I shared the story of my garden and me so far, reflecting on the changes made over five years and the garden’s admirable tolerance of my learning curves.

My Christchurch backyard has taken me on a journey of gardening discovery, and, in the process, I have rid it of boring, evergreen planting in pursuit of a wild, seasonally responsive refuge.

My last report in March revealed our latest changes that reclaimed lawn, introduced new raised planters and left you at the “fingers-crossed” moment of little plants mulched to their eyebrows awaiting winter and dormancy.

READ MORE:

* How to plan and plant now for a stunning spring garden

* My favourite garden plants of the season

* What to plant in the garden this autumn for displaying in spring



Winter came, and it was a sodden one, to say the least. The regular flooding of the lawn (due to no storm water system off our studio) led us to some troubleshooting and the introduction of a sump with a very reliable little pump and a very long hose.

Julia Atkinson-Dunn/Stuff September 2022 – A soggy winter led to some troubleshooting.

Now here, officially in early summer, I sway in my hanging chair under the cherry tree, marvelling at how generous plants really are. While I still agree that gardening is mostly a long game, I no longer have those feelings of frustration that “everything takes so loooooong to grow and look good”.

This positive change in perspective is definitely owed to adopting the use of perennials that, given the right conditions, get straight down to business.

I was concerned that I hadn’t planted closely enough and that it would take years for my vision to come to fruition, but I have been thrilled at the fullness and immediate maturity that most of my planting has found in its first spring. Naturally, there are some issues and gaps that lurk at the edges of, what I feel, is a very strong start based on a beginner’s plan.

Notable successes

The scattering of Sisyrinchium striatum through the beds felt brave, as I had never used this plant before. I was right to be attracted by its blue-green swords of foliage that remain year-round, and its spikes of clustered butter-yellow flowers are proving to be a lovely foil to the softer, airier planting around them.

Julia Atkinson-Dunn/Stuff December 2022 – Despite a few issues and gaps, the garden is off to a very strong start.

As shared by one of my gardening gurus, after three years they start to die from the centre of their clumps, and that is a good time to rip the whole plant out, leaving the edited self-seeded stock around them to take up the torch.

After a brutal August cutback, I am enchanted by the softness provided by the rapidly growing grasses. The muted, silver-green of the Miscanthus sinensis ‘Morning Light’ is a lovely foil to the deeper greens around them, and the two Stipa gigantea have already thrown up ethereal blooms atop very long sturdy stems.

Their true moment of stardom will arrive this autumn as we slip into winter, but for now, I couldn’t be happier with their contribution to the chorus.

The islands of Phlomis russeliana are glowing, having progressed from their green globed buds to springing sturdy yellow petals with a leafy tuft on top. I’m a tad besotted with their graphic form, despite the warnings of their imminent threat of garden domination.

Hurdles yet to overcome

The gaura is simply not happy with my rich, clay-based soil.

Ignorantly ignoring all the advice clearly stating that they need full sun and free-draining earth, the specimens that I have forced into the position as a matrix plant are all flopping and snapping off from the centre of the clump.

This is in stark contrast to the ones planted in the raised brick planter that get the most sun and have better drainage, resulting in huge healthy specimens that are holding themselves up.

I have attempted to clip back the ones in the ground to encourage vertical growing shoots, but I suspect I am going to need to replace them with something more suitable.

One great idea offered to me by an Instagram friend was the airy perennial Penstemon ‘Garnet’ with its long-flowering, deep pink blooms, or perhaps I double down on Salvia nemorosa, of which I currently have just a few plants growing. This would be a big change in the colour palette, but at this stage, feels worth a go.

My sporadic planting of ixia was both a winner and a bit of a loser. As last year was my first with this plant, I didn’t pay enough attention to its flowering time, which meant that the Ixia elvira ‘Duck Egg Blue’ didn’t bloom alongside the white and yellow aquilegia and Japanese irises as hoped. Instead, the white version (which I didn’t realise I had so much of) arrived just after and flopped to the floor absolutely everywhere.

Julia Atkinson-Dunn/Stuff Sisyrinchium striatum’s clustered butter-yellow flowers are proving to be a lovely foil to the softer, airier planting around them.

In contrast, the blue is both sturdy and stunning as it floats through its neighbours.

I am now excited about the prospect of the seasonal shift into purples, pinks, rusts and blues dotted with yellow as my summer flowering perennials begin to reveal themselves.

Echinacea, Verbena bonariensis, Sanguisorba officianalis, Knautia macedonica and Coreopsis ‘Moonbeam’ – amongst others – will be introducing a different flavour to my outdoor room. All this planting is aimed to be attractive, but also drought-tolerant, and hasn’t really been tested yet with this wet tail to spring.

Time will tell, and I look forward to sharing another update in a few months’ time.

You can join Julia Atkinson-Dunn on @studiohomegardening or at studiohome.co.nz