Author Zoe Field overcomes crippling shyness through flowers

Zoë Field realised early on that she could create a beautiful life through flowers.

I have this faint memory of visiting a flower farm on a school trip as a child. While I don’t necessarily remember the flowers as such, it was the planting of the idea that if I wanted, I could create a living and a life out of something of such beauty.

Flowers wove their way through my story, from barefoot adventures in Mum’s garden to daisy chains threaded during school lunch breaks.

I gardened all throughout my teen years – Mum would tend to her vegetables and I would fill the spaces with brightly coloured blooms.

I experimented with beds of ranunculus and anemones, squealing with delight come spring as the beds burst into life after the long winter months.

Fresh out of school, my first job was picking sweet pea seeds. Soon I got a job working at two local flower farms – one being the very farm I had visited as a child. From there I studied floristry, returning to work at a local florist store.

ZoÃ« Field “Each season a new idea would be planted and grown.”

I was so painfully shy; my hands would shake, and I would trip over my words talking to customers. Yet when I worked with flowers I entered into a meditative state; in a way those blooms became my voice. Through them, I was able to connect with people, the flowers slowly helping to bring down my walls.

I saved up my first pay cheques and invested in a DSLR camera. After working all week, I’d happily spend my weekends photographing arrangements I’d created.

I lived and breathed flowers; they were my lifeline. Fast-forward to Mum and I at a table strewn with paper, hand-drawn lines tracing out our field plans for rows of garden roses in every shade of yellow, orange, peach, red, white, pink and coral. Rose books, the pages of our favourite varieties dog-eared, were never far from reach.

A nervous excitement bubbled at the endless possibilities that awaited us and soon after, a field of roses was born.

Our field expanded to include a vast variety of annuals and perennials: each season a new idea would be planted and grown. At first, we focused on supplying the flower markets, then selling directly to florists.

ZoÃ« Field The book is a much-prettier, floral, version of Where’s Wally?

As the project grew, we found ourselves diving into workshops, with international florists flying in to our remote farm to host three-day flower events. I dove back into my floristry, which I’d put on hold, enjoying flowering for local weddings. All the while, my camera continued to document the ride.

This book represents another season of growth. It’s a combination of my love of photography, and a celebration of the beauty of flowers and the healing meditative peace that flowers give to a restless spirit.

While this book is about finding hidden objects amongst the blooms, it also offers a moment to slow down and really take in each image.

I encourage you to identify your favourite flowers, inspiring colour combos, and interesting forms. Let your eyes wander as if walking the paths of a garden, finding treasures in every season and the smallest of details.

I hope this book offers a little respite from your day-to-day – a visual delight that takes your imagination on a journey.

CHARACTER INTRO: The Florist

I spin the bouquet around in my hand, dropping it to rest naturally at waist height and check its reflection in the studio mirror. Deliciously romantic with its spires of peach foxgloves, frothy pink peonies and hints of new season’s rose.

Unruly tendrils of fragrant jasmine swoop off with a mind of their own, just the way I like it. A satisfied smile creeps across my face as I rest the bouquet in a bucket of water and imagine the bride gripping these flowers close as she walks toward her love.

I turn to the table vases, already lined up to attention. Moving between them, I snip and scatter delicate poppies and frilly sweet peas, freshly harvested in the morning dew from my mother’s garden. The knowledge that a little piece of her will be sprinkled around the wedding makes my sentimental heart glow.

The rest of my day has me wrestling chicken wire into flower supports, spiking my fingers on thorns and losing my snips under piles of foliage.

I feel physically sapped as I drive my van home with the setting sun, only to be recharged at the sight of wild roadside buttercups. I make a mental note to stop and pick some in the morning.

Seasonal blooms are my life’s fuel.