I was housebound and could hardly walk: Gardening saved me, says 22-year-old florist

Aila Morgan Guthrie manages everything to do with the flowers in the business, while her mum helps out with the soil.

Florist and flower-farmer Aila Morgan Guthrie lives with her mum and dad, two dogs, two cats, two chickens and four horses, on a 4.8-hectare farm in the Ahuroa Valley, 50 minutes north of central Auckland.

The 22-year-old runs sustainable micro flower business Hands in the Dirt, harvesting seasonal flowers from the 1000m² flower fields on the property.

AILA MORGAN GUTHRIE:

I was completely healthy as a child. Then when I was 16 – one week after my parents had bought our property – I got really, really sick. I later learned that I have a genetic condition (Ehlers-Danlos syndrome) that had been lying dormant in me my entire life, and it was kickstarted from having multiple sinus infections.

Before then, I had been a competitive horse rider. We had bought the property because I wanted to have the horses on my back doorstep and we needed the land. Then I became sick, and ended up having to sell all the horses.

Suddenly, we had all this land and we didn't know what to do with it. At the time I was too sick to go to school. I couldn't really walk very far, I was very much housebound. But mum knew how much I loved gardening. It was one of my favourite things. And so she put a wee garden just outside the back door, and it was kind of my incentive to get outside.

Once I got stronger, that garden got bigger. And then I outgrew that garden, went into another paddock, filled up that paddock, and then went down to another paddock. I just kept growing.

Alistair Guthrie Guthrie says the barn she uses for making bouquets originally housed Clydesdale stallions.

The barn was built at the same time as our house, in 1880 I think. Originally it was on 10,000 acres and was one of the largest farms in Northland. The barn was actually where they housed Clydesdale stallions. That's what it was built for.

You can actually see the original bays that used to be in the barn. It's so cool. Since then someone has used it for pottery, but when we bought it, it was empty.

And now it's a florist store. I harvest flowers in the morning and then everything goes straight into the barn.

I do direct bouquets. I like the whole ethos of delivering straight from our farm to your door. It’s just nice to know the flowers are super-fresh, harvested the same day. I also do bouquet-making workshops, and vase workshops in the barn. The ping pong table came with the barn. It’s just the perfect height for flower arranging.

I'm very lucky to have Mum who has been collecting Crown Lynn for a while now. And they're beautiful pieces. When I started the flower farm I realised we could use them. So they now live out in the barn and we seem to keep on adding to the collection.

Alistair Guthrie The 22-year-old runs a sustainable micro flower business from the Ahuroa Valley property.

My mum has an incredible eye for design, she used to be a set designer. The painting of the green valley is from the Faroe Islands. Mum and I went there together because it was somewhere I'd always wanted to go. I had just finished high school but was still too sick to do an OE by myself, so Mum came with me.

Mum is like my 2IC. She backs me up on everything because I'm still quite inexperienced in terms of owning a business and knowing what I'm doing. I manage everything to do with the flowers, the colour palettes, the seeds, the growing, the germinating, putting them in the ground, and mum works more on the soil and soil health.

She helps me out in the field, too. So we've got a really, really harmonious relationship. I couldn’t do the business without her.

Alistair Guthrie Guthrie found herself housebound with sickness as a teenager.

She helps with the workshops and makes all the food for them, she's a great cook. And my dad, he's just a very supportive guy. I often get him on deliveries. And occasionally, you do need a bit of manpower in the field. They are both great photographers [and take a lot of the pictures for the website and Instagram].

The name Hands in the Dirt is quite a cute story. I've always been an earth-lover, I just love being in nature.

For my fifth birthday, my mum and dad bought me a 1m² vegetable garden when we lived in Devonport. And I used to just fill it up with all sorts of veggies. There were potatoes in there because I love potatoes. And I apparently said to Mum when I was digging them up that I'm happiest with my hands in the dirt.