Why a 'shy carrot' is going for $100 on Trade Me

Weeding, composting, hoeing, sowing and transplanting an entire summer vegetable garden in a weekend.

Bidders are digging deep after a man put a carrot up for sale on Trade Me.

Glenn Lovelace, of Whangārei, has already seen bids pass the $100 mark since he listed it earlier this week.

According to the listing, all proceeds will be donated to charity.

The vegetable has been described as “shy”, due to it looking like it is covering its carrot eyes with its carrot hands.

Lovelace detailed what the buyer can expect, in the questions and answers section of his Trade Me listing.

One potential adoptee wondered if Carrot would get along with other pets, as they already had one dog and four cats.

“Carrots generally get on with most other pets, other than rabbits and sometimes guinea pigs,” Lovelace replied, perhaps referring to the fact that carrots tend to be rabbits’ favourite snack.

Lovelace said not only did the carrot not get along with rabbits, it was allergic to them.

Another interested Trade Me bidder asked if there were any special requirements the future owner should be aware of.

“As you can see this one is quite shy, so giving it a little privacy would be great,” Lovelace replied.

One bidder asked if Lovelace would mind if they “peel and boil that guy” upon winning the prestigious auction.

Lovelace said the bidder could do “whatever you, or someone else, likes with it”.

Trade Me/Supplied Carrot comes complete with its original green hair cut.

Lovelace told Stuff he found the carrot while harvesting vegetables in his garden.

“I sent a picture of the carrot to my friend and sister, who both came back to me and said the carrot looked shy,” Lovelace said.

And thus, “shy Carrot”, was born.

At the time of writing, Carrot’s price is sitting at $101, and could climb even further before the auction ends on Monday, January 16.

But, at the root of it all, there is a serious reason behind the listing – with proceeds going to the Cancer Society.

“I’ve been through cancer three times in the last 10 years, and the Cancer Society was a huge support,” he said.

“I’ve always wanted to give something back to them.”

Lovelace was shocked about how well Carrot’s auction had gone so far, and would have been “surprised if it got over $50”.

Trade Me’s third-viewed auction for 2022 was a phallic shaped carrot, which had 136,000 views and sold for $275.