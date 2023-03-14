Small space, big impact: 'Mad colours' make courtyard garden stand out

Pop of pink: Resene Glamour Puss on the outdoor table picks up the pink of the roses in the garden. Mo Sutton revived the rattan furniture with Resene Morepork, a colour she's used as an accent throughout the garden. Resene Coconut Cream on the courtyard walls and Resene Spanish White on the columns give the garden Italian style.

This courtyard garden is filled to the brim with colour, thanks to its owners’ magic touch with roses and a paintbrush.

Mo and Graham Sutton’s Blenheim garden may be small. But what it lacks in area, it makes up for in colour, thanks to Resene test pots and paints, nature’s flamboyance and Mo’s maximalist vision.

Mo and her husband Graham bought their 496-square-metre corner section in 2005. By the time they’d built the house, adding verandas and patios, there was little space left for gardens.

So, they created some – visually, that is. Mo is a garden designer and has a company called Garden Planit, so she knows how to make a small garden speak up. Her language is colour: pink and gold as the stars, with supporting acts in reds, oranges and whites, mostly in roses. Her favourite roses include the apricot-orange 'Westerland' climbing rose, the pink-flecked cream of 'Claude Monet' and the white-with-yellow-centre 'Margaret Merril'.

READ MORE:

* Soothing shades: Colour adds a splash of old world style to a new build

* Deliberating over whites? Our expert answers your paint colour questions

* Make over your kids bedroom into a space full of natural wonders



She adds blues and mauves with the 'Rhapsody in Blue' rose, and, in summer, extra colour comes from sweet peas and dahlias.

“I’ve always had hedges,” Mo says. “We are on a corner, so I wanted them for privacy, but we didn’t have the space.”

Instead, they built a concrete block wall, painted it in Resene Lumbersider tinted to Resene Lemon Grass, and planted ficus pumila, or creeping fig, to grow over it.

“Ficus is a creeper, so from inside our property and from the roadside, it gives the effect of a hedge, which started everything growing upwards. I knew that we had to garden vertically rather than try to garden horizontally.”

Clematis and roses climb skywards over the ficus. As the viewer admires the flowers, their eyes are already looking up and beyond. While waiting for the clematis to grow, Mo used artificial ivy and fake hostas as temporary fillers.

Juliet Nicholas/Resene Mo painted the fence Resene Lemon Grass and the grey green is a great colour contrast to the vibrant green climbing ficus, which took seven years to establish. Planted on the berm side is hot pink and orange China rose 'Mutabilis' flanked by the apricot and yellow tones of the rose 'Margaret Merril'. The home's exterior colour is a custom colour created by the Blenheim Resene ColorShop (for a similar colour try Resene Double Sisal).

Marlborough is good for roses; they like its clay soil. Graham and Mo ensure the plants have good drainage and are watered and fed regularly. “It’s important to keep the roses bug-free,” Graham says, “because disease and bugs such as aphids suck out all the nutrients from the plant.”

The courtyard-style garden takes inspiration from the Mediterranean, with three seating areas to follow the sun. The patio has a style of table seen in many local homes: a round timber top on a pedestal supported by three curvy feet. Mo has refreshed hers in hot pink, using Resene Lustacryl semi-gloss waterborne enamel tinted to Resene Glamour Puss.

“Pink’s one of my favourite colours, so when I saw that hot pink, I thought, ‘Well, this is it’.” Mo credits interior designer Simone Hill at Cinnamon House in Blenheim for introducing her to the Resene colour range.

She painted a couple of ageing wicker chairs to match. Oops. “It didn’t work because it was just an old cane base underneath, and it didn’t do anything for the pink, so we changed it to soft lilac grey – Resene Lustacryl semi-gloss tinted to Resene Morepork. The paint is helping to hold them together.”

Floral fabric Mo bought years ago and a dappled-green ceramic vase set off the look. “I like putting mad colours together,” she says.

The vase required no makeover, but Graham, Mo and their paintbrushes have transformed several large urns throughout the garden. “Those urns were a royal blue, but because they had been outside for so long, they were starting to crack. I thought, ‘Well, they need salvaging, and we’ll do it in gold because I have a lot of gold around’. There are gold urns everywhere.”

Testpots of Resene Gold Dust metallic came to the rescue. “It’s amazing how far the testpots go,” says Mo.

Everywhere you look, there are joyful Italian flourishes – from plaster motifs painted in Resene Lustacryl in Resene Spanish White to veranda walls in Resene Coconut Cream, the same colour used in the lounge, on kitchen walls and on the painted cork tiles. The front door, veranda ceiling and columns are painted in Resene Lustacryl semi-gloss waterborne enamel tinted to Resene Solitaire.

The patio walls are in a bespoke Resene colour specially mixed for Graham and Mo at the Resene ColorShop in Blenheim (for a similar colour, try Resene Double Sisal).

Unlike interior design, which can be static, the garden décor evolves with the seasons, with Mo using pot plants to adapt to the year’s changing moods. “Many things are in pots so that you can switch to summer planting quite easily, and when they fade, you can replace them with a winter pot.

“Most of the flowers are pink, red or orange, but sometimes I decide to add a pot of blue flowers, and it changes the whole effect.”

Juliet Nicholas/Resene Arched mirrors painted in Resene Gold Dust enlarge the small space and create a little Alice in Wonderland magic on the ficus hedge. The metal table and chairs match the Resene Morepork used on the planters and furniture elsewhere in the garden.

Even the metre-high herb planter boxes have something to say and are saying it in style, in soft lilac – Resene Lumbersider Low Sheen tinted to Resene Morepork.

Mo also uses mirrors shaped like church alcoves throughout the garden, so their reflections appear as windows, bringing light and space. “When you’re walking around, there are several vistas where we’ve used a pot, mirror or garden statue to draw your eye into each area.”

And beyond… like the Italian-style fresco of pillars and tall, slender trees against a blue sky, attached to the ficus-covered wall. The faux fresco began as a photo in a gardening magazine, which Mo had reproduced onto a large board. Twenty-five years later, the fresco hasn’t faded and is still bringing the aura of possibility to this space.

There’s even a tree-lined avenue leading to a fountain, like a feature borrowed from an Italian summerhouse, bringing a little la dolce vita to the top of the South Island.

Mo's garden design tips

• For Mo and Graham, a horizontal garden of low-form shrubs and creepers would have literally and visually “hit” the wall. In contrast, a vertical garden with different layers, textures and colours replicates a rambling forest, and visitors forget that the blockwork is just a metre or two away.

• Conventionally, vertical gardens are often created with structures supporting layers of pots, but Mo isn’t conventional. There are ficus-covered pillars, climbing roses atop metal arches, upright statues and tall, slim clipped yew trees to give height. If a creeper is looking for a ride upwards, it has options.

• Cypress, clipped yews and small weeping trees provide layers of staggered heights underplanted with ferns and a front-layer border of heuchera and mondo grass. With the basic garden structure well-established, Mo can trim it to shape or let it roam wild.

• Every available centimetre is planted; even edibles are hiding amongst the flowers. They all thrive because they are well-watered and fed with liquid fertiliser.

• And there is more beyond the wall. The street berm is dominated by three Indian bean trees that stand over hydrangeas, astilbes and liriopes, with plenty of visual bounce from roses that have come over the wall.