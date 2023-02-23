Cost of living crisis: Save money by growing your own vegetables on the cheap

Dunedin food grower Rodney McDonald prefers to grow vegetables in raised beds for their formality and ease of maintenance. The hoops are for covers to protect from frost and white butterfly.

If you want to grow your own vegetables to save money, grow the veges you otherwise buy.

There's no point cultivating rows of Florence fennel if you don't have a foggy clue how to use it, or tending to a thriving crop of silverbeet if it goes straight in the compost.

Work out what your family likes to eat

Then work out which of those crops give the maximum yield for minimum investment of cash (and of time).

In general, especially if space is at a premium, I suggest gardeners looking for bang for their buck focus on cut-and-come again crops such as leafy Asian greens or broad beans where you harvest again and again from one plant.

In comparison, brassicas you harvest all in one go are not much return (in terms of meals) on the space they take up or time they take.

Follow these steps for successful seed raising.

Sow from seed

Now that you’ve decided what to grow, sowing from seed is always cheaper than planting seedlings. A packet of seed is just a few dollars, and often contains hundreds of seeds.

A punnet of seedlings is usually twice as expensive and usually contains six plants. (Plus only a very few vege varieties are available as seedlings, whereas starting from seed means you can pick from the hundreds of heirloom and hybrid varieties that are sold as seed.)

Starting from seed is – obviously – slower though, and you need to be organised enough to get your seed started at the right time so the seedlings are ready to plant outside at the seasonally appropriate moment. In fact, success with seed sowing is all about sowing the right seed at the right time.

QUMRRAN/123RF/Stuff Tomato seedlings.

All seeds have their own temperature preferences for germination – if the temperature falls too far below (or goes too far above) this, seeds are likely to rot in the soil. So do your research first. Otherwise you are wasting your money. And indeed, your time and (what might be) limited garden space!

You can also save seed from store-bought tomatoes, chillies and peppers… they are likely to be hybrid varieties, so again won't be clones of the parent plant but in my experience usually grow perfectly well.

You can even try growing the dried beans and herb seeds you buy from bulk bins (test they are viable first by leaving a few between damp paper towels in a plastic bag for a few days to see if they sprout).

Grow more food from store-bought vegetables

​Once you start thinking creatively about potential sources of edible plants, it's amazing what you realise you can grow.

The chopped-off roots of the spring onions you buy from the supermarket can be popped into a vege bed and should sprout back.

You can plant the roots of lettuces too and you might get a second crop (although hydroponically grown lettuces can struggle to adapt to the real world).

123RF Lettuces and other leafy greens need less sun than fruiting vegetables like tomatoes and chillies.

You can plant any sprouting spuds as soon as it gets warm enough for these subtropical tubers – although we don't normally recommend this, as the seed potatoes you buy are certified virus free whereas the old hairy potato from the bottom of the pantry isn't!

Plant the runners that form on kūmara or taro in the warmer weather.

You can even sow the stones from apricots, nectarines and peaches which all come true. (OK, so that's a long game – and unlikely to help you through the current cost crisis! – but in a decade or two you'll be saving a fortune.)