What to plant for autumn colour in small gardens

Autumn foliage can be breathtaking, but in a small garden there often isn't room for a sizeable tree.

Instead, to get the full flavour of the season in a modest plot, think laterally and cast your eyes downward to find plants that deliver those lovely sunset shades on a smaller scale.

Small trees

Little trees make a good backdrop, and in recent years a lovely, twiggy flowering cherry has caught my eye with its dazzling inferno of autumn leaves and after that its rustic, gnarled and twisted branches. The Fuji cherry (Prunus incisa 'Kojo-No-Mai') is a perfect rustic shrub for a pot and the soft spring blossom comes early.

Colourful vegetables

As well as brassicas such as red cabbage and sleek rows of smoky-grey leeks, it's essential to have a few blueberries growing in pots. Planted in the acid soil they love and generously watered, they are as valuable for their flaming hot autumn leaves as their summer berries.

CANDICE HARRIS/Supplied Red kale, celery, spring onions and red Swiss chard.

The stalks of rainbow chard seem to swell up at this time of year and a bit of leaf trimming will reward you with those plump, pleated trunks in sunset shades.

I like to add a few annuals that look good now between more permanent crops and two favourites are red orach (Atriplex hortensis 'Rubra') with pinky seedheads and edible purple leaves on tall stems, and shoo-fly plants (Nicandra physaloides), which clothe their wide-spreading branches in autumn with Chinese lanterns.

Flowers and perennials

In the flower garden there are plenty of perennials that provide autumn colour.

The bright yellows of fading hostas are well-known but a plant I have especially enjoyed is the stately Ligularia 'The Rocket' – a sport of similar Ligularia przewalskii. Often quoted as a bog plant, this large perennial with stately gold spikes in summer will grow happily in a range of drier soils. There are decent winter seedheads to look forward to but for now, wide leaves withdraw their chlorophyll in a leisurely way, creating etched halos over their broad shoulders.

On paper, paeonies should be a write-off by Christmas but look again and many (though not the common double red ones) return for a hearty encore with leaves turning subtle shades of rose and amber with sometimes a tantalising glimpse of lacquered black seeds within petrified capsules.

JULIET NICHOLAS/NZ GARDENER An unnamed paeony at Woodend Gardens.

While all this shutting up of shop and heading toward dormancy can be very pretty, it's good to note how some perfectly alive plants appear particularly at home alongside all the decay. Rusty variegations of coprosmas and phormiums, and the beautiful spotting on our native pepper bush (Pseudowintera colorata 'Red Leopard') only add to the bonfire brightness in the garden.

There are the warm cinnamon trunks of Luma apiculata and the purple-leafed loropetalums too that look especially comfortable beside autumn tints even though their evergreen foliage may be freshly flushing in bright pink. It's this two-tone effect of new against old that gives the bush such a sense of life and reminds us that just as some are heading off to bed there is always a new cast of characters waiting in the wings and eager to keep the show going.